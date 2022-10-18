ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

14 Missouri institutions on best colleges and universities list

By Monica Ryan
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uXdXJ_0idtNHJX00

ST. LOUIS – 14 Missouri colleges made it on WalletHub’s newly released 2023’s Best College & University list.

According to WalletHub, the average costs for tuition and room and board at a four-year college is between $23,000 and $52,000 a year. Researchers note the figure also depends on variables like whether the school is in-state or out-of-state and whether the school is public or private.

Washington University in St. Louis came in at number 6 on the list of Best Colleges and Universities in the Midwest. Truman came in at number 19 on the list, William Jewell College was 22, and College of the Ozarks was number 26.

Trending: Live like rural royalty on this 50-acre estate in Labadie, Missouri

Overall, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is ranked No. 1, followed by Yale, California Institute of Technology in third and Princeton in fourth and Harvard 5th.

Missouri Rankings

  1. Washington University in St. Louis (38)
  2. Truman State (107)
  3. William Jewell College (118)
  4. College of the Ozarks (132)
  5. Saint Louis University (152)
  6. University of Missouri – St. Louis (161)
  7. Webster University (165)
  8. Missouri University of Science and Technology (170)
  9. Rockhurst University (203)
  10. University of Missouri (233)
  11. Lindenwood University (271)
  12. Drury University (290)
  13. University of Missouri – Kansas City (374)
  14. Hannibal-LaGrange University (448)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
Missouri Independent

‘Attempted intimidation’: Missouri AG sent five requests for MSU emails, records

Jon Turner isn’t shy about sharing his opinion. An associate professor at Missouri State University in Springfield, Turner’s personal social media is typically filled with articles he shares about education or about his research focus of four-day school weeks. But occasionally Turner dips into politics, especially after Attorney General Eric Schmitt began suing, subpoenaing and […] The post ‘Attempted intimidation’: Missouri AG sent five requests for MSU emails, records appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KMZU

Record fish caught in Missouri

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Missouri from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

FOX 2

46K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy