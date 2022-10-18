ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Rory McIlroy Fires Back After Phil Mickelson's PGA Tour Comment

Rory McIlroy is the latest golfer to push back on Phil Mickelson's assessment that LIV Golf is on the rise and the PGA Tour is trending downward. Mickelson told reporters last week that he "firmly believes" he is "on the winning side of how things are going to evolve and shape in the coming years for professional golf."
The Spun

PGA Tour Makes Significant Move Against LIV Golf

The feud between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf is reaching a new level as the PGA Tour tries to take on LIV through a different approach. According to ESPN, the PGA Tour has filed a federal lawsuit against the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund and fund governor Yasir Othman Al-Rumayyan, financier of LIV Golf. Per the report, the complaint was filed under seal in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan.
CALIFORNIA STATE
golfmagic.com

"Pathetic" Jordan Spieth ignores wife Annie's advice, misses 16-inch putt!

Few things are certain in this life but one of them is Jordan Spieth doing something absolutely hilarious and maddening at the same time. Of course, Spieth will not find this funny. Not one bit. It appears that his wife Annie might even chew his ear off after ignoring her key bit of advice that helped him claim his 13th PGA Tour victory last season at RBC Heritage.
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf critic blasts LPGA star Lexi Thompson for "distasteful" comments

The comments of LPGA Tour Lexi Thompson after she claimed the Aramco Team Series event in New York were labelled "distasteful" by prominent LIV Golf critic and Golf Channel co-host Eamon Lynch. Thompson, 27, ended her three-year wait for victory by winning the individual title at Trump Golf Links last...
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan's Outfit

The San Diego Padres' "City Connect" uniforms are pretty polarizing for the sports world. Some love the vibrant, highlighter-like colored uniforms, while others hate them. If anyone can pull them off, though, it's Alex Morgan. The United States women's national team star and San Diego resident rocked them at Game...
SAN DIEGO, CA
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods reveals time Mark O'Meara walked out of their round in disgust

Tiger Woods has revealed how Mark O'Meara walked off during their round of golf at Isleworth just days before Woods went on to win The Masters in 1997. Woods, speaking to Golf Digest, discussed the time that he shot a magic round of 59 with his close friend O'Meara and then followed it up with another low one where he started the round with a birdie and a hole-in-one.
Golf Channel

Cameron Young wins PGA Tour Rookie of the Year

The only way Cameron Young’s rookie season could’ve been better is if he had turned one of his five runners-up into a win, but $6,520,598 in official money and, now, the 2022 Arnold Palmer Award certainly should make up for that minor detail. The PGA Tour announced Wednesday...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lydia Ko discusses the unique design and comfort innovation behind her custom ECCO golf shoes

About Lydia Ko’s custom ECCO golf shoes. Edel Golf's "no outliers" philosophy toward equipment development is on full display with the new SMS Irons. With a significant focus on fitting—something that separates Edel from the competition—the irons feature weighting technology that is designed to help improve a golfer's game based on their swing, not the typical static norms you'll find in most irons.
NEVADA STATE
Golf.com

Excruciating DQ hour after round ends pro’s Q-School run

While action on the PGA Tour has slowed down of late — with the exception of this week’s stacked field at the CJ Cup — many pros on lesser tours are fighting for status at various Q-schools. On Tuesday, former University of Texas All-American Gavin Hall was...
FLORIDA STATE
Golf.com

Pros Teaching Joes: Do these 5 things to drill every 5-footer

Ever have those days where you’d rather face a 205-yard carry off a downslope and over water than a 5-foot putt?. Could be my shaky stroke, or inattention to detail or early-onset yips, but whatever the cause 5-footers to me increasingly have been feeling like 25-footers. Which is why...
Golf.com

Fully Equipped mailbag: Why do I struggle with my 3-wood?

Welcome to another edition of the Fully Equipped mailbag, sponsored by Cleveland/Srixon Golf, an interactive GOLF.com series in which we field your hard-hitting gear questions. Why do I have such a hard time hitting my 3-wood, but no issue with my 5-wood or hybrid? Toby W. – Texas. Similarly...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Sports

2022 CJ Cup South Carolina live stream, watch online, TV schedule, channel, tee times, radio, golf coverage

Another year means another venue for the CJ Cup as it heads to Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina. Previously held in South Korea at Nine Bridges, the tournament was moved to the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic and found a new home in Las Vegas. After playing at Shadow Creek and The Summit Club over the last couple of seasons, the PGA Tour will make its way to the low country.
RIDGELAND, SC
Golf.com

2022 CJ Cup tee times: Round 2 groupings for Friday

The 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina continues on Friday with the second round at Congaree Golf Club. You can find full Round 2 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Featured grouping for CJ Cup Round 2. Tom Kim has had quite a few months...

