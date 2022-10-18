ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New England, ND

The Spun

Christian McCaffrey Has Message For Panthers After Blockbuster Trade

Late Thursday night as the football world was locked into a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints, a different NFC team made headlines. The San Francisco 49ers acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC.
The Spun

Bucs Lineman Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady's Tirade

A lot was made about Tom Brady's epic chewing-out session that he had last Sunday afternoon. Brady was giving it to his offensive linemen as he wasn't pleased with how they were playing. Some have said that it was a bit much, but don't tell that to Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Hainsey. He absolutely loved it.
FOX Sports

Did Russell Wilson retire 'Let's Ride?' An investigation into the Broncos QB

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos dropped to 2-4 on the season after losing 19-16 to their division rival Los Angeles Chargers Monday night. After Wilson showed flashes of his perennial-Pro-Bowler-self in the first quarter, the quarterback struggled to finish the game as the Broncos blew an early 10-0 lead.
Athlon Sports

Major NFL Trade Rumors Are Swirling This Wednesday

A major NFL trade rumor is swirling this Wednesday afternoon, and it involves the Green Bay Packers.  The storied NFC North franchise is in desperate need of a No. 1 option at the wide receiver position.  ESPN's Jeremy Fowler suggests Chase Claypool of the Pittsburgh Steelers could be a ...
NESN

Why Patriots Will Have Hard Time Replacing This Special Teams Ace

The New England Patriots will be without one of their top special teams players for the rest of the NFL season. Cody Davis will undergo season-ending surgery after suffering a non-contact knee injury during last week’s 38-15 win over the Cleveland Browns, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. The Patriots placed Davis on injured reserve Tuesday.
FOX Sports

NFL Week 7: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game

FOX Sports' staff of NFL writers has assembled a comprehensive guide to every game that will be played in Week 7, laying out the full schedule, telling you what to expect and making predictions on the outcomes. Make sure to check the site and app throughout the season for great analysis and storytelling each week.
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To New York Jets Trade News

The New York Jets are 4-2 to start the season. Nothing's wrong, right? Wrong.  Elijah Moore, the team's 2021 second-round pick out of Ole Miss, has requested a trade. Why? He's not getting the targets he feels he deserves.  It's a frustrating situation for the Jets considering they've ...
thecomeback.com

Julian Edelman picks side in Patriots’ quarterback situation

The impressive play of rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has stirred up some controversy about who should be the long-term starter for the New England Patriots. Former Patriots star Julian Edelman weighed in on the team’s quarterback situation on Wednesday. On “Inside the NFL,” Edelman revealed that he believes the...
NBC Sports

Tom Brady says there’s no retirement in his future

On Tuesday, Chris Simms and I were spitballing on PFT Live about the disappointing (to date) 2022 seasons of Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. So I asked Chris a question that popped into my mind during our organic, loosely-organized conversation. Which guy would be more likely...
FOX Sports

NFL Week 7 top plays: Murray, Cardinals drop Dalton, Saints on TNF

Week 7 of the NFL season kicked off with Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals defending their home turf and taking down Andy Dalton and the New Orleans Saints, 42-34, in an NFC tilt on Thursday Night Football. The Cardinals improved to 3-4 on the season, while the Saints fell...
FOX Sports

Dak Prescott is back. How much better can Cowboys offense be?

Did anyone mark off on their bingo card that Dallas-Detroit would be one of this season's most-anticipated matchups?. With no disrespect intended toward the Lions, it certainly wasn't before now. Nestled nicely into Sunday's early window of games, this is one of just five Cowboys games this season slated for a Noon CT kickoff.
FOX Sports

Five middling teams who should re-emerge as contenders

In the NFL, it takes about six games before coaches are able to thoroughly evaluate their teams to determine the strengths and weaknesses of their rosters. The optimism from offseason workouts and training camp is cast aside as the regular season reveals how well a team's personnel suits their tactics and schemes. Moreover, coaches are able to assess the film and make determinations on how to tweak their team's playing style to maximize the squad's overall potential and enhance their chances of making a playoff run.

