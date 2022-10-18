ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Paragliding accident kills BC man in North Cascades

NORTH CASCADES, Wash. – A paragliding accident claimed the life of a British Columbia man near Mount Baker over the weekend. Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Church Mountain area on Sunday afternoon, October 16th, following the accident. A U.S. Border Patrol helicopter recovered the body...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Tsunami sirens to wail in Whatcom County for Great ShakeOut Drill

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Great Washington ShakeOut Earthquake and Tsunami Drill takes place today, Thursday, October 20th, at 10:20 a.m. The state’s tsunami sirens will wail with the real sound of a tsunami warning. Whatcom County has sirens and signs directing people to escape routes in low-lying areas...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Dogs rescued from squalor in Skagit County ready for adoption

BURLINGTON, Wash. – Over 130 dogs that were rescued from deplorable conditions at a property in Sedro-Woolley in September are now ready for adoption. The Humane Society of Skagit Valley had to close its doors to care for the dogs because they were in such bad shape. They were...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
San Juan Island foxes threatened by “foxerazzi” tourism

SAN JUAN ISLAND, Wash. – Foxes on San Juan Island are being threatened by photo-tourists some are calling “foxerazzi.”. Some tour groups are offering all-inclusive travel packages to the island for several thousand dollars. KIRO News reports groups of photographers have been gathering outside fox dens during kitting...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
Inmates helping out with Whatcom County flood prep

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – Whatcom County is preparing for flood season, with a little help from inmates. The Jail Alternatives Program sends low-risk offenders to fill and place sandbags along segments of various levees around Whatcom. The program lets offenders work off their jail time by volunteering to help...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Man shot in Bellingham on Sunday dies from injuries

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – One of the men shot early Sunday, October 16th, in Bellingham has died from his injuries. Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy reports 31-year-old Isaiah J. Mayshack of Bellingham was pronounced dead not long after arriving at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center. He was taken to the...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Maple Falls man facing drive-by shooting charges

KENDALL, Wash. – A young Maple Falls man faces drive-by shooting and other charges following two incidents earlier this week. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office says a driver reported that a man he didn’t know fired a shot at him after they got into an altercation on South Pass Road on Monday, October 17th.
MAPLE FALLS, WA
Local disaster preparation group hiring in Everson

EVERSON, Wash. – The Whatcom Long Term Recovery Group (WLTRG) is hiring for a variety of different positions in Everson. The goal of the WLTRG is to prepare for disaster relief in Whatcom County, especially our flooding issues. Some of the positions they are looking to fill at this...
EVERSON, WA
Ballots for November election are in the mail

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Ballots for the November election go in the mail today, Wednesday, October 19th. Voters this year are deciding on races for U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. State Senate and House races are also on the ballot along with Washington Secretary of State. Whatcom County voters...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

