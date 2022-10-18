Read full article on original website
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
brproud.com
SU AgCenter to have free food, resources at community health fair
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Southern University Ag Center will have free community resources and screenings at its health fair on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Community Health and Wellness Fair, hosted by Southern and All of Us Research Program, will have free health screenings, a kids’ zone, physical activities, entertainment, and food at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
brproud.com
Red Stick Farmer’s Market to celebrate 26 years in November
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Red Stick Farmer’s Market is celebrating its 26th anniversary. The Big River Economic and Agricultural Development Alliance (BREADA) will host a special event from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. The celebration will have live music, seasonal drinks for sale, kids’ activities, and more. BREADA says the anniversary marks the start of the fall harvest in Louisiana.
brproud.com
Countdown begins for return of Greater Baton Rouge State Fair
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returns in just a few days! After decades in the Capital City, the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is heading to Ascension Parish. Since the mid-60s, the fair has taken place on the fairgrounds on Airline Highway. Fair...
brproud.com
Lafayette bar owner allegedly taking split of employee tips
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A former employee at The Wurst Biergarten in downtown Lafayette has filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Labor over the owner allegedly demanding a split of the tips. News 10’s Rodricka Taylor spoke one-on-one with Christian Colson about his experience. “Everything was...
brproud.com
New ‘all-inclusive’ playground to open in New Roads
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of New Roads is inviting the public to its celebration of a new playground. City officials will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the all-inclusive Playground at Rosenwald Park on Sunday, Oct. 23. The ceremony will have food, spacewalks, and more. The park will have newly installed equipment that children can play on.
1037thegame.com
Lafayette Resident Needs Help Finding Dog
A Lafayette resident is asking for the public’s help in finding his dog. Robert Green lives at `1211 11th street near Simcoe Street. He said the neighbors call him, “the Gorilla Man” because of a gorilla statue that sits in his front yard. He is calling on his neighbors and the community to help find his dog.
brproud.com
MYSTERY SOLVED: What was the bright light seen streaking across the night sky in Livingston Parish?
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – If you were looking up on Thursday, you may have seen something streaking through the night sky between 7:20 p.m. and 7:25 p.m. The debate began as to what it was soon after it was posted on social media by Carlee Hurley. A long...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Registration opens for third annual 225GIVES
Nonprofit registration for the third annual 225GIVES hosted by Capital Area United Way is now live on 225gives.org. The event, slated for May 4, 2023, is designed to help nonprofit organizations grow donations, reach new donors, and raise awareness about their work. Leading up to the event, 225GIVES will host several smaller events and offer incentives for nonprofits who participate in early registration, which ends Nov. 15.
postsouth.com
Community meeting urges unity against youth violence
Residents, clergy and law enforcement agree that it will take a united effort for the Plaquemine area to curb youth crimes, and they acknowledge that the solution will not come easy. Approximately 200 residents who gathered for the “Senseless! Restoring Unity in the Community” forum Sunday night at Plymouth Rock...
brproud.com
When, where to drop off old prescription medications in Greater Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Old prescription drugs that need to be disposed of can be dropped off at one of several locations in the Greater Baton Rouge area on Saturday, Oct. 29. Hours for the October National Take Back Day hosted by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) will...
wbrz.com
Litter of puppies gets second chance after being thrown into trash bag, left in dumpster
BAKER - A litter of puppies that was left to die in a dumpster is getting a second chance at life thanks to a Baton Rouge animal rescue. Companion Animal Alliance said the 11 puppies, which appeared to be only a day old, were found Wednesday inside a trash bag that was left in a dumpster. The pups were picked up by Animal Control and taken to CAA.
brproud.com
Southern University students ‘anxious’ to return for homecoming events after shooting near campus
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Homecoming week at Southern University has begun, but students are hesitant to come to campus after nine people were shot early Friday morning. “I was in the back and the shots happened in the front towards the stage,” said Southern University sophomore Kristen Harrison. “All I know is they say they started fighting in the front and people trying to like stop it and calm it down so we can continue partying and then shots happened and stuff.”
NOLA.com
Ascension Parish trans teen voted to homecoming court: 'It's the small wins that count'
Riding on the back of a white convertible adorned in her school colors, Aria Williams smiled and waved to her peers at Dutchtown High School in Geismar, Louisiana, wearing a black sash that read "Homecoming Court.”. It was an unexpected moment for the 18-year-old, and it was almost surreal as...
theadvocate.com
Southern students describe 'utter mayhem' at packed fraternity house where shots rang out
Southern University students say the fraternity house where shots rang out overnight was so packed with partygoers that the scene was "utter mayhem." Nine people were injured by gunfire at the Kappa Alpha Psi house just off-campus. Seven people were taken to hospitals, and all are expected to survive. As...
Baton Rouge prepares for a weekend full of homecoming events
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU and Southern University are preparing for a busy homecoming weekend, a big opportunity to bring folks from near and far into the capital city. Kendric Stewart, Executive Director of Southern University Alumni Affairs, encourages fans to have a plan of action. “We are all...
brproud.com
Denham Springs man allegedly tries to torch mobile home during domestic dispute
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – Firefighters with Livingston Parish Fire District #4 were called to a fire at a mobile home on Tuesday, October 18. The fire took place in the 33000 block of Highway 1019. “Upon arrival, firefighters learned a man and a woman were in the home...
brproud.com
Livingston Parish school board addresses bus driver shortage, protest
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – 21 out of 300 bus drivers did not report for work Friday, the Livingston Parish Public School Systems said. According to the school board, the bus drivers didn’t run their routes as part of a protest for less work and higher pay. The absences mainly impacted the Livingston and Walker communities, which accounted for 19 of the 21 absences.
wbrz.com
First sign of change stands around historic Hotel Lincoln
BATON ROUGE- The owners of a historic hotel off of Government street are looking to the future and work to renovate the Hotel Lincoln, which has been vacant for more than two decades now, is set to begin soon. A fence around the hotel is the most obvious sign that...
225batonrouge.com
Last VooDoo BBQ in Capital Region closing Thursday
The last VooDoo BBQ franchise location in the Baton Rouge area is set to close Thursday, according to the listing agent for the space on Drusilla Lane. Locations on Nicholson Drive near LSU, in Perkins Rowe, and in Denham Springs next to Bass Pro Shops all closed before the pandemic, notes Mark Hebert with Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate.
‘This is on us:’ Advocates sound alarm about domestic violence-related homicides at event, 36 pairs of shoes represent 2021 victims
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Butterfly Society held their eighth annual ‘Walk a Mile in Their Shoes’ event Tuesday to raise awareness about domestic violence. This comes as East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore had previously stated that 2021 was the worst year ever when it comes to domestic and dating violence-related homicides.
