Previewing the Cavaliers’ 2022 season, Browns vs. Ravens: Tim Bielik, Sam Amico on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE

Christian McCaffrey Has Message For Panthers After Blockbuster Trade
Late Thursday night as the football world was locked into a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints, a different NFC team made headlines. The San Francisco 49ers acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC.
Should Browns make another defensive trade? Garrett Bush, Brad Ward on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Garrett Bush of 92.3 The Fan and...
Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney will be reunited vs. the Ravens and ‘we’re trying to put on a show, too’
BEREA, Ohio — Myles Garrett reinjured his left shoulder against the Patriots and Jadeveon Clowney is questionable with his ankle injury, but there’s no way they’re missing a chance to beat Lamar Jackson and the Ravens Sunday in their big AFC showdown in Baltimore. “I’m feeling good...
See how St. Edward beat Hoban, 41-20, in a showdown for No. 1
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — St. Edward left little doubt. The Eagles ended the regular season with a 41-20 win Friday night against Archbishop Hoban that should vault them back atop the cleveland.com high school football Top 25. They never trailed at First Federal Lakewood Stadium against Hoban, which entered the...
Browns turn to Hjalte Froholdt to fill in for Wyatt Teller on Sunday in Baltimore
BEREA, Ohio -- For the first time since late in the season in 2020, the Browns will start Sunday’s game missing half of their dynamic guard duo. Right guard Wyatt Teller was officially ruled out Friday with the calf injury that limited him to just 15 offensive snaps against the Patriots and might keep him out beyond Sunday’s contest.
Browns LB Deion Jones ready to be activated, ‘get a little spin’ against Ravens
BEREA, Ohio -- New Browns linebacker Deion Jones could hardly wait for the end of the question. Jones hasn’t played yet this regular season, on IR when he was still with the Atlanta Falcons due to a shoulder injury. Since the Oct. 9 trade that brought Jones to Cleveland, the Browns have designated him for return, but he’s still waiting to be activated.
No. 10 St. Ignatius holds on for 10-7 win in Chuck Kyle’s final regular-season game
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Coach Chuck “Chico” Kyle. The Legend of Northeast Ohio high school football coached his final regular-season game on Friday night. It was not just Kyle’s final game at the helm of St. Ignatius football, it was also the first time in program history that a game was played on Wasmer Field on the campus of St. Ignatius High School.
No. 6 Medina repeats as GCC champ with 48-7 romp over No. 18 Solon
MEDINA, Ohio — The aerial circus that is the Medina football team was in full swing Friday at the expense of the visiting Solon Comets. Junior quarterback Danny Stoddard passed for 399 yards and six touchdowns in leading the Bees to a 48-7 victory over Solon, clinching the outright Greater Cleveland Conference title for the second consecutive year and propelling Medina into the Division I playoffs with a 9-1 record.
Browns at Ravens: 3 things to watch and game picks
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns play their second AFC North game of the season on Sunday when they travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore has had its fair share of issues this season, especially when it comes to blowing late leads, and come into the game 3-3. Sports betting comes to Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023: Your questions answered.
Parma teacher Wanda Ford to be inducted into Sports Legends of Cleveland Public Schools
PARMA, Ohio -- Summit Academy Community School-Parma’s physical education teacher, Wanda Ford, is a basketball legend. The 1982 East Tech High School graduate attended Drake University, where she was the first woman in NCAA history to collect 1,500 basketball rebounds.
How Miami Heat Twitter Reacted To Friday's Loss To The Boston Celtics
The Heat's weakness at power forward is starting to show
Is everything clicking for Joe Burrow and the offense ahead of Falcons vs. Bengals? Strictly Stripes podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Confidence is buzzing across the Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive huddles. The Bengals’ offense is healthy, happy, strong and content, but not fully satisfied. Just as Cincinnati began showing explosive flashes in last week’s win at the Saints, that could very well continue into this weekend’s home battle with the Atlanta Falcons.
No. 21 Holy Name erupts in second half, claims GLC title with 42-25 win vs. No. 17 Elyria Catholic
ELYRIA, Ohio – Holy Name coach Don Wondolowski was quick to point to his senior leadership. Trailing by 10 at the half, he looked to his four-year players and their demeanor to turn things around. Holy Name responded in a big way, erupting for 35 second-half points en route...
