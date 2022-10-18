ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Saucon Township, PA

Travel Maven

This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of Pennsylvania, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Keystone State? It appears that Pennsylvania's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Ambler is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
AMBLER, PA
echo-pilot.com

Preseason pheasant stockings postponed in 12 Pennsylvania counties

With the statewide pheasant season opening on Saturday, 12 counties pheasant stockings have been postponed by one week because of weather damage to a game farm. Travis Lau, communications director for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said high winds and snow downed nets on the pheasant fields at the Southwest Game Farm in Armstrong County. Crews are restoring the nets and using food to attract the birds back into the large enclosures. “Those birds, by and large, are hanging around the farm,” he said Thursday morning in a telephone interview.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Five people arrested in connection with illegal puppy selling ring in Pennsylvania

Five people have been arrested for conspiring to fraudulently purchase puppies to resell for profit, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday. Tynise Rivers, Sierra Thompson, Amara Dukuly, Tatiyana Cooper-Laylor and Darnell Lloyd – who are from the Philadelphia area – are all charged with criminal conspiracy to commit theft, theft by deception and corrupt organizations.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Rush hour crash closes stretch of Route 222 in Spring

SPRING TWP., Pa. — A three-vehicle crash closed a stretch of Route 222 in Berks County for much of Friday morning's rush hour and beyond. The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. in the northbound lanes of 222 near the Broadcasting Road interchange in Spring Township. Three people...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
phillyvoice.com

Bucks County property connected to notorious 2017 murders listed for sale

The Solebury Township home where investigators found key evidence leading to the bodies of four young men murdered in 2017 has been listed for sale at a price of $700,000. The property at 2827 Aquetong Road, once owned by the parents of confessed killer Cosmo DiNardo, was put on the market earlier this month. The three-bedroom, two bathroom home is described in the RE/MAX Aspire listing as a fully renovated, historic property that was built in 1821 and sits on just under an acre of land.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. teen charged with making threats to school district

A 13-year-old Pennsylvania boy is facing multiple charges after police say he made threats to a school district, according to a story from The Daily Item. Citing a release from Mifflinburg Police, the news site said police received a report from the state’s “Safe 2 Say” program regarded alleged threats to the Mifflinburg Area School District in Union County.
MIFFLINBURG, PA
sanatogapost.com

Barto Woman Injured in Hereford Township Crash

HEREFORD TOWNSHIP PA – A 60-year-old Barto woman sustained a suspected minor injury, and was transported by Bally Community Ambulance to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital, following a two-vehicle accident that occurred on Route 100 at its intersection with Kutztown Road in Hereford, Pennsylvania State Police reported Thursday (Oct. 21, 2022).
BARTO, PA
abc27.com

Oz responds to dog research attacks during York County visit

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz spoke to the York Rotary Club on Wednesday where he faced questions regarding his opponent and ads targeting him. The disturbing and powerful television ad from a Democratic Super PAC suggested that Oz killed puppies as part of...
YORK COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

One Dead After SUV Submerges in Neshaminy Creek

Rescue teams recovered a body from the Neshaminy Creek in lower Bucks County on Thursday morning after police say a Jeep went off the road and into the water. Boats and dive teams were launched shortly before 9 a.m. after Bensalem police said they got a call for a vehicle in the creek near Totem Road.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

RSV cases on the rise among Pennsylvania children

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An unprecedented rise in Respiratory Syncytial Viruses (RSV) in children is overwhelming hospitals across the Commonwealth and around the country. Anyone can get the virus, but children under five and the elderly are the most likely to suffer serious complications from it. “The virus itself...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

