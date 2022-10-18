Read full article on original website
gilaherald.com
Inmate overdoses on fentanyl in jail
SAFFORD – No matter how new or technologically advanced a detention facility is, inmates have found ways to sneak in contraband, including potentially fatal opiates. Such a case occurred at the Graham County Adult Detention Facility on Friday morning, when an inmate overdosed on fentanyl. The inmate had originally been booked on Oct. 10 on a warrant.
gilaherald.com
Free landfill dumping during Community Pride Days on October 20 – 22
SAFFORD – Have some unsightly trash around your home you’d like to haul to the dump? How about getting rid of it at no charge?. For the betterment of the county, Safford, Thatcher, Pima, and Graham County are teaming up to sponsor the Safford City Landfill at 2755 N. Safford Landfill Rd. to host its bi-annual Community Pride Days from Thursday, Oct. 20 – Saturday, Oct. 22, from 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
gilavalleycentral.net
County P&Z recommends denial of code change for marijuana growing
SAFFORD — Despite expressing a desire to update the county’s zoning code, the Graham County Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to recommend denial of a change to the code. As continued from last month’s meeting, the Planning and Zoning Commission heard a request from Geronimo property...
gilaherald.com
Pubic Service Announcement regarding 2022 property assessment
GRAHAM COUNTY – Mary Bingham, Graham County Treasurer, now has the 2022 property assessment and tax roll in her possession for tax collection. First-half taxes are delinquent after Nov. 1. Interest accrues at a rate of 16% per year pro-rated monthly. If the full year’s tax is paid on or before Jan. 3, 2023, no interest is charged.
gilavalleycentral.net
Graham Citizens Voice Concern Over Outside Dark Money Group
SAFFORD — Today, a coalition of local citizens, business, and community leaders from across Graham County spoke up in support of Prop 401, a voter referendum that confirms the prior zoning decision of the Graham County Board of Supervisors. The effort is to ensure that hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars of tax revenue stay right here in Graham County. The only reason that this referendum exists is due to the efforts of a man, George Khalaf, who had his campaign finance “dark money” practices questioned by media this summer.
gilavalleycentral.net
Woman rescues 5-year-old on Highway 191, County Attorney reviewing for charges against the mother
GRAHAM COUNTY — Child Protective Services were called in when a barefoot 5-year-old boy was found alone on U.S. Highway 191, south of Safford. The incident occurred Tuesday, Oct. 4, at about 6:43 p.m., and Graham County Sheriff’s deputies spoke with the reporting woman who was keeping the child safe. She said the boy told her he was trying to catch up to his mother and brother.
gilavalleycentral.net
Plenty to do in the Gila Valley this weekend
SAFFORD — It’s a full weekend of activities in the Gila Valley. Things begin Friday from 4-11 p.m., with the second annual Oktoberfest at Firemen’s Park in front of Safford’s City Hall. “We actually have some live bands coming,” said Matt Hoshal with the City of...
gilaherald.com
Obituary for Linda Dale Olsen
Linda Dale Olsen passed away from complications due to cancer on Sept. 25, in Tyler, Texas, surrounded by loved ones. She will be dearly missed. Linda was almost a New Year’s baby, born in Safford on Jan. 2, 1957, to Dale and Elidia Olsen. Linda was a tomboy growing up and could usually be found riding bareback on a horse. However, as she got older, she shed her tomboy ways and began modeling school in Phoenix at the end of her junior year in High School.
gilaherald.com
EAC Fine Arts Division presents an art exhibition and lecture by alumnus Terrill Goseyun
THATCHER — Eastern Arizona College’s Fine Arts Division is pleased to present “Portraits of Culture: Apache Dignity, Elegance, & Beauty” by EAC alumnus Terrill Goseyun. The exhibition will appear Nov. 1 – 17 at EAC’s Activities Center. Goseyun will also present an exhibition lecture on Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. at EAC’s Lee Little Theater.
gilaherald.com
Wildcats head for the home of the Braves on Friday￼
Raymundo Frasquillo Photo/Gila Herald: Michael Casillas (7) takes advantage of teammates’ blocks to score five touchdowns against Miami on Oct. 14. The Morenci junior averaged 9.7 (20-194) yards per carry. Morenci prevailed 49-0 over the Vandals and heads to the home of the Braves in San Carlos for a fourth region contest Friday, Oct. 21.
