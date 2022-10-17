Read full article on original website
LSU slight favorites over Ole Miss after big movements in the betting line
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU is currently a 1.5-point favorite over Ole Miss according to FanDuel Sportsbook, but that wasn’t always the case. Late Saturday night, LSU opened as a 1.5-point favorite, but bettors quickly moved that number to Ole Miss favored by 6.5 points. On Monday morning, the...
LSU ranks No. 16 in preseason AP Top 25 Women’s Poll
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The preseason AP Top 25 Women’s Poll was released on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and LSU found itself ranked on it. The Tigers landed at No. 16. South Carolina, Stanford, Texas, Iowa, and Tennessee make up the top five rankings. LSU head coach Kim Mulkey...
9 shot near Southern Univ. campus, officials say; SU releases statement
Emergency responders said seven people were taken to the hospital. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening at this time, officials said. The investigation remains ongoing. Southern University released the following statement about the incident:. Southern University and A&M College.
Missing 15-year-old found safe in Florida, officials say
HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has stated that a missing 15-year-old boy from Hammond has been found safe and in good health in Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Kevin Gremillion Jr., 15, was last seen around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 leaving his Doe...
Gun toting woman arrested for incident at Iberville Parish bar
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A woman has been arrested by Iberville Parish Sheriff’s deputies for an incident that took place at Club Secret in Plaquemine. on October 16. Surveillance video posted by the sheriff’s office shows 51-year-old Sherri White holding a gun and allegedly threatening people while exiting the building.
Deputies: Child custody visitation leads to deadly shooting
HAMMOND, La. - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reports the murder of 21-year-old Howard Watkins, Jr of Hammond, Louisiana, after he was shot during an altercation stemming from a child custody visitation yesterday (Oct. 18, 2022). Chief Jimmy Travis reports Watkins was shot and killed by 25-year-old Ajante Jackson,...
First 10 violent juveniles moved from Bridge City to Angola
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Office of Juvenile Justice on Tuesday (Oct. 18) transported the first group of juvenile inmates from the troubled Bridge City Center for Youth to the old death row facility at Angola, the state penitentiary. Ten of the state’s most violent juveniles were taken to Angola...
2 people airlifted from Amtrak-SUV crash just south of Amite
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Two people were airlifted to a hospital Thursday (Oct. 20) after an Amtrak train collided with an SUV just south of Amite, officials say. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened a...
