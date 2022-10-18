LPD responding to major vehicle crash on I-10

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – Lafayette Police officers are responding to a major vehicle crash on I-10.

Police report there are injures involving a tanker truck and a vehicle.

The crash occurred on I-10 near MM-104.

Two lanes westbound are currently closed and one is open for travel.

Information is limited at this time and will be updated once released.

