FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
hottytoddy.com
UM, Community Partners Hosting Oxford-Lafayette Health Fair
Residents of Oxford and Lafayette County are invited to a free health fair, hosted by the University of Mississippi, Lafayette County Chapter of the NAACP and MississippiCare, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Oxford Activity Center. Free parking is available, and the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shot will...
YAC Celebrating 50 Years With Ghostly Gala Halloween Party
The Yoknapatawpha Arts Council is celebrating 50 years of Art in Oxford by hosting The Ghostly Gala on October 28 from 7 pm – 12 a.m. at The Powerhouse Community Arts Center. All community members are invited to come out to support the arts and dress in their best...
No. 7 Ole Miss and LSU add Another Chapter to Magnolia Bowl
No. 7 Ole Miss travels to tangle with the LSU Tigers in Death Valley down on the Bayou for the Magnolia Bowl. The kick is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday on CBS. Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0 SEC) rolls in undefeated after a 48-34 victory over the Auburn Tigers last Saturday. The Rebels had three players – Jaxson Dart, Zach Evans and Quinshon Judkins – rush for more than 100-yards against the Tigers.
Ole Miss Volleyball Coach Kayla Banwarth
Ole Miss Athletics announced on Thursday that head volleyball coach Kayla Banwarth has been placed on leave during a review of the program. “Ole Miss head volleyball coach Kayla Banwarth is not with the team as we conduct a review of the program,” according to a prepared statement from Ole Miss Athletics. “During her leave, assistant coach Bre Henry will serve as acting head coach.”
Ole Miss Women’s Golf Brings Home Second Sweep of the Season at The Ally
Strong winds and freezing temperatures weren’t enough to cool off a red-hot Ole Miss women’s golf team at Old Waverly Golf Club on Tuesday, with the Rebels bringing home yet another tournament sweep on the fall season from The Ally. An even round of 288 from the Rebels...
Oxford’s Canopy of Lights Will be Turned on Nov. 8
It will start looking a lot like Christmas in Oxford in just a few weeks. This year’s Annual Christmas Lighting Event will take place at 6 p.m. in front of City Hall. The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved the permit for the event on Tuesday during their regular meeting.
Chancellor’s House Seeking Clothing Donations for Palmer Home for Children
The Chancellor’s House in Oxford is holding a Clothing Drive in support of Palmer Home for Children. Bins will be placed in the Chancellor’s House lobby where guests and local residents can drop off clothing from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Palmer Home is...
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Hypes Season at SEC Tipoff ’23
Ole Miss men’s basketball head coach Kermit Davis, junior Matthew Murrell and sophomore Daeshun Ruffin represented the Rebels at the first in-person conference media day since 2019 at the 2023 SEC Tipoff at the Grand Bohemian Hotel on Wednesday. The trio discussed the upcoming 2022-23 season with the national...
Ole Miss Soccer Takes on Georgia on the Road
Ole Miss soccer returns to action on Thursday as they travel to Athens, Georgia to take on the Georgia Bulldogs. The kick is set for 6 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network. Ole Miss (9-4-2, 3-4-0 SEC) dropped a close one to in-state rival Mississippi State last Thursday. The Rebels fell under .500 in conference play and have lost four in a row.
Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Stars at SEC Tipoff ‘23
Head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin alongside graduate guard Myah Taylor and junior Madison Scott headed east to Birmingham for the 2023 SEC Tipoff, for the conference’s first in-person media day in three years. “I was just excited to be back in-person and grateful for Madi and Myah to have this...
Teen Involved in Hit-and-Run Formally Charged for Being an Accessory
A man charged for his role in a hit-and-run that claimed the life of Ole Miss student Walker Fielder has been formally charged. Tristan Holland, 18, of Collierville, Tennesse was taken before a Justice Court Judge this morning where he was charged with Accessory After the Fact and given a $25,000 bond.
Oxford Woman Arrested After Shooting
A woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly shooting a man. At 10:56 a.m., on Tuesday the Oxford Police Department received a 911 call saying a male had been shot at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Molly Barr Road. Officers arrived on the scene and observed the victim...
