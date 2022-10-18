ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

University of Kansas returning Native American remains

By The Associated Press
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BYJLX_0idtQMKj00

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – The University of Kansas has begun the process of returning Native American remains and other sacred objects that were recently discovered in its museum collections, the university said.

$24,000 robbery included theft of washer & dryer

University officials said in a statement posted online that “culturally unidentified individual remains,” funeral objects and other sacred objects were found in Spooner Hall and Lippincott Hall Annex on the Lawrence campus.

The university is verifying its inventory of Indigenous artifacts it holds across campus.

A spokesperson did not respond Tuesday to questions about the number of artifacts, specifically how and when they were found, or to which tribes they belong.

The announcement comes 32 years after the passage of the federal Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, which sets out criteria for tribal nations to reclaim human remains and other objects related to burials.

IRS sending letters to 9 million Americans with unclaimed stimulus checks

Kansas Chancellor Douglas Girod initially announced the discovery in a message to the campus Sept. 20. The university had begun efforts to repatriate some items in the past, but the process was not completed, he said.

The university said its repatriation efforts will include forming an advisory committee, consulting with tribal nations, auditing all university collections, securing space for the Indigenous Studies Program, supporting gathering opportunities for the university’s Native American community, and instituting repatriation policies and procedures.

“The intent in sharing this announcement is to publicly apologize to Native communities and peoples, past, present, and future, and to apologize to the tribal nations across North America,” the university’s statement said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood places in Kansas that are known for providing amazing atmosphere and also for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Topeka advocates wear same dress for 5 days straight

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Junior League of Topeka is participating in the Little Black Dress Initiative, an initiative that started in London in 2014. The purpose of the initiative is to wear a black dress or black outfit to raise awareness for the less fortunate who may not have a variety of clothing options. “It’s […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka YWCA wraps up ‘week without violence’ with poetry speak-out

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local non-profit is working to help empower survivors of domestic violence with a week of events. The YWCA of Northeast Kansas held a poetry speak-out today as part of its “Week without violence” initiative. Washburn students, staff and members of the community met at Washburn University to read poems in honor […]
TOPEKA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you love burgers and you have never been to any of these restaurants, make sure you visit them next time you are in the area.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Washburn holds pep rally for homecoming week

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University is celebrating homecoming week with a pep rally Thursday evening in Lee Arena. This year’s theme for homecoming is “Out of this World”. Several organizations on campus performed skits and showed off their moves in front of a capacity crowd. Other homecoming events being held on Saturday include, Pancake Feed […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Professional Armed Forces Rodeo in Topeka this weekend

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Professional Armed Forces Rodeo is in Topeka this weekend in Landon Arena at the Stormont Vail Events Center. The Professional Armed Forces Rodeo Association is a veterans organization comprised of active-duty, retired servicemen and women, reservists, National Guard and honorably discharged veterans from all branches of the service. The organization’s goal is to […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

City of Topeka helps people prepare their homes for winter

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A statewide initiative is helping people get their houses ready for winter. The City of Topeka partnered with Kansas Gas Service today to hand out weatherization kits to the community. People stopped by City Hall where door strips, outlet sealers and other items made for keeping warm air in the house were […]
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

KCK officials break ground on new fire station in the Turner area

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Ground was broken Friday for a new fire station in the Turner area. The last time a firehouse was built in this part of Kansas City, Kansas, was 1953. Besides state-of-the-art fire protection, city leaders said they hope the project will be a cornerstone of redevelopment for Turner.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy