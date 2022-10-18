ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man walking on freeway near Oak Park killed by hit-and-run driver

By Karen Kucher
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

A man walking in the eastbound lanes of state Route 94 in the Oak Park area early Tuesday was struck and killed by a driver who did not stop, the California Highway Patrol said.

The pedestrian was walking in the traffic lanes on SR-94 east of Federal Boulevard around 12:50 a.m. when he was hit by a vehicle also traveling east. The man suffered fatal injuries.

The driver of the vehicle kept going, CHP Officer Jesse Matias said in a statement.

The slow lane of the freeway was closed for about two hours as CHP officers investigated the crash.

The name of the man who died was not released. Toxicology tests are pending to determine if he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

No details about the hit-and-run vehicle were released. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the CHP at (619) 293-6000.

