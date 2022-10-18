Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police: Suspect in New Hampshire couple’s death lived in woods for months
CONCORD, N.H. (AP/Boston 25) — A man charged with shooting a New Hampshire couple to death on a hiking trail in April had spent months living in nearby woods but disappeared after lying to police just before the bodies were discovered, according to court documents released Thursday. The New...
WMUR.com
Massachusetts middle school teacher accused of selling cocaine in New Hampshire
BRENTWOOD, N.H. — A middle school teacher in Massachusetts has been arrested and charged with selling cocaine in New Hampshire. Police said Travis Ducharme, of Raymond, New Hampshire, is accused of selling cocaine to a confidential source in Hampton. According to a police affidavit, Ducharme sold less than a...
whdh.com
Officials share update on ‘significant’ arrest of man in connection with Concord couple’s murder
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Attorney General and Concord Police Chief updated the public on the arrest of Logan Clegg, an unhoused 26-year-old man accused of murdering Concord couple Stephen and Wendy Reid. The suspect, previously named as a person of interest, is now also a fugitive from...
whdh.com
Court documents: Witness, security footage & soda helped lead to arrest & murder charges against Concord double homicide suspect
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Court documents are revealing new details on the suspect charged in the double homicide of a New Hampshire couple, and how authorities were able to track him down, in-part, because of his drink of choice. Logan Clegg, 26, is facing charges in connection with the shooting...
WMUR.com
Former New Hampshire police chief gives insight into Concord couple murder investigation
CONCORD, N.H. — The in-depth, months-long investigation leading up to the charges for the murders of Steven and Wendy Reid required some serious detective work. On Wednesday, Logan Clegg, 26, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the April 18 shooting deaths of the Concord couple.
whdh.com
CA man who allegedly made threatening calls to Tufts campus to plead guilty
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A California man has agreed to plead guilty in connection with a series of calls made to the Tufts University Police Department in May 2021, according to U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins. Sammy Sultan, 49, of Hayward, Calif., allegedly made eight phone calls to TUPD...
NH man arrested in wrong way hit-and-run, followed by police chase in Pelham
PELHAM, Mass. — A New Hampshire man was arrested Thursday morning following a hit-and-run crash that led police on a short chase in Pelham. Police responded to Mammoth Road just before 9 a.m. for reports of a head-on collision in which the driver, identified as 43-year-old Eugene Makara III of Derry, fled the scene on foot immediately after the crash, authorities said.
whdh.com
Police chase ends with search of Merrimack River in Lowell
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police and several other public safety agencies are searching for a suspect near the Merrimack River in Lowell. Officers said the pursuit began at 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, when Wilmington Police officers tried to pull over a van but the driver refused to stop. Officers said they chased the vehicle into Lowell, near the Tsongas Arena, but said the suspect ran off and may have jumped into the water. State Police, Lowell Police and Wilmington Police searched the Merrimack River and the surrounding area.
whdh.com
One person hospitalized as crews investigate reported carbon monoxide leak at Billerica ice rink
BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - An ice rink in Billerica had to be evacuated Friday night after a reported carbon monoxide leak, according to officials. Firefighters were called to the Hallenborg Ice Pavilion on Good Street after 7 p.m. for reports of a CO leak at the building. According to Billerica...
Woman gets 60 days in jail for South Boston crash that killed toddler in stroller
BOSTON — “I often find myself wondering what was so important that day that Ms. Casey couldn’t be bothered to look left before crossing L street,” said Kerri McGrath, Colin’s mother. McGrath was one of ten family members who stood up in court to share...
whdh.com
With record crowds arriving, officials in Salem ask visitors to seek alternatives to driving into the city
SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Salem are reminding anyone who plans on visiting the Witch City for the Halloween season to come by train, boat or broomstick if possible: just not by car if you can avoid it. “Typically, the last two weekends of October, we see record crowds...
WCVB
Carjacking suspect jumps into Merrimack River during police chase; search underway
LOWELL, Mass. — Authorities are searching for the suspect in a Wilmington carjacking who is believed to have entered the Merrimack River in Lowell while fleeing officers during a chase. Wilmington police Chief Joseph Desmond said the Massachusetts town's dispatch center received a 911 call at about 12:30 a.m....
whdh.com
Woburn Police investigation confirms former officer planned Charlottesville rally, was involved with extremist groups
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Woburn officials have released the results of an internal investigation that confirmed allegations against a former officer who was involved with extremist groups and helped plan the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The former officer, John Donnelly, resigned from the Woburn Police...
whdh.com
Juvenile recovering after evening shooting in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - A male juvenile is in stable condition after he was wounded during a shooting in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood, according to police. Sherman and Rockland Streets were closed off after 7 p.m. Wednesday night as officers spent hours sweeping the area for evidence, calling in a K-9 unit as well.
Search underway for driver who may have jumped into Merrimack River in Lowell following police chase
LOWELL, Mass. — A van driver who led police on a chase early Wednesday morning may have jumped into the Merrimack River in Lowell in an attempt to evade capture, authorities said. Officers in Wilmington tried to stop the van shortly before 1 a.m. but the driver refused to...
WMUR.com
Field trip money stolen from Exeter school recovered, juvenile thieves found, police say
EXETER, N.H. — Some third graders in Exeter were in danger of missing their school field trip because their money was stolen from school, but police say the thieves have been caught and the money returned. Exeter police said they're still investigating the burglary and theft at the Lincoln...
Watch Out: Catalytic Converter Thieves in Portsmouth, New Hampshire
A stolen catalytic converter is like a swift kick to the gonads. According to a recent report by the Congressional Research Service, thieves extract precious metals (rhodium, platinum, palladium) from the converters and sell them on the black market. It can cost the owner up to $3,000 to replace the part. Not fun.
whdh.com
24-year-old penguin receives custom shoes, medical care for foot condition
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 24-year-old African penguin at the New England Aquarium has been given a new lease on life after receiving over two years of specialized care for a foot condition. Beach Donkey hatched at the Aquarium on April 21, 1998. In the summer of 2020, staff there diagnosed...
whdh.com
3 people and cat rescued from fire in Dorchester
BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters rescued two adults, a 6-year-old and a cat who were trapped by flames on the second floor of their Dorchester home early Friday morning. Crews said the front of the building was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived at the scene near Blue Hill Avenue and Brookview Street early Friday morning. Fire crews used a ladder to rescue the three people and cat who were trapped on the second floor when the fire broke out. Officials said the people were trapped and hanging out the window because the fire was spreadng. Crews said it was difficult to access the building because the area was tight with cars, but they were able to successfully rescue everyone.
