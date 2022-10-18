Video: 5 hospitalized after fire suppression system activated at Seminole County gas station Seminole County firefighters said five people were taken to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon after the fire suppression system at a Seminole County gas station (Chantelle Navarro, WFTV.com)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County firefighters said five people were taken to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon after the fire suppression system at a Seminole County gas station activated by accident.

Firefighters said they responded to the BJ’s Wholesale in Sanford on Tuesday afternoon after maintenance workers accidentally knocked something that triggered the system to turn on.

The system dumped 560 gallons of dry chemicals on the fuel pump area.

Firefighters said the five people taken to the hospital had breathing difficulties or eye irritations. Firefighters said six additional people were decontaminated at the scene.

