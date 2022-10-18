Read full article on original website
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
4 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse SquareMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Oloroso Launches Extravagant Tapas-Style Chef's Counter Tasting ExperienceMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Houston Chronicle
Why Minute Maid's right field seats are sparkling gold at Astros' games
If you've noticed a sea of gold in right field at Minute Maid Park during the 2022 ALCS, you're not alone. Shiny specs have been shown on broadcasts throughout the first two games of the Houston Astros series against the New York Yankees, and if you're in the stands, the sparkles beyond the right field fence are impossible to ignore. What exactly is happening out there? We finally have our answer.
Houston Chronicle
Astros fan runs on field, gets dropped by security at ALCS Game 2
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The start of the ninth inning had a bit of a delay in Game 2 of the ALCS on Wednesday night due to an unruly fan at Minute Maid Park. With the Houston Astros leading the New York Yankees...
Houston Chronicle
Astros announce starting pitchers for next two games of ALCS
The Houston Astros have announced who will take the mound this weekend at Yankee Stadium. Christian Javier will start Game 3 against the New York Yankees on Saturday, while Lance McCullers Jr. is slated to get the call Sunday in Game 4. Games 3 and 4 are set to begin at 4:07 and 6:07 p.m. CT, respectively, with TBS carrying the broadcast.
Houston Chronicle
Astros' legend Roy Oswalt throws out first pitch before ALCS Game 2
Another ALCS game on Thursday called for an appearance from another Houston Astros legend at Minute Maid Park. Former Houston ace Roy Oswalt threw out the first pitch at Minute Maid Park before Game 2 of the ALCS, and he fired a fastball past Astros mascot Orbit. Oswalt still seemed to have plenty of speed behind the ball as he reared and fired from a familiar surface.
Houston Chronicle
Astros vs. Yankees live updates: Astros hanging on to slim lead
The Houston Astros improved to 4-0 this postseason with a 4-2 win over the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the ALCS. Now, they'll look to take a 2-0 lead before the series heads to the Bronx. First pitch for Game 2 is scheduled for 6:37 p.m. CT on Thursday at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Houston Chronicle
Framber Valdez earns praise from Pedro Martinez after Astros' ALCS win
A little over four years removed from his MLB debut, Framber Valdez has emerged as one of the top starting pitchers in baseball—and it's not just the Houston Astros and their fans who share this opinion. Following another impressive effort in Houston's 3-2 win over the New York Yankees...
Houston Chronicle
Astros' Alex Bregman sets record with ALCS Game 2 HR against Yankees
Alex Bregman is no stranger to the postseason. The Houston Astros third baseman made his 78th playoff start on Thursday night in Game 2 of the ALCS, and he's appeared in the playoffs in each of the last six seasons. Bregman is no stranger to playoff success, either. He entered Thursday with 39 playoff RBI, and in the third inning of Game 2, he etched his name in the baseball record books.
Houston Chronicle
Point scores in OT, Lightning top Panthers 3-2
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point scored twice, including the game-winner on the power play 2:08 into overtime, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 on Friday night. The Lightning won it with Florida's Matthew Tkachuk in the box for slashing and boarding 39 seconds into...
Houston Chronicle
Carter Verhaeghe scores twice, Panthers beat Flyers 4-3
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Rudolfs Balcers and Josh Mahura each had third-period goals and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Wednesday night. Balcers’ goal, his first with Florida after signing in the offseason, put the Panthers on top for...
