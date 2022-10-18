ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everson, WA

Comments / 0

Related
kafe.com

Governor Inslee visiting Western Washington University

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Governor Inslee is set to make an appearance here in Bellingham at Western Washington University on Friday, October 21st, to address protecting abortion access across the state. The event is planned to take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Harrington Field where the Governor will...
BELLINGHAM, WA
kafe.com

Local tribes getting federal money to fight crime, addiction

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – Tribal safety programs in Whatcom County are getting a boost from the federal government. Both the Lummi Nation and Nooksack Tribe are among the recipients of the grant money, according to US Attorney for Western Washington Nick Brown. Over $500,000 will head to the Lummi...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
kafe.com

Bellingham Technical College announces new President

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A new leader will take the helm of Bellingham Technical College in the new year. BTC’s Board of Trustees announced that Dr. James Lemerond will serve as President, beginning on January 1st. Dr. Lemerond previously served as the Vice President of Lakeshore Technical College in...
BELLINGHAM, WA
kafe.com

One of two men shot in Bellingham arrested for murder

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – One of two men shot in an incident on Valencia Street last week has been arrested for murder in what appears to be a drug deal gone bad. The Bellingham Police Department reports that an investigation found that 28-year-old Matthew Roberts of Eugene, Oregon shot and killed 31-year-old Isaiah Mayshack of Bellingham.
BELLINGHAM, WA
kafe.com

BPD seizes thousands of fentanyl pills in arrest

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Thousands of fentanyl pills were seized during a late-night arrest earlier this week. Bellingham Police say that just before midnight Wednesday, October 19th, an officer spotted a suspect that was wanted on felony warrants in a truck near Telegraph and Meridian Streets. The suspect attempted to...
BELLINGHAM, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy