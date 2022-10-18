ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, NH

whdh.com

CA man who allegedly made threatening calls to Tufts campus to plead guilty

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A California man has agreed to plead guilty in connection with a series of calls made to the Tufts University Police Department in May 2021, according to U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins. Sammy Sultan, 49, of Hayward, Calif., allegedly made eight phone calls to TUPD...
MEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Police chase ends with search of Merrimack River in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police and several other public safety agencies are searching for a suspect near the Merrimack River in Lowell. Officers said the pursuit began at 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, when Wilmington Police officers tried to pull over a van but the driver refused to stop. Officers said they chased the vehicle into Lowell, near the Tsongas Arena, but said the suspect ran off and may have jumped into the water. State Police, Lowell Police and Wilmington Police searched the Merrimack River and the surrounding area.
LOWELL, MA
whdh.com

Juvenile recovering after evening shooting in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - A male juvenile is in stable condition after he was wounded during a shooting in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood, according to police. Sherman and Rockland Streets were closed off after 7 p.m. Wednesday night as officers spent hours sweeping the area for evidence, calling in a K-9 unit as well.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

3 people and cat rescued from fire in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters rescued two adults, a 6-year-old and a cat who were trapped by flames on the second floor of their Dorchester home early Friday morning. Crews said the front of the building was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived at the scene near Blue Hill Avenue and Brookview Street early Friday morning. Fire crews used a ladder to rescue the three people and cat who were trapped on the second floor when the fire broke out. Officials said the people were trapped and hanging out the window because the fire was spreadng. Crews said it was difficult to access the building because the area was tight with cars, but they were able to successfully rescue everyone.
BOSTON, MA

