crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Automation Selects ForwardAI to Provide Access to Accounting Data for Financial Institutions
ForwardAI, a fintech providing aggregated access to accounting & business data and analysis, announced its partnership with FinTech Automation, a financial technology company that allows fintechs and traditional financial institutions (FIs) to offer various embedded finance and banking-as-a-service products. Through the partnership, FinTech Automation will “adopt ForwardAI’s premium API for...
crowdfundinsider.com
Manasquan Bank, ZSuite Tech to Introduce Digital Escrow Platform
ZSuite Tech, a financial technology company that powers financial institutions with unbound digital accounts encompassing escrow, subaccounting, sub-ledgering, FBO and trust accounts for commercial clients, announced Manasquan Bank successfully deployed ZEscrow, the industry’s “first” completely digital commercial escrow solution, and ZRent, an automated rent and fee collection tool.
crowdfundinsider.com
Larky’s nudge Added to Finastra’s Fusion Virtual Banking Platform
Larky, a fintech provider proactively connecting financial institutions with their audience in the right place and at the right time, has teamed up with Finastra to “provide enhanced mobile banking solutions for its customers.”. Larky’s nudge is now “available on Finastra’s mobile banking platform, enabling banks and credit unions...
crowdfundinsider.com
INX to List Advent Token, a Digital Security for Advent Entertainment
Next week, Advent Entertainment will pursue a digital security offering on INX for a token tied to royalties. Advent aims to produce films, television shows, video games, and more. The initial token sale hopes to raise a minimum amount of $15 million. The tokens are being issued under Reg D...
crowdfundinsider.com
Chase Brings Payday Early to Secure Banking Clients
Chase, the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), announced it is giving Secure Banking customers more flexibility “over how they manage their money by providing access to direct deposits up to two days early.”. Beginning this month, Secure Banking customers will “receive...
crowdfundinsider.com
Lloyds Banking Group Accelerates Fintech Engagement with Innovation Sandbox
Lloyds Banking Group has introduced Innovation Sandbox in order “to accelerate its collaboration with Fintechs and improve the digital products and services it offers to customers.”. Innovation Sandbox will reportedly “help the Group bring a variety of Fintech opportunities through the design and test cycle more efficiently, supporting a...
crowdfundinsider.com
POS Fintech DivideBuy Reports £250 Million in Sales
DivideBuy, a UK-based Fintech that provides point of sale (POS) financing, has topped £250 million in lifetime sales, according to a note from the company. The company was founded in 2014. DivideBuy reports over 500 merchants in the UK and claims its customers have boosted sales conversions by 70%...
crowdfundinsider.com
Colt Technology Drives Forward Cloud Colocation for Capital Markets
Colt Technology Services has announced the successful completion of a pioneering cloud colocation Proof of Concept (PoC), which demonstrates “the viability of hosting and distributing multicast data in the cloud for global Capital Market customers.”. The testing represents “a step towards greater on demand services and automation for real-time...
crowdfundinsider.com
Coinbase Boosts USDC Access
In a move to support the adoption of USDC, the Circle issued dollar-based stablecoin, Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) has waived commission fees when buying or selling USDC via any fiat currency on Coinbase, “from AUD to ZAR.”. USDC is the second largest stablecoin by market cap after Tether and the 4th...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Bookkeep Aims to Eliminate Manual Data Entry in Accounting Industry
Bookkeep, the “smarter” accounting automation platform, announced a $6.6 million seed+ round of funding led by Fin Capital, “with participation from existing investors TTV Capital, Argonautic Ventures, Lerer Hippeau, Haymaker Ventures, and others.”. This investment round brings Bookkeep’s total funding “to $10 million, following a $3.3 million...
crowdfundinsider.com
Berlin-based Crypto-focused Neobank Nuri to Shut Down Business Operations
Nuri was founded in 2015 under the name Bitwala with the purpose “to make Bitcoin spendable.”. Over the years, the business has “gone through several transformations and re-positionings, ups and downs,” until it has become Nuri, the bank account “to grow your money.”. The team’s vision...
crowdfundinsider.com
Financial Infrastructure Fintech Plaid Launches Data Privacy Product
Plaid has launched a new data privacy product – Permissions Manager – which enables their financial services partners “to help put consumers in control of their own data from initial account connections to ongoing connection management.”. Plaid’s consumer research has shown that today people “generally go directly...
crowdfundinsider.com
StartEngine Reports Topping One Million Users
StartEngine, one of the largest investment crowdfunding platforms in the US, is reporting that it has surpassed one million users. While this does not necessarily mean one million active investors, there should be a high correlation between registered users and investors. StartEngine also shares that to date, it has enabled...
crowdfundinsider.com
NatWest, Vodeno to Create New Banking as a Service or BaaS Business
NatWest Group plc has entered into a partnership with the Vodeno Group (comprising of Vodeno Limited and its subsidiaries) which will see the creation of a Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) business in the UK. This strategic partnership will “enable businesses to embed financial services products such as payments, deposits, point-of-sale credit and...
crowdfundinsider.com
Broadway Enhances Duration Trader to Address Hedging Requirements in European Bonds
Broadway, a provider of high-performance front-office solutions, announced major upgrades to its Duration Trader algorithm “to meet customer and market needs during an ongoing period of volatile European interest rates.”. Broadway clients can now “leverage Duration Trader to efficiently unwind risk, eliminate inefficient manual hedging processes and reduce market...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Bank N26 to Offer Crypto Trading, Starts with Austria Powered by Bitpanda
Digital bank N26, based in Germany, will soon offer cryptocurrency trading to its account holders. According to a Tweet, Austria will be the first country to allow an account holder to trade digital assets with other European countries coming soon. The crypto trading services will be provided by Bitpanda, a...
crowdfundinsider.com
Brazil based Neobank Nubank Creates Bespoke Cryptocurrency – Nucoin
Nubank (NYSE: NU) has announced the creation of its own cryptocurrency Nucoin. The digital asset is leveraging the Polygon blockchain network. Nubank claims the title of one of the largest financial services companies in the world. Last month, it reported that it had topped 70 million customers. Currently, Nubank operates in Brazil (66.4M), Mexico (3.2M), and, more recently, Colombia (400K).
crowdfundinsider.com
Visa, Thunes Expand Visa Direct’s Reach to 1.5B Digital Wallets
Visa (NYSE: V) is partnering with Thunes to help individuals and small businesses move money internationally to 78 digital wallet providers, “reaching 1.5 billion digital wallets across 44 countries and territories.”. This partnership will now “expand Visa Direct’s reach to nearly 7 billion endpoints, including more than 3 billion...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Startup Uplinq Financial Technologies Announces $1.25M Investment
Uplinq Financial Technologies – which claims to be the first global credit assessment and scoring platform for SMB lenders – announced: “a $1.25 million investment from ATX Venture Partners, an early-stage venture capital firm based in Austin, Texas.”. This announcement “comes after Uplinq raised $3.5 million in...
