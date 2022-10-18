ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Previewing the Cavaliers’ 2022 season, Browns vs. Ravens: Tim Bielik, Sam Amico on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE

By Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Christian McCaffrey Has Message For Panthers After Blockbuster Trade

Late Thursday night as the football world was locked into a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints, a different NFC team made headlines. The San Francisco 49ers acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Cleveland.com

See how St. Edward beat Hoban, 41-20, in a showdown for No. 1

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — St. Edward left little doubt. The Eagles ended the regular season with a 41-20 win Friday night against Archbishop Hoban that should vault them back atop the cleveland.com high school football Top 25. They never trailed at First Federal Lakewood Stadium against Hoban, which entered the...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

NFL Week 7 ATS: 2 must-play best bets

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week 7 of the NFL regular season is underway. Several teams are returning from their bye weeks. Others have entered their much anticipated...
FLORIDA STATE
Cleveland.com

No. 6 Medina repeats as GCC champ with 48-7 romp over No. 18 Solon

MEDINA, Ohio — The aerial circus that is the Medina football team was in full swing Friday at the expense of the visiting Solon Comets. Junior quarterback Danny Stoddard passed for 399 yards and six touchdowns in leading the Bees to a 48-7 victory over Solon, clinching the outright Greater Cleveland Conference title for the second consecutive year and propelling Medina into the Division I playoffs with a 9-1 record.
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns at Ravens: 3 things to watch and game picks

BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns play their second AFC North game of the season on Sunday when they travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore has had its fair share of issues this season, especially when it comes to blowing late leads, and come into the game 3-3. Sports betting comes to Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023: Your questions answered.
BALTIMORE, MD
Cleveland.com

Is everything clicking for Joe Burrow and the offense ahead of Falcons vs. Bengals? Strictly Stripes podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Confidence is buzzing across the Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive huddles. The Bengals’ offense is healthy, happy, strong and content, but not fully satisfied. Just as Cincinnati began showing explosive flashes in last week’s win at the Saints, that could very well continue into this weekend’s home battle with the Atlanta Falcons.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
90K+
Followers
84K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy