Visit the Largest Thrift Store in the Country Right Here in Pennsylvania
There's nothing like a day spent thrifting for unique pieces and bargains. From small consignment shops to sprawling flea markets, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing places to thrift but none are as big or amazing as the giant Community Aid thrift store in Selinsgrove. Keep reading to learn more.
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Pennsylvania, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Keystone State? It appears that Pennsylvania's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Ambler is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
echo-pilot.com
Preseason pheasant stockings postponed in 12 Pennsylvania counties
With the statewide pheasant season opening on Saturday, 12 counties pheasant stockings have been postponed by one week because of weather damage to a game farm. Travis Lau, communications director for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said high winds and snow downed nets on the pheasant fields at the Southwest Game Farm in Armstrong County. Crews are restoring the nets and using food to attract the birds back into the large enclosures. “Those birds, by and large, are hanging around the farm,” he said Thursday morning in a telephone interview.
Bicyclist Injured In Crash With Pickup Truck In Lehigh Valley, Police Say
A 62-year-old bicyclist was injured in a crash with a pickup truck in the Lehigh Valley, authorities said. The wreck happened on Airport Road near Avenue A in Hanover Township around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, Pennsylvania State Police said. A 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by a 52-year-old...
WGAL
Five people arrested in connection with illegal puppy selling ring in Pennsylvania
Five people have been arrested for conspiring to fraudulently purchase puppies to resell for profit, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday. Tynise Rivers, Sierra Thompson, Amara Dukuly, Tatiyana Cooper-Laylor and Darnell Lloyd – who are from the Philadelphia area – are all charged with criminal conspiracy to commit theft, theft by deception and corrupt organizations.
WFMZ-TV Online
Rush hour crash closes stretch of Route 222 in Spring
SPRING TWP., Pa. — A three-vehicle crash closed a stretch of Route 222 in Berks County for much of Friday morning's rush hour and beyond. The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. in the northbound lanes of 222 near the Broadcasting Road interchange in Spring Township. Three people...
phillyvoice.com
Bucks County property connected to notorious 2017 murders listed for sale
The Solebury Township home where investigators found key evidence leading to the bodies of four young men murdered in 2017 has been listed for sale at a price of $700,000. The property at 2827 Aquetong Road, once owned by the parents of confessed killer Cosmo DiNardo, was put on the market earlier this month. The three-bedroom, two bathroom home is described in the RE/MAX Aspire listing as a fully renovated, historic property that was built in 1821 and sits on just under an acre of land.
Missing East Providence toddler, father found in Pennsylvania
A 2-year-old girl who was reportedly taken from her mother's East Providence home was found in Pennsylvania late Thursday night.
Pa. teen charged with making threats to school district
A 13-year-old Pennsylvania boy is facing multiple charges after police say he made threats to a school district, according to a story from The Daily Item. Citing a release from Mifflinburg Police, the news site said police received a report from the state’s “Safe 2 Say” program regarded alleged threats to the Mifflinburg Area School District in Union County.
Recognize These Cars? Bensalem Police Seek Illegal Auto Rally Attendees
Authorities in Bucks County are planning to crack down on illegal car rallies, they said in a statement on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Bensalem police responded to reports on Saturday, Oct. 15 of a group of drivers performing burnouts and doughnuts in the parking lot at Neshaminy Mall on Bristol Road.
Pa. Issues Permanent Hands-off for Development of Western Montgomery County Farm
The Pa. Department of Agriculture has allocated $7.5 million in state, county, local, and nonprofit funding to preserve 24 farms in 10 counties from ever being used for residential or commercial purposes. One, the Gregory H. Moser Farm, sits within Montgomery County’s borders.
sanatogapost.com
Barto Woman Injured in Hereford Township Crash
HEREFORD TOWNSHIP PA – A 60-year-old Barto woman sustained a suspected minor injury, and was transported by Bally Community Ambulance to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital, following a two-vehicle accident that occurred on Route 100 at its intersection with Kutztown Road in Hereford, Pennsylvania State Police reported Thursday (Oct. 21, 2022).
The History of Two Abandoned Ghost Towns in Pennsylvania
There are a handful of "ghost towns" in Pennsylvania. The reasoning for the towns being referred to as such isn't too mystical. The state has a lot of industrial history, and with that comes industrial small-towns whose populations come and go.
abc27.com
Oz responds to dog research attacks during York County visit
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz spoke to the York Rotary Club on Wednesday where he faced questions regarding his opponent and ads targeting him. The disturbing and powerful television ad from a Democratic Super PAC suggested that Oz killed puppies as part of...
NBC Philadelphia
One Dead After SUV Submerges in Neshaminy Creek
Rescue teams recovered a body from the Neshaminy Creek in lower Bucks County on Thursday morning after police say a Jeep went off the road and into the water. Boats and dive teams were launched shortly before 9 a.m. after Bensalem police said they got a call for a vehicle in the creek near Totem Road.
We’re Pa. clergy. Christian nationalism isn’t Christian. This is why | Opinion
Christian Nationalism is inseparable from the idol of white supremacy in both our past and our present. The post We’re Pa. clergy. Christian nationalism isn’t Christian. This is why | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
First Snow Of The Season Leads To Delays In Pennsylvania
The first snow of fall 2022 has fallen in Pennsylvania. People in Grove City, Slippery Rock, and Portersville woke up to snow, although the latter only had it on the grass. The Slippery Rock School District was delayed for two hours due to the snow. A Freeze Warning is in...
abc27.com
RSV cases on the rise among Pennsylvania children
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An unprecedented rise in Respiratory Syncytial Viruses (RSV) in children is overwhelming hospitals across the Commonwealth and around the country. Anyone can get the virus, but children under five and the elderly are the most likely to suffer serious complications from it. “The virus itself...
Pennsylvania’s hospitals are in crisis. How will Shapiro, Mastriano address this growing issue?
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Hahnemann University Hospital’s closure back in 2019 left shockwaves in Philadelphia and was a sign of worsening things to come. Chester County kicked off 2021 with five hospitals. In less than a year, the rural county was...
How cold will Pennsylvania be for Thanksgiving? The Farmers’ Almanac has predictions
Here’s what to expect in Pennsylvania this Thanksgiving from the Farmers’ Almanac, plus fall weather forecasts from the National Weather Service.
