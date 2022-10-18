Read full article on original website
Obituary – Theresa Howk Pennington
A graveside service for Theresa Howk Pennington, age 64, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 21, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Pennington passed away on October 18, 2022, at CHRISTUS Mother Frances -Sulphur Springs.
Junior Racer Andrew Vo Ends Season At Jetski World Finals
It was been quite a season for Andrew Vo, a 13-year-old junior Jetski racer from Sulphur Springs, Texas, recently relocated from Southern California. This year, Andrew finished the Jettribe Mid America series with a impressive first overall in the Junior 13-15 lites 2-stroke class and a second in the 4-stroke class.
In My Closet Serves Women Of Hopkins County
Sulphur Springs, Texas – In My Closet is a project of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation which started in 2016 under the leadership of the then Executive Director of the Foundation Meredith Caddell. The Closet is a calm room filled with free wigs, hats, and prosthetics, etc. to help women undergoing breast cancer treatment and/or a mastectomy to get items they need locally in Sulphur Springs.
Paris Junior College Announces 2022 Distinguished Alumni
Paris Junior College will celebrate its 98th Homecoming Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 3-5, and a major weekend highlight is the Distinguished Alumni Award Luncheon planned for Saturday, Nov. 5. The Distinguished Alumni Award is the highest honor bestowed on alumni and friends by the College, and Paris native Dr. J....
East Texas Festivals Celebrate Yams, Feral Hogs And More This Weekend
When it comes to attending a fall festival this year in East Texas, we've had nothing but perfect weather so far this season and this weekend is going to be another great one to get out and enjoy one of the six events that's happening this weekend. Tents are up...
Margie Sewell Morrison
A funeral service for Margie Sewell Morrison, age 86, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ed Lantz and Bro. David Larkin officiating. Interment will follow at Sulphur Springs City Cemetery with Michael Morrison, Grant Morrison, Blake Morrison, Brady Atwood, Charles David Sewell, and Jamie Sonnen serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the Messenger Class of First United Methodist Church, Bill Morrison, Don Morrison, Ronny Young, Steve Young, and Alan Dement. Visitation will be held at 12 p.m., prior to service time.
Only 90 Minutes from Tyler, TX–A Castle Ruled by Llamas Awaits You
If you love animals, make plans to visit this castle "ruled" by llamas awaiting you in Royse City--only 90 minutes from Tyler, Texas!. OK, so this Irish-style castle in Royse City, TX isn't literally ruled by llamas, but they definitely get the royal treatment at ShangriLlama--and so will you! That's just how the Brucato Family and their llamas roll. And seriously, this castle is gorgeous!
‘Dedicated to serving’: East Texas Fire Department Captain dies in Tyler accident
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas Fire Department Captain died in an accident on Thursday night, according to authorities. Robby Bragg served with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department for 28 years. He died in a “tragic accident” while visiting friends near Tyler. “Captain Bragg was dedicated to serving and protecting the community and […]
A Student in the Paris Junior College Welding Program
Structural welding student Omar Teran of Quinlan prepares a welding project during a recent class at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center welding shop. For more information about the welding program, call 903-885-1232. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part...
Evening Search Concludes With Missing Senior Citizen Being Located
Hopkins County officers spent a couple of hours Friday evening searching for a senior citizen, who was reported missing from his rural residence. The search concluded with the missing man being found and checked out by EMS around 7:15 p.m. Oct. 21, 2022, according to sheriff’s reports. After searching...
HCUW Receives Another $27,300 In Donations And Pledges During 3rd Week Of Campaign
Hopkins County United Way received another $27,313 in donations and pledges during the third week of the 2022-2023 fundraising campaign. Overall, that makes $53,835.27 of the $150,000 campaign goal to raise $150,000 to benefit 18 local agencies. While a little behind last year’s pace, when approximately 40% of the overall...
Another Successful Help-A-Child Benefit In The Books
The 15th Annual Help-A-Child Benefit was hailed by organizers as another success for children served by Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children and Northeast Texas Child Advocacy Center, four local foster families and toward scholarships to be awarded to graduating high school seniors by Masonic Lodges who participate in and help put on the annual event.
SSHS Wildcat Band Marching Through “Bandtober” With An Eye At Area UIL Next
The Sulphur Springs High School Wildcat Band has been on the move — traveling, performing, and competing during their busiest time of the year. The month of October brings a “culmination of all things competitive marching band,” with Friday night football game performances and Saturday contests. The weekly Saturday marching contests in October have lead to the coining of the month as “Bandtober.”
Jo Ann Castle Agee
Jo Ann Castle Agee was born October 19, 1935, to James Aubrey and Hazel M. Poor Castle in Saltillo, Texas, and departed this earth for her heavenly home on October 11, 2022. In a life well lived, Jo Ann was a woman of faith, conviction, and love… and (1 Corinthians 13:13) the greatest of these, is LOVE.
Hopkins County Democrats Fried Chicken Lunch
Hopkins County Democrats invite you to join them for lunch at their campaign headquarters at 312 South Davis Street in Sulphur Springs, TX. They will be serving fried chicken and fixings for lunch on Thursday, October 20 from 11:30 to 1:00. Come join them and learn about the Democratic candidates...
3-D Mammography Technology Offered At The Ruth & Jack Gillis Women’s Center
Amazon Smile Program, Free Saturday Athletic Injury Clinic For Students Ongoing. By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. Free Mammogram Clinic. Our Ruth & Jack Gillis Women’s Imaging Center provided 20 free mammograms on Saturday, October 15, as part of the...
Son of Tyler pastor pleads guilty to helping father steal from elderly couple
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above is from August 2022. The son of Rev. Jerome Milton, who was given jailtime and 10 years' probation for stealing from an elderly couple in August, pleaded guilty Thursday morning to his involvement in abusing the couple's credit card. Jerome Anthony...
ketk.com
Pet of the Week: Bowie
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs with the SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live to show off sweet and gentle Bowie. He is around 40 pounds and his estimated birthdate is Dec. 11, 2021. Bowie is good with kids, loves toys and will need a proper introduction to other pets. Bowie will require a home with a 6 foot or taller fence and rides well in the car. SPCA of East Texas staff said he is a very loving boy.
Hopkins County, Franklin Counties Have Lowest September 2022 Unemployment Rates In WDA
Hopkins County had the lowest September 2022 unemployment rate in the 9-county Northeast Texas Workforce Development Area. Franklin County in a close second to Hopkins 3.1 unemployment rate with a 3.4 September 2022 unemployment. That makes at least the fourth consecutive month in 2022 that Hopkins County’s rate has been the lowest in the area, according to the latest Texas Labor Market Information compiled for Texas Workforce Commission released at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
168 Stew Cook Sites To Choose From At The 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival
Tickets Are $8 Each For A Bowl And All-You-Can-Eat Of Stew Or 4 For $28 Through Friday; Quarts Are $15. Almost 170 stew cook sites and projected perfect weather should make for a memorable 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival for the entire family on Saturday. The festival, presented by...
