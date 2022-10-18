Read full article on original website
Related
Christian McCaffrey Has Message For Panthers After Blockbuster Trade
Late Thursday night as the football world was locked into a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints, a different NFC team made headlines. The San Francisco 49ers acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC.
Bucs Lineman Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady's Tirade
A lot was made about Tom Brady's epic chewing-out session that he had last Sunday afternoon. Brady was giving it to his offensive linemen as he wasn't pleased with how they were playing. Some have said that it was a bit much, but don't tell that to Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Hainsey. He absolutely loved it.
FOX Sports
Did Russell Wilson retire 'Let's Ride?' An investigation into the Broncos QB
Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos dropped to 2-4 on the season after losing 19-16 to their division rival Los Angeles Chargers Monday night. After Wilson showed flashes of his perennial-Pro-Bowler-self in the first quarter, the quarterback struggled to finish the game as the Broncos blew an early 10-0 lead.
Major NFL Trade Rumors Are Swirling This Wednesday
A major NFL trade rumor is swirling this Wednesday afternoon, and it involves the Green Bay Packers. The storied NFC North franchise is in desperate need of a No. 1 option at the wide receiver position. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler suggests Chase Claypool of the Pittsburgh Steelers could be a ...
Why Patriots Will Have Hard Time Replacing This Special Teams Ace
The New England Patriots will be without one of their top special teams players for the rest of the NFL season. Cody Davis will undergo season-ending surgery after suffering a non-contact knee injury during last week’s 38-15 win over the Cleveland Browns, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. The Patriots placed Davis on injured reserve Tuesday.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 7: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
FOX Sports' staff of NFL writers has assembled a comprehensive guide to every game that will be played in Week 7, laying out the full schedule, telling you what to expect and making predictions on the outcomes. Make sure to check the site and app throughout the season for great analysis and storytelling each week.
Patriots reporter indicates there is turmoil between Mac Jones, team
Bailey Zappe has played well in his two starts with the New England Patriots this season, which has led to some speculation that the rookie could supplant Mac Jones even when Jones is fully recovered from his ankle injury. That juicy narrative seems to be taking on a life of its own.
NFL World Reacts To New York Jets Trade News
The New York Jets are 4-2 to start the season. Nothing's wrong, right? Wrong. Elijah Moore, the team's 2021 second-round pick out of Ole Miss, has requested a trade. Why? He's not getting the targets he feels he deserves. It's a frustrating situation for the Jets considering they've ...
thecomeback.com
Julian Edelman picks side in Patriots’ quarterback situation
The impressive play of rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has stirred up some controversy about who should be the long-term starter for the New England Patriots. Former Patriots star Julian Edelman weighed in on the team’s quarterback situation on Wednesday. On “Inside the NFL,” Edelman revealed that he believes the...
FOX Sports
Can the Philadelphia Eagles finish the regular season undefeated?
It’s probably too early to talk about the odds of the Philadelphia Eagles going unbeaten in the regular season. Or is it?. Let’s first talk about the next game where the Eagles are underdogs. Then we’ll talk about that whole perfect season thing. Sound good?. As Philly...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady says there’s no retirement in his future
On Tuesday, Chris Simms and I were spitballing on PFT Live about the disappointing (to date) 2022 seasons of Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. So I asked Chris a question that popped into my mind during our organic, loosely-organized conversation. Which guy would be more likely...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 7 top plays: Murray, Cardinals drop Dalton, Saints on TNF
Week 7 of the NFL season kicked off with Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals defending their home turf and taking down Andy Dalton and the New Orleans Saints, 42-34, in an NFC tilt on Thursday Night Football. The Cardinals improved to 3-4 on the season, while the Saints fell...
Reporter reveals Patriots’ plans for when Mac Jones returns
Bailey Zappe has played well in his two starts for the New England Patriots, which has led to speculation that the rookie could remain under center even when Mac Jones is fully recovered from his ankle injury. That apparently is not going to happen. Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported...
Report: Panthers Also Receiving 'Multiple' Trade Calls For Another Offensive Star
The Carolina Panthers might not be done making blockbuster trades ahead of the deadline. The Panthers dealt Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers this Thursday night. They're receiving four draft picks, highlighted by a second-round pick in 2023, in return. However, the ...
Lions Announce Big Update On First Round Wide Receiver Jameson Williams
Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams tore his ACL in January's National Championship Game between Alabama and Georgia. Despite the injury, the Lions traded up in the first round to snag the speedy receiver at 12th overall. After missing training camp and the first six weeks of the ...
Report: Patriots Have Identified Which Quarterback Will Start Moving Forward
Even though rookie Bailey Zappe has led the New England Patriots to two straight wins, there isn't a quarterback controversy in Foxboro. Reports Thursday indicate that Mac Jones will resume his starting role when he returns to full health — and there's a good chance that happens this week. Jones ...
FOX Sports
Dak Prescott is back. How much better can Cowboys offense be?
Did anyone mark off on their bingo card that Dallas-Detroit would be one of this season's most-anticipated matchups?. With no disrespect intended toward the Lions, it certainly wasn't before now. Nestled nicely into Sunday's early window of games, this is one of just five Cowboys games this season slated for a Noon CT kickoff.
FOX Sports
Five middling teams who should re-emerge as contenders
In the NFL, it takes about six games before coaches are able to thoroughly evaluate their teams to determine the strengths and weaknesses of their rosters. The optimism from offseason workouts and training camp is cast aside as the regular season reveals how well a team's personnel suits their tactics and schemes. Moreover, coaches are able to assess the film and make determinations on how to tweak their team's playing style to maximize the squad's overall potential and enhance their chances of making a playoff run.
Comments / 0