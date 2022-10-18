ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump returns to Texas, which GOP leaders will speak at Saturday rally?

By Monica Madden
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dps6I_0idtO1Ex00

AUSTIN, Texas (Nexstar) — Former President Donald Trump will return to Texas for the 26th time since he took office in 2017 to host a rally with some of the state’s Republicans ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Attorney General Ken Paxton and U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud will speak ahead of the former president during a Saturday rally in Robstown, a small town about 18 miles west of Corpus Christi.

Texas’ top Republican leader, Gov. Greg Abbott, will not be in attendance at the rally, as he will be out of town for a pre-planned trip.

“I welcome President Trump back to Texas, though I won’t be able to welcome him personally since I will be out-of-state for a pre-planned fundraising trip to Florida,” Abbott said in an emailed statement.

The former president’s visit will come two days before the start of early voting in an area of South Texas that Republicans have been targeting all election season.

A media advisory said Trump would speak “in support of his unprecedented effort to advance the MAGA agenda by energizing voters and highlighting the slate of 33-0 Trump Endorsed America First candidates in the Great State of Texas.”

The rally will start at 7 p.m. at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds, according to a media advisory.

