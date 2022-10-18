Read full article on original website
thebengilpost.com
Back in time: Gillespie’s second undefeated team: The 1964 Miners
Written by the late Andy Easton, Sr. for the Gillespie Area News. When Gillespie High School started their football program in 1920, little did they know that it would take eight years before they could field a winning team. The 1927 team won the conference and ended the season with an 8-0-1 record. It would take the orange and black another 36 years before they would be undefeated again.
wgel.com
Football GU Panthers Shut Out Westminster
The Greenville University football team celebrated homecoming last Saturday with a 52-0 win over Westminster. The Panthers led 7-0 after one quarter 21-0 at halftime, and exploded for 28 points in the third period. They totaled 282 passing yards and 185 yards on the ground. Quarterback Peyton Bates had 142...
wgel.com
GU Hosting Scholarship Day
Greenville University is inviting potential students to Scholarship Day on Friday, November 18. It is a chance to earn up to a full-tuition scholarship while getting to know the GU campus. Students must apply and gain acceptance to GU by November 5th to be invited to participate in Scholarship Day....
wgel.com
Tyler Cochran
Tyler Cochran 22, of Highland, IL, passed away, Friday, October 14, 2022 at Barnes Jewish Hospital, in St. Louis, with Mom and Dad by his side holding his hand. Tyler was born July 10, 2000. At three days old it was discovered that he had a urea cycle metabolic disorder (OTC) which led to him getting a liver transplant at 3 ½ months old. Due to the damage from his disorder, he was cognitively delayed and non-verbal.
ehstigertimesonline.com
Exciting New Changes May Be Coming To The Schools In Edwardsville
The District 7 School Board discussed a new middle school as well as other remodeling opportunities in their last meeting, addressing the functionality and population of each. Lincoln Middle School operated as the old high school, so it’s aged and could use some new renovations. The decision between tearing down the whole school and rebuilding or performing fix ups over the years to better the facility has yet to be made.
wgel.com
Elizabeth Emma Boehne
Elizabeth Emma Boehne, age 92, of Hoffman, died peacefully at 7:06 pm on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at St.Mary’s Hospital in Centralia, Illinois, surrounded by her loving family. Elizabeth Emma (Rueter) Boehne was born on July 20, 1930, in rural Shattuc, Illinois, daughter of Ernst and Olinda (Tyberendt) Rueter....
wgel.com
MG Unit 1 School Board Fills Positions, Updates Calendar
The Mulberry Grove unit 1 Board of Education filled two positions during its meeting Monday evening. Emily Knebel was approved as junior high school cheerleading volunteer coach and Austin Burkhart was hired as junior high assistant boys’ basketball coach. Superintendent Casie Bowman advised the board of a couple of...
wgel.com
Senior Center Trivia Night October 28
The Bond County Senior Center is hosting a Halloween Trivia Night fundraiser Friday, October 28. Senior Center Executive Director Melissa Marti said the event will be at the Greenville VFW. Doors open at 6 PM and food will be available for purchase. Anyone can purchase food, even if you’re not participating in the trivia night. Trivia begins at 7 PM. Teams consist of 5 to 10 people with a fee of $100 per team. There will be prizes for the Best Dressed Team, Best Dressed Individual, and the top three competitors.
wgel.com
Carolyn E. Holtmann
Carolyn E. Holtmann, age 84, of Germantown, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Cedarhurst of Breese. She was born October 9, 1938 in Germantown, a daughter of the late Gertrude, nee Winter, and Joseph Kohrmann, Sr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband...
wgel.com
Joannie M. Rakers
Joannie M. Rakers, age 70, of Trenton, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. She was born July 10, 1952 in Highland, a daughter of Jane, nee Goestenkors, Netemeyer of Aviston and the late Elmer Netemeyer. In addition to her father, Joannie was...
wgel.com
Kent L. Weiss
Kent L. Weiss, 75, of (Millersburg) Pocahontas, IL, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at his home. He was born March 17, 1947, to Paul and Helen (nee Sugg) Weiss at St. Joseph Hospital in. Highland. On May 6, 1983, he married Vicky White in Edwardsville, IL. Kent went into...
KMOV
Jackpot-winning Show Me Cash Missouri lottery ticket sold in Florissant
FLORISSANT, MO. (KMOV) – A Show Me Cash ticket purchased in Florissant matched all five numbers to win the jackpot!. The $100,000 winning ticket for the Sept. 23 drawing was purchased at the Jamestown Amoco at 4095 N. Highway 67. The winning number combination was 2, 5, 8, 10 and 27.
3 major manufacturing plants coming to the St. Louis area
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — "What an opportunity for this town to be doing that. This county to be doing that," said Missouri Governor Mike Parson. An enthusiastic Governor Parson made the big announcement during a news conference Thursday. James Hardie, a top-notch manufacturing facility, will soon set up its...
wgel.com
KC To Host Fall Production Of The Enchanted Bookshop
The Kaskaskia College Theatre Program is proud to present a fall production of “The Enchanted Bookshop,” free and open to the public in the Jane Knight Auditorium on the main KC campus. Kaskaskia College students and community members will take to the stage for three performances: Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, October 23 rd at 2:00 p.m. The performances will be directed by KC Theatre Professor Kevin McCarty.
advantagenews.com
Wood River picks new electric supplier
Like many others, the Wood River City Council has renewed its municipal electricity aggregation program with a new supplier. Constellation NewEnergy will be the new provider beginning in February in a deal that lasts for 22 months. Since June, residents had been receiving a rate of 4.29 cents per kilowatt...
advantagenews.com
Battle for Madison County District 9
Both Alton seats on the Madison County Board are up for grabs this year. Republican Bruce Egelhoff is seeking to unseat incumbent Democrat Bill Stoutenborough for the seat representing District 9. It’s the seat formerly held by the late Jim Dodd. Egelhoff tells The Big Z Alton didn’t get...
kbsi23.com
1 dead, 2 injured in Randolph County crash
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Mascoutah woman died in a crash in Randolph County Thursday afternoon. Robert C. Appel, 33, of Sparta was driving a white 2011 Kia Sorento eastbound on Illinois Route 150 near Briarhill Road. around 3:26 p.m. on Oct. 20. Jared D. Bargman, 33, of...
High number of deer collisions in one Metro East County
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Department of Transportation encouraged drivers to be aware of deer this time of year.
thebengilpost.com
Michelle’s Pharmacy suddenly closes
Michelle’s Pharmacy customers were surprised and confused last week when the business announced they have closed all three locations in Gillespie, Carlinville and Bunker Hill. The locations did not open as scheduled on Thursday, October 13 leading customers standing outside the Gillespie location confused and asking neighbors if they...
Comments / 0