Crookston, MN

kroxam.com

PAIN MANAGEMENT SPECIALIST DR. VINITA PARIKH JOINS RIVERVIEW HEALTH

RiverView Health is excited to welcome Vinita Parikh, MD, to its medical staff. Dr. Parikh is an interventional pain management specialist as well as an anesthesiologist. Her RiverView practice will focus on pain management. “Interventional pain management is a great field because there is such a span of different patient...
GRAND FORKS, ND
kroxam.com

Robert J. Sharpe – Obit

Robert J. Sharpe, 81, Rural Shelly, MN, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at the Sanford Health Comstock Corner Assisted Living in Hillsboro, ND. Robert James Sharpe was born on April 18, 1941, to Jack and Helen (Gullingsrud) Sharpe and was welcomed home by his sister Sonya Kathleen. Robert...
SHELLY, MN
newsdakota.com

North Dakota, Minnesota Potato Harvest Nearing Completion

(NDAgConnection.com) – Good weather this summer and fall have allowed for the area’s potato harvest to actually wrap up sooner than average; this even after a late start this past spring, reports Northland Potato Growers Association, East Grand Forks, Minn. Conditions in the northern Red River Valley have...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
kroxam.com

Kevin Violette – Obit

Kevin Violette, 57 of Red Lake Falls, MN passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Riverview Medical Center in Crookston, MN. The visitation to honor Kevin’s life will be held from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a 6:00 PM Prayer Service on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Service in Red Lake Falls, MN. Father Bob Schreiner will preside.
RED LAKE FALLS, MN
kroxam.com

POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS RECEIVE EMPLOYMENT MARKET STUDY FROM DAVID DROWN ASSOCIATES

The Polk County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday morning in the Polk County Government Center. After the Call to Order, the board began the meeting by approving the Commissioner Warrants and Sign Audit List. It also included approving the minutes from their last meetings on September 27 and October 4 and approving a payment to the US Bank in St. Louis of $104,442.52. The final items on the Consent Items included accepting final donations on behalf of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office from Red Lake Electric Trust and on behalf of Polk County Social Services 2022. The board approved the items unanimously.
POLK COUNTY, MN
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON FALL CLEAN-UP WILL BEGIN NEXT WEEK

The City of Crookston’s Fall Clean-Up Week will be held this upcoming week from Monday, October 24 to Friday, the 28, and while some things will be the same as it’s been done every year but with some additional limitations due to a lack of garbage trucks. The...
CROOKSTON, MN
valleynewslive.com

Overdose deaths in Grand Forks doubled, up 130% in Fargo

FARGO/GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Law enforcement, city and county officials in Grand Forks, Fargo and surrounding areas are looking for solutions to the growing opioid drug problem. The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Grand Forks Police Department hosted a roundtable discussion about the opioid crisis in the...
GRAND FORKS, ND
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON PIRATE FOOTBALL HOSTS STAPLES-MOTLEY TO CLOSE OUT REGULAR SEASON

The Crookston Pirate Football team will wrap up the regular season tonight hosting the Staples-Motley Cardinals on Senior Night. The Pirates will be honoring their 11 seniors. Crookston is coming into the game with a record of 2-5 having lost their last two, while Staples-Motley enters the contest with a record of 0-7. When the two teams met last year, it was Crookston earning the win 32-7. Kickoff is slated for 6:00 p.m. at the UMC Football Field and you can hear the game on KROX starting with the RiverView Health pregame show at 5:20 p.m. You can also watch the action on the KROX Livestream by searching KROX Radio on YouTube or clicking the Blue Livestream button on our home page.
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

SPORTS FEEVER – October 20, 2022

SPORTS FEEVER – Written by Chris Fee (chrisjfee@yahoo.com) UMC Baseball received a verbal commitment from Roseau’s Aaron Wensloff. YES Coach Steve Gust is trying to get every Wensloff in Roseau!!! All joking aside, he is getting a player that will fit perfectly with his program. A kid that is skilled in all facets of the game, is a hard worker, loves baseball, and is another local kid that should do great things at UMC.
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

UPDATE ON DISCOLORED WATER AND WATER RESTRICTIONS WITHIN CROOKSTON

The City of Crookston has received a few reports of discolored water within the City of Crookston. The City is lifting its restrictions to conserve water but says residents should still avoid doing laundry if possible, as these conditions may stain clothing. The discoloration of water is due to mineral buildup within the water main being dislodged from the abnormal pressure changes that occurred while repairing the transmission line. These are minerals typically found in well water, and the water is safe for consumption.
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 22, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Benjamin Patrick Tuseth, 44, of McIntosh, for Violating Driving Restrictions by Driving with Alcohol/Controlled Substance. Joshua Bradley Powers, 43, of East Grand Forks, for 3rd-Degree DUI.
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

MEET THE 2022 CANDIDATES FOR CROOKSTON MAYOR

The Crookston Area Chamber held its Candidate Forum on Tuesday night to allow the public to hear from the current candidates for the open spots for the Crookston Public School Board, Crookston City Council, Polk County Commissioners, State Representative District 1B, and State Senator District 1. The forum was moderated by Crookston Area Chamber Executive Director Mark Landa and Monica Custritz of the University of Minnesota Crookston. The forum had the candidates introduce themselves to the audience and answer two questions submitted by the public, then give a closing statement to the public. The forum was moderated by Crookston Area Chamber Executive Director Mark Landa and Monica Custritz of the University of Minnesota Crookston. The forum had the candidates introduce themselves to the audience and answer two questions submitted by the public, then give a closing statement to the public.
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

MEET THE 2022 CANDIDATES FOR POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

The Crookston Area Chamber held its Candidate Forum on Tuesday night to allow the public to hear from the current candidates for the open spots for the Crookston Public School Board, Crookston City Council, Polk County Commissioners, State Representative District 1B, and State Senator District 1. The forum was moderated by Crookston Area Chamber Executive Director Mark Landa and Monica Custritz of the University of Minnesota Crookston. The forum had the candidates introduce themselves to the audience and answer two questions submitted by the public, then give a closing statement to the public.
POLK COUNTY, MN
kvrr.com

North Dakota Prepares For Minnesota

GRAND FORKS, ND– The Golden Gophers sit at the top of the U.S.C.H.O rankings with the Fighting Hawks not far behind at No. 7 in the nation. Friday night will be the 292nd all time meeting between Minnesota and North Dakota with the gophers holding a 141-134-16 lead. The rivals met last season in Grand Forks, splitting the series. Coach Brad Berry not only sees the matchup as a major challenge but one of the great rivalries in all of sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

