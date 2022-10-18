ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

5 hospitalized after fire suppression system activated at Seminole County gas station

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yooiC_0idtQ2lS00

Video: 5 hospitalized after fire suppression system activated at Seminole County gas station Seminole County firefighters said five people were taken to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon after the fire suppression system at a Seminole County gas station (Chantelle Navarro, WFTV.com)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County firefighters said five people were taken to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon after the fire suppression system at a Seminole County gas station activated by accident.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Firefighters said they responded to the BJ’s Wholesale in Sanford on Tuesday afternoon after maintenance workers accidentally knocked something that triggered the system to turn on.

The system dumped 560 gallons of dry chemicals on the fuel pump area.

Firefighters said the five people taken to the hospital had breathing difficulties or eye irritations. Firefighters said six additional people were decontaminated at the scene.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Fatal shooting under investigation in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Thursday night in Orange County. Deputies around 7:45 p.m. responded to the 6700 block of Stardust Lane for a car crash. Inside the vehicle, deputies found an adult male who had been shot, according to a news release.
click orlando

D-SNAP pre-registration to begin for Volusia County residents

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Department of Children and Family announced on Friday that D-SNAP pre-registration for Volusia County will begin on Monday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 30. D-SNAP is a disaster relief program geared towards residents who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian and who do not...
click orlando

2-vehicle collision shuts down Gore Street in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A two-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon near downtown Orlando forced the closure of a section of Gore Street, according to Orlando police. In a statement, police said three people were hurt, two of whom suffered minor injuries while one was taken to a hospital as a trauma patient.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

WILD VIDEO: Pursuit on Beachline ends in Orange County arrest

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Video released by the Florida Highway Patrol shows a wanted person being arrested Wednesday following a pursuit on State Road 528 which started in Brevard County and ended in Orange County. Troopers said Daniel Harris, 33, was arrested in the westbound lanes of the Beachline...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
116K+
Followers
132K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy