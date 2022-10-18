Read full article on original website
Senior Center Trivia Night October 28
The Bond County Senior Center is hosting a Halloween Trivia Night fundraiser Friday, October 28. Senior Center Executive Director Melissa Marti said the event will be at the Greenville VFW. Doors open at 6 PM and food will be available for purchase. Anyone can purchase food, even if you’re not participating in the trivia night. Trivia begins at 7 PM. Teams consist of 5 to 10 people with a fee of $100 per team. There will be prizes for the Best Dressed Team, Best Dressed Individual, and the top three competitors.
'Antiques Roadshow' moments coming from Alton's 5As
ALTON — The Alton Area Animal Aid Association, better known as 5As, is having something akin to “Antiques Roadshow,” called “What’s It Worth: An Appraisal Event,” which most assuredly will garner some surprises from people’s stuff. “It's similar to the ‘Antiques Roadshow,’ with...
DeMoulin Museum Scooby Doo Party
The DeMoulin Museum in Greenville will have a Scooby Doo themed party for kids 12 and under and their parents on Saturday, October 29, from 6 to 8 PM. The first 40 kids attending will receive a free bag of Scooby Snacks, while all visitors will receive stickers and treats. A classic Scooby Doo episode will be shown at 7 PM. This is a come-and-go event, with no reservations required. The museum is located at 205 S. Prairie Street. For more, call 664-4115 or visit the museum’s Facebook page.
Elizabeth Emma Boehne
Elizabeth Emma Boehne, age 92, of Hoffman, died peacefully at 7:06 pm on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at St.Mary’s Hospital in Centralia, Illinois, surrounded by her loving family. Elizabeth Emma (Rueter) Boehne was born on July 20, 1930, in rural Shattuc, Illinois, daughter of Ernst and Olinda (Tyberendt) Rueter....
Many treasures found in time capsule discovered at the Collinsville Chamber of Commerce
COLLINSVILLE - At the Collinsville Chamber office, many treasures have been discovered. Jessica Seger, an ambassador with the Chamber, discovered a time capsule that was dated from 1987 to be opened in 2012. It was opened in 2012, but it was placed into a cabinet that has been untouched for ten years.
Pro Life Rally Held On Courthouse Lawn
Approximately 50 people attended Saturday’s pro-life rally on the Bond County Courthouse lawn. The Celebration of Life event was in support of the recent overturning of Roe vs. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court. One of the speakers was Brenda Harris from the Bond County Pregnancy Support Center. She...
Edwin A. Bassen
Edwin A. Bassen, age 90, of Hoffman passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in Hoffman. He was born on May 23, 1932, in Hoffman, the son of Martin and Edna (Sheverbush) Bassen. He is survived by his children: Sherry Larson and husband Art of Portage, MI and Steve Bassen...
Kent L. Weiss
Kent L. Weiss, 75, of (Millersburg) Pocahontas, IL, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at his home. He was born March 17, 1947, to Paul and Helen (nee Sugg) Weiss at St. Joseph Hospital in. Highland. On May 6, 1983, he married Vicky White in Edwardsville, IL. Kent went into...
Joannie M. Rakers
Joannie M. Rakers, age 70, of Trenton, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. She was born July 10, 1952 in Highland, a daughter of Jane, nee Goestenkors, Netemeyer of Aviston and the late Elmer Netemeyer. In addition to her father, Joannie was...
18th Annual Scarecrow Car Show starts Friday
MADISON — The Scarecrow Cruise and Car Show is returning to the Montgomery House this year. Henri Fuselier, president of Mississippi Classic Cruisers, said they are expecting over 500 participants in the show this year, and all proceeds go to two charities the club supports, the Mississippi SIDs Foundation and Hope Hollow Ministries.
Women’s clothing boutique opens in Maryville
Be Loved Boutique in Maryville had their grand opening September 12 and are selling everything from women’s clothing to home goods. Kelly Turner has been in the business for five years. Originally starting with a resale store in Glen Carbon, Turner has now partnered with Becky Ketrow to create Be Loved Boutique.
Highland Park & Rec Cemetery Dash
Everyone is encouraged to join Highland Parks and Rec on Saturday, October 29, for a 6.66K Cemetery Dash. The race will start at 8 a.m. Costumes are encouraged. The race will start near the Korte Rec Center and will venture along the Frank Watson Parkway, into the Highland Cemetery and end the race in Glik Park. Medals will be given to the top three participants in each age category or female and male participants. Contact the recreation center for details at 651-1386.
VIDEO: Illinois Drive-In Sets Record for Most Dogs at Movie Screening
The Litchfield Skyview Drive-In Theatre welcomed 199 dogs this weekend
Shiloh School Student Created “Hit List” of Fellow Students –
HUME, IL. (ECWd) – Letter issued to parents:. At Shiloh CUSD #1, we work diligently to keep students safe and maintain open lines of communication with our families. It’s extremely important for us to make sure you have the facts directly from us. The district implemented our Threat...
Great News for Illinois as Telsa will Open a Huge Warehouse
There have been countless bad news stories for the Land of Lincoln of businesses leaving in 2022. So the news that Tesla is opening a nearly three-quarters of a million square foot warehouse here in Illinois is very needed. Here are the details on where it is going and why it's a positive sign for Illinois.
Tyler Cochran
Tyler Cochran 22, of Highland, IL, passed away, Friday, October 14, 2022 at Barnes Jewish Hospital, in St. Louis, with Mom and Dad by his side holding his hand. Tyler was born July 10, 2000. At three days old it was discovered that he had a urea cycle metabolic disorder (OTC) which led to him getting a liver transplant at 3 ½ months old. Due to the damage from his disorder, he was cognitively delayed and non-verbal.
Carolyn E. Holtmann
Carolyn E. Holtmann, age 84, of Germantown, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Cedarhurst of Breese. She was born October 9, 1938 in Germantown, a daughter of the late Gertrude, nee Winter, and Joseph Kohrmann, Sr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband...
What St. Louis homeowners need to know about finishing their basement
ST. LOUIS — As we all know, the Midwest's weather can be inconsistent - from hot to cold and everything in between!. Basements help protect pipes from freezing in the winter and offer safe cover when tornadoes threaten. Stratum Structural Systems is a St. Louis based basement waterproofing and...
Niala F. Keilbach
Niala F. Keilbach, age 95 of Highland, IL, died Monday, October 17, 2022, at Tulsa, OK. She was born on Saturday, September 24, 1927, in rural St. Jacob, IL, the daughter of Edwin and Rosa (nee Hencke) Wiesemeyer. On Wednesday, June 2, 1948, she married Morris R. Keilbach at the...
Police Pension Board Meets Thursday
The Greenville Police Pension Board will meet Thursday, October 20, at 6 p.m. in the municipal building. The board will review investments, consider appointing an additional account representative, and set the dates for meetings in 2023.
