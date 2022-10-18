ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

KSST Radio

Obituary – Theresa Howk Pennington

A graveside service for Theresa Howk Pennington, age 64, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 21, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Pennington passed away on October 18, 2022, at CHRISTUS Mother Frances -Sulphur Springs.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Junior Racer Andrew Vo Ends Season At Jetski World Finals

It was been quite a season for Andrew Vo, a 13-year-old junior Jetski racer from Sulphur Springs, Texas, recently relocated from Southern California. This year, Andrew finished the Jettribe Mid America series with a impressive first overall in the Junior 13-15 lites 2-stroke class and a second in the 4-stroke class.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

In My Closet Serves Women Of Hopkins County

Sulphur Springs, Texas – In My Closet is a project of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation which started in 2016 under the leadership of the then Executive Director of the Foundation Meredith Caddell. The Closet is a calm room filled with free wigs, hats, and prosthetics, etc. to help women undergoing breast cancer treatment and/or a mastectomy to get items they need locally in Sulphur Springs.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Paris Junior College Announces 2022 Distinguished Alumni

Paris Junior College will celebrate its 98th Homecoming Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 3-5, and a major weekend highlight is the Distinguished Alumni Award Luncheon planned for Saturday, Nov. 5. The Distinguished Alumni Award is the highest honor bestowed on alumni and friends by the College, and Paris native Dr. J....
PARIS, TX
KSST Radio

Margie Sewell Morrison

A funeral service for Margie Sewell Morrison, age 86, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ed Lantz and Bro. David Larkin officiating. Interment will follow at Sulphur Springs City Cemetery with Michael Morrison, Grant Morrison, Blake Morrison, Brady Atwood, Charles David Sewell, and Jamie Sonnen serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the Messenger Class of First United Methodist Church, Bill Morrison, Don Morrison, Ronny Young, Steve Young, and Alan Dement. Visitation will be held at 12 p.m., prior to service time.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
101.5 KNUE

Only 90 Minutes from Tyler, TX–A Castle Ruled by Llamas Awaits You

If you love animals, make plans to visit this castle "ruled" by llamas awaiting you in Royse City--only 90 minutes from Tyler, Texas!. OK, so this Irish-style castle in Royse City, TX isn't literally ruled by llamas, but they definitely get the royal treatment at ShangriLlama--and so will you! That's just how the Brucato Family and their llamas roll. And seriously, this castle is gorgeous!
ROYSE CITY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

‘Dedicated to serving’: East Texas Fire Department Captain dies in Tyler accident

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas Fire Department Captain died in an accident on Thursday night, according to authorities. Robby Bragg served with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department for 28 years. He died in a “tragic accident” while visiting friends near Tyler. “Captain Bragg was dedicated to serving and protecting the community and […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
KSST Radio

A Student in the Paris Junior College Welding Program

Structural welding student Omar Teran of Quinlan prepares a welding project during a recent class at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center welding shop. For more information about the welding program, call 903-885-1232. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part...
PARIS, TX
KSST Radio

Another Successful Help-A-Child Benefit In The Books

The 15th Annual Help-A-Child Benefit was hailed by organizers as another success for children served by Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children and Northeast Texas Child Advocacy Center, four local foster families and toward scholarships to be awarded to graduating high school seniors by Masonic Lodges who participate in and help put on the annual event.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

SSHS Wildcat Band Marching Through “Bandtober” With An Eye At Area UIL Next

The Sulphur Springs High School Wildcat Band has been on the move — traveling, performing, and competing during their busiest time of the year. The month of October brings a “culmination of all things competitive marching band,” with Friday night football game performances and Saturday contests. The weekly Saturday marching contests in October have lead to the coining of the month as “Bandtober.”
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Jo Ann Castle Agee

Jo Ann Castle Agee was born October 19, 1935, to James Aubrey and Hazel M. Poor Castle in Saltillo, Texas, and departed this earth for her heavenly home on October 11, 2022. In a life well lived, Jo Ann was a woman of faith, conviction, and love… and (1 Corinthians 13:13) the greatest of these, is LOVE.
SALTILLO, TX
KSST Radio

Hopkins County Democrats Fried Chicken Lunch

Hopkins County Democrats invite you to join them for lunch at their campaign headquarters at 312 South Davis Street in Sulphur Springs, TX. They will be serving fried chicken and fixings for lunch on Thursday, October 20 from 11:30 to 1:00. Come join them and learn about the Democratic candidates...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
ketk.com

Pet of the Week: Bowie

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs with the SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live to show off sweet and gentle Bowie. He is around 40 pounds and his estimated birthdate is Dec. 11, 2021. Bowie is good with kids, loves toys and will need a proper introduction to other pets. Bowie will require a home with a 6 foot or taller fence and rides well in the car. SPCA of East Texas staff said he is a very loving boy.
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

Hopkins County, Franklin Counties Have Lowest September 2022 Unemployment Rates In WDA

Hopkins County had the lowest September 2022 unemployment rate in the 9-county Northeast Texas Workforce Development Area. Franklin County in a close second to Hopkins 3.1 unemployment rate with a 3.4 September 2022 unemployment. That makes at least the fourth consecutive month in 2022 that Hopkins County’s rate has been the lowest in the area, according to the latest Texas Labor Market Information compiled for Texas Workforce Commission released at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
ABOUT

News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com

