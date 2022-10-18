Read full article on original website
Rory McIlroy Fires Back After Phil Mickelson's PGA Tour Comment
Rory McIlroy is the latest golfer to push back on Phil Mickelson's assessment that LIV Golf is on the rise and the PGA Tour is trending downward. Mickelson told reporters last week that he "firmly believes" he is "on the winning side of how things are going to evolve and shape in the coming years for professional golf."
golfmagic.com
Justin Thomas reveals recent Tiger Woods phone call that initially baffled him
Justin Thomas appears to still be upset with his current world ranking as he prepares to make his season debut on the PGA Tour at the CJ Cup as he revealed a recent phone call from Tiger Woods initially baffled him. Thomas, 29, is a two-time winner of this event...
Golf Digest
Scottie Scheffler is making a big equipment change after frustrating finish to last season
Golf fans wouldn't expect a World No. 1 and reigning Masters champ to bench his putter. But according to Scottie Scheffler, April's win at Augusta National was the last time he putted well for four consecutive days. Well, not including that final hole, of course. "I think of the Masters...
PGA Tour Makes Significant Move Against LIV Golf
The feud between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf is reaching a new level as the PGA Tour tries to take on LIV through a different approach. According to ESPN, the PGA Tour has filed a federal lawsuit against the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund and fund governor Yasir Othman Al-Rumayyan, financier of LIV Golf. Per the report, the complaint was filed under seal in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan.
golfmagic.com
"Pathetic" Jordan Spieth ignores wife Annie's advice, misses 16-inch putt!
Few things are certain in this life but one of them is Jordan Spieth doing something absolutely hilarious and maddening at the same time. Of course, Spieth will not find this funny. Not one bit. It appears that his wife Annie might even chew his ear off after ignoring her key bit of advice that helped him claim his 13th PGA Tour victory last season at RBC Heritage.
golfmagic.com
Bryson DeChambeau's new girlfriend REVEALED as ex says: "That's not me!"
Bryson DeChambeau's new girlfriend Lilia Schneider was revealed after his ex-girlfriend Hunter Nugent confirmed a picture at LIV Golf Boston was not her and the pair had gone their separate ways. DeChambeau was snapped at sitting on a golf cart with a glamourous woman at The International over September 2-4.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf critic blasts LPGA star Lexi Thompson for "distasteful" comments
The comments of LPGA Tour Lexi Thompson after she claimed the Aramco Team Series event in New York were labelled "distasteful" by prominent LIV Golf critic and Golf Channel co-host Eamon Lynch. Thompson, 27, ended her three-year wait for victory by winning the individual title at Trump Golf Links last...
This week's PGA Tour venue has one member and one member only — and is using golf as a force for good
RIDGELAND, S.C. – Riding on a shuttle to the CJ Cup in South Carolina, one of the passengers asked aloud, “Is there a golf course around here? Where the hell are we?”. One of them mimicked the dueling banjos from the movie “Deliverance” as a friend chuckled and replied, “If you want to go and hide, this is where you go.”
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods reveals time Mark O'Meara walked out of their round in disgust
Tiger Woods has revealed how Mark O'Meara walked off during their round of golf at Isleworth just days before Woods went on to win The Masters in 1997. Woods, speaking to Golf Digest, discussed the time that he shot a magic round of 59 with his close friend O'Meara and then followed it up with another low one where he started the round with a birdie and a hole-in-one.
LIV Golf Executive Walks Back Comments That He Would 'Create My Own Majors'
The CEO of the Saudi Golf Federation said his widely ridiculed comments were borne out of frustration over LIV Golf's 'blackballing' by the PGA Tour.
Golf Channel
Cameron Young wins PGA Tour Rookie of the Year
The only way Cameron Young’s rookie season could’ve been better is if he had turned one of his five runners-up into a win, but $6,520,598 in official money and, now, the 2022 Arnold Palmer Award certainly should make up for that minor detail. The PGA Tour announced Wednesday...
Lydia Ko discusses the unique design and comfort innovation behind her custom ECCO golf shoes
About Lydia Ko’s custom ECCO golf shoes. Edel Golf's "no outliers" philosophy toward equipment development is on full display with the new SMS Irons. With a significant focus on fitting—something that separates Edel from the competition—the irons feature weighting technology that is designed to help improve a golfer's game based on their swing, not the typical static norms you'll find in most irons.
Notebook: Former PGA Tour Journeyman Enjoys $11 Million Summer
In this week's notebook, Saudi golf officials learn that major championships can't be created, RBC gets some love, the LPGA's L.A. stop gets a raise and one PGA Tour journeyman gets rich.
Golf.com
Excruciating DQ hour after round ends pro’s Q-School run
While action on the PGA Tour has slowed down of late — with the exception of this week’s stacked field at the CJ Cup — many pros on lesser tours are fighting for status at various Q-schools. On Tuesday, former University of Texas All-American Gavin Hall was...
Golf.com
Pros Teaching Joes: Do these 5 things to drill every 5-footer
Ever have those days where you’d rather face a 205-yard carry off a downslope and over water than a 5-foot putt?. Could be my shaky stroke, or inattention to detail or early-onset yips, but whatever the cause 5-footers to me increasingly have been feeling like 25-footers. Which is why...
Golf.com
Fully Equipped mailbag: Why do I struggle with my 3-wood?
Welcome to another edition of the Fully Equipped mailbag, sponsored by Cleveland/Srixon Golf, an interactive GOLF.com series in which we field your hard-hitting gear questions. Why do I have such a hard time hitting my 3-wood, but no issue with my 5-wood or hybrid? Toby W. – Texas. Similarly...
CBS Sports
2022 CJ Cup South Carolina live stream, watch online, TV schedule, channel, tee times, radio, golf coverage
Another year means another venue for the CJ Cup as it heads to Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina. Previously held in South Korea at Nine Bridges, the tournament was moved to the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic and found a new home in Las Vegas. After playing at Shadow Creek and The Summit Club over the last couple of seasons, the PGA Tour will make its way to the low country.
Golf.com
2022 CJ Cup tee times: Round 2 groupings for Friday
The 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina continues on Friday with the second round at Congaree Golf Club. You can find full Round 2 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Featured grouping for CJ Cup Round 2. Tom Kim has had quite a few months...
