MN Woman Literally Frozen Solid Is Alive And Well 42 Years Later
Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter months. It's sometimes a cold that can literally kill a person and that's what just about and by all accounts should have happened to this woman from Lengby, Minnesota. According to FOX 9...
PAIN MANAGEMENT SPECIALIST DR. VINITA PARIKH JOINS RIVERVIEW HEALTH
RiverView Health is excited to welcome Vinita Parikh, MD, to its medical staff. Dr. Parikh is an interventional pain management specialist as well as an anesthesiologist. Her RiverView practice will focus on pain management. “Interventional pain management is a great field because there is such a span of different patient...
DRAFTS SPORTS BAR AND GRILL AND POLK COUNTY DAC WIN UNITED WAY OF CROOKSTON’S HOTDISH AND FLUFF SALAD COOK-OFF
The United Way of Crookston would like to thank all the participants of Monday’s Hotdish and Fluff Salad cook-off, which served nearly 350 people and raised over $1500 to kick off the 2023 United Way campaign. All proceeds will help fund more than 20 programs and agencies that serve the Crookston community.
Pizza Ranch Signs Development Agreement For Thief River Falls Location
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (KVRR) — Pizza Ranch has signed an agreement to develop a new location in Thief River Falls, Minnesota. An opening date was not given in the company’s August franchise news release. It is part of the popular pizza chain’s effort to accelerate growth.
Robert J. Sharpe – Obit
Robert J. Sharpe, 81, Rural Shelly, MN, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at the Sanford Health Comstock Corner Assisted Living in Hillsboro, ND. Robert James Sharpe was born on April 18, 1941, to Jack and Helen (Gullingsrud) Sharpe and was welcomed home by his sister Sonya Kathleen. Robert...
North Dakota, Minnesota Potato Harvest Nearing Completion
(NDAgConnection.com) – Good weather this summer and fall have allowed for the area’s potato harvest to actually wrap up sooner than average; this even after a late start this past spring, reports Northland Potato Growers Association, East Grand Forks, Minn. Conditions in the northern Red River Valley have...
Kevin Violette – Obit
Kevin Violette, 57 of Red Lake Falls, MN passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Riverview Medical Center in Crookston, MN. The visitation to honor Kevin’s life will be held from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a 6:00 PM Prayer Service on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Service in Red Lake Falls, MN. Father Bob Schreiner will preside.
POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS RECEIVE EMPLOYMENT MARKET STUDY FROM DAVID DROWN ASSOCIATES
The Polk County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday morning in the Polk County Government Center. After the Call to Order, the board began the meeting by approving the Commissioner Warrants and Sign Audit List. It also included approving the minutes from their last meetings on September 27 and October 4 and approving a payment to the US Bank in St. Louis of $104,442.52. The final items on the Consent Items included accepting final donations on behalf of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office from Red Lake Electric Trust and on behalf of Polk County Social Services 2022. The board approved the items unanimously.
CROOKSTON FALL CLEAN-UP WILL BEGIN NEXT WEEK
The City of Crookston’s Fall Clean-Up Week will be held this upcoming week from Monday, October 24 to Friday, the 28, and while some things will be the same as it’s been done every year but with some additional limitations due to a lack of garbage trucks. The...
Overdose deaths in Grand Forks doubled, up 130% in Fargo
FARGO/GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Law enforcement, city and county officials in Grand Forks, Fargo and surrounding areas are looking for solutions to the growing opioid drug problem. The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Grand Forks Police Department hosted a roundtable discussion about the opioid crisis in the...
CROOKSTON PIRATE FOOTBALL HOSTS STAPLES-MOTLEY TO CLOSE OUT REGULAR SEASON
The Crookston Pirate Football team will wrap up the regular season tonight hosting the Staples-Motley Cardinals on Senior Night. The Pirates will be honoring their 11 seniors. Crookston is coming into the game with a record of 2-5 having lost their last two, while Staples-Motley enters the contest with a record of 0-7. When the two teams met last year, it was Crookston earning the win 32-7. Kickoff is slated for 6:00 p.m. at the UMC Football Field and you can hear the game on KROX starting with the RiverView Health pregame show at 5:20 p.m. You can also watch the action on the KROX Livestream by searching KROX Radio on YouTube or clicking the Blue Livestream button on our home page.
SPORTS FEEVER – October 20, 2022
SPORTS FEEVER – Written by Chris Fee (chrisjfee@yahoo.com) UMC Baseball received a verbal commitment from Roseau’s Aaron Wensloff. YES Coach Steve Gust is trying to get every Wensloff in Roseau!!! All joking aside, he is getting a player that will fit perfectly with his program. A kid that is skilled in all facets of the game, is a hard worker, loves baseball, and is another local kid that should do great things at UMC.
CROOKSTON PIRATE FOOTBALL GETS THE NUMBER THREE SEED FOR SECTION 8AA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
The Crookston Pirate football team, fresh off a 50-15 win over Staples-Motley on Wednesday night was named the number three seed for the Section 8AA Football playoffs that start on Tuesday. The Seeds were as follows:. 1. Barnesville 8-0 2. Pelican Rapids 7-1 3. Crookston 3-5 4. Frazee 5-3 5....
UPDATE ON DISCOLORED WATER AND WATER RESTRICTIONS WITHIN CROOKSTON
The City of Crookston has received a few reports of discolored water within the City of Crookston. The City is lifting its restrictions to conserve water but says residents should still avoid doing laundry if possible, as these conditions may stain clothing. The discoloration of water is due to mineral buildup within the water main being dislodged from the abnormal pressure changes that occurred while repairing the transmission line. These are minerals typically found in well water, and the water is safe for consumption.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 22, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Benjamin Patrick Tuseth, 44, of McIntosh, for Violating Driving Restrictions by Driving with Alcohol/Controlled Substance. Joshua Bradley Powers, 43, of East Grand Forks, for 3rd-Degree DUI.
GoFundMe for UND student hit by farm truck raises more than $28k in less than 24 hours
N.D. (Valley News Live) - A representative from GoFundMe says the page for the UND student hit by a farm truck last week has raised more than $28,000 in 24 hours. Last week, Hunter Bjorgaard was crossing a road when he was hit by the truck. The page says he...
MEET THE 2022 CANDIDATES FOR CROOKSTON MAYOR
The Crookston Area Chamber held its Candidate Forum on Tuesday night to allow the public to hear from the current candidates for the open spots for the Crookston Public School Board, Crookston City Council, Polk County Commissioners, State Representative District 1B, and State Senator District 1. The forum was moderated by Crookston Area Chamber Executive Director Mark Landa and Monica Custritz of the University of Minnesota Crookston. The forum had the candidates introduce themselves to the audience and answer two questions submitted by the public, then give a closing statement to the public.
INTERIM SUPERINTENDENT DAVE KUEHN GIVES SCHOOL DISTRICT HIGHLIGHTS AFTER 6 WEEKS OF SCHOOL
Crookston Public Schools Interim Superintendent Dave Kuehn released a letter of some of the district’s highlights after six weeks of school. The full letter can be seen below- Dear Crookston School District Families,. As we wrap up our first 6+ weeks of school, I thought it would be appropriate...
MEET THE 2022 CANDIDATES FOR POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
The Crookston Area Chamber held its Candidate Forum on Tuesday night to allow the public to hear from the current candidates for the open spots for the Crookston Public School Board, Crookston City Council, Polk County Commissioners, State Representative District 1B, and State Senator District 1. The forum was moderated by Crookston Area Chamber Executive Director Mark Landa and Monica Custritz of the University of Minnesota Crookston. The forum had the candidates introduce themselves to the audience and answer two questions submitted by the public, then give a closing statement to the public.
North Dakota Prepares For Minnesota
GRAND FORKS, ND– The Golden Gophers sit at the top of the U.S.C.H.O rankings with the Fighting Hawks not far behind at No. 7 in the nation. Friday night will be the 292nd all time meeting between Minnesota and North Dakota with the gophers holding a 141-134-16 lead. The rivals met last season in Grand Forks, splitting the series. Coach Brad Berry not only sees the matchup as a major challenge but one of the great rivalries in all of sports.
