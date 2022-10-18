SAFFORD — Today, a coalition of local citizens, business, and community leaders from across Graham County spoke up in support of Prop 401, a voter referendum that confirms the prior zoning decision of the Graham County Board of Supervisors. The effort is to ensure that hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars of tax revenue stay right here in Graham County. The only reason that this referendum exists is due to the efforts of a man, George Khalaf, who had his campaign finance “dark money” practices questioned by media this summer.

