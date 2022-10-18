Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Chenango Forks Claws Back in 2nd Half over Newark Valley
After the Newark Valley Cardinals shutout the Chenango Forks Blue Devils in the first half, taking a 7-0 lead, the home team rallied for 12 points in the second half and took home the victory. Check out the highlights above!
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Class D Walton Warriors Dominate Bainbridge-Guilford
The Walton warriors are on the road at Bainbridge-Guilford, both teams coming off wins last week. With an unstoppable offense, Walton went on to win the game 44-7. The warriors are keeping their winning streak alive.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Section IV Class C Final Four Set for October 25
After Thursday's action, the final four of the Section IV Class C playoffs have been set. Top-seeded Whitney Point will host 4. Owego while 3. Sidney will make the trip to 2. Windsor. Both games are set for October 25th without a set time as of now.
Elmira, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Fayetteville-Manlius Senior High School football team will have a game with Elmira High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Shuts Marathon Out, Advances to Class C Semis
Owego field hockey is advancing after handling business at home against Marathon. The Indians shut Marathon out in a 4-0 win as Chelsea Rollison and Jordan Greeno add two goals apiece. Owego will head to top-seeded Whitney Point on October 25th in the semifinals.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Windsor Outlasts Moravia to Punch Ticket to Section IV Class C Final Four
The Windsor Black Knights field hockey team took care of business at home, handling Moravia 5-1. Anna Finn adds two goals while Allie Greene, Makayla Vanderpool, and Ella Stonehouse each scored once. Windsor will host 3. Sidney on October 25th for a chance to get to the Section IV title...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Sidney Field Hockey Downs Deposit-Hancock in Overtime to Advance Class C Semis
The Sidney field hockey team downed Deposit-Hancock 3-2 in overtime thanks to an Emma Constable game-winning goal. Constable added another goal and an assist while Amanda Ray and Sarah Gross scored the two goals for the Eagles. Sidney will travel to Windsor on October 25th for the Section IV Semifinals.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Waverly Rolls in Bounce Back Win Over Chenango Valley
The Waverly Wolverines were able to bounce back after a tough loss last week, with a big win over Chenango Valley on Friday night, taking a 49-14 victory over the Warriors. Check out the highlights above!
Hornell football greats highlight HOF Class of 2022
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Some of the best players to ever grace Hornell football took their rightful place in history. Last Saturday night, Hornell High School honored their Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022 at The Main Place. The class, which was also honored the night prior during Friday’s Hornell football game, is perhaps […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Athlete of the Week: Windsor's Anna Finn
The Southern Tier might just be the capital of field hockey in this country and one of its best players, Anna Finn, is showing just that as she's currently sixth in the nation in goals. We had a chance to talk with Anna and the Windsor Black Knights in our latest Athlete of the Week.
Corning-Painted Post to host 36th annual Bandtoberfest
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — High school bands from across the area will perform this weekend at Corning-Painted Post Highschool for the 36th annual Bandtober fest. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, at the Corning Memorial Stadium. A list of bands performing […]
Zonta House to hold Fall Fest in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Zonta Club of Elmira will be hosting its annual Fall Fest in November for a two-day event. Happening on Friday, Nov, 4, from 4:30-6 p.m., a public roast beef dinner will be available for purchase. The dinner comes with two sides and dessert for $12 at the Zonta House at […]
Corning announces leaf pickup dates
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – As the fall brings blazing colors to the hills of the Southern Tier, it also brings mounds of dried leaves for weeks on end. The City of Corning has announced its leaf pickup schedule as residents work to clear their lawns. Loose leaf collection in Corning will start next week on […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Free Car Wash Available With Food Donation
You can help a local food pantry and get a free car wash this weekend. For the 2nd time in 2022 and the 11th consecutive year, Hoffman Car Wash employees are collecting non-perishable food items both Saturday, October 22nd and Sunday, October 23rd. These items will be distributed to 17...
Fire Destroys Barn and Home in Owego
No serious injuries are reported but a barn and a house in the Town of Owego are said to be a total loss following a fast-moving fire October 19 that drew firefighters from Tioga and Broome counties to the scene. The blaze was reported after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 19...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
100 Years Ago: October 21, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, October 21 is an important day in Binghamton history. It was on this day in 1871 that the first streetcar railway system was established here. The streetcar ran three and a half miles, from the south end of Washington Street Bridge all the way to the New York State Inebriate Asylum.
Tiny Home Complex to Be Built in Binghamton Neighborhood
Several "tiny homes" are planned as part of a first-of-its-kind project in the city of Binghamton. Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said the ten specialized living units are to be built as part of the veterans resource center being developed on the North Side. Garnar told WNBF News plans call...
Afton man accused of starting fire at Bassett Hospital
NYSP at Oneonta arrested Raymond P. Sidlauskas, 66 of Afton. Afton was allegedly involved in a report of arson at Basset Hospital.
Johnson City man wanted for menacing
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Ryan Belleman on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
BU Hosts 2nd Job Fair
Binghamton University hosted it's second job fair on October 20th at the Events Center. The job fair offers an opportunity for community members to apply for various job vacancies within the university's workforce. Including:. -Entry level. -Part time. -Full time. This is the 2nd job fair BU has hosted and...
Comments / 0