Read full article on original website
Related
kafe.com
Governor Inslee visiting Western Washington University
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Governor Inslee is set to make an appearance here in Bellingham at Western Washington University on Friday, October 21st, to address protecting abortion access across the state. The event is planned to take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Harrington Field where the Governor will...
kafe.com
Local tribes getting federal money to fight crime, addiction
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – Tribal safety programs in Whatcom County are getting a boost from the federal government. Both the Lummi Nation and Nooksack Tribe are among the recipients of the grant money, according to US Attorney for Western Washington Nick Brown. Over $500,000 will head to the Lummi...
kafe.com
Bellingham Technical College announces new President
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A new leader will take the helm of Bellingham Technical College in the new year. BTC’s Board of Trustees announced that Dr. James Lemerond will serve as President, beginning on January 1st. Dr. Lemerond previously served as the Vice President of Lakeshore Technical College in...
kafe.com
State Patrol seeking information on fatal hit and run in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The State Patrol is asking for anyone with information about a fatal hit and run on I-5 in Bellingham to come forward. An unknown vehicle collided with a motorcycle on northbound I-5 near Lakeway Drive on October 6th at about 9 p.m. The vehicle left the...
kafe.com
One of two men shot in Bellingham arrested for murder
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – One of two men shot in an incident on Valencia Street last week has been arrested for murder in what appears to be a drug deal gone bad. The Bellingham Police Department reports that an investigation found that 28-year-old Matthew Roberts of Eugene, Oregon shot and killed 31-year-old Isaiah Mayshack of Bellingham.
kafe.com
BPD seizes thousands of fentanyl pills in arrest
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Thousands of fentanyl pills were seized during a late-night arrest earlier this week. Bellingham Police say that just before midnight Wednesday, October 19th, an officer spotted a suspect that was wanted on felony warrants in a truck near Telegraph and Meridian Streets. The suspect attempted to...
Comments / 0