wgel.com
Health Board Meeting Monday
The Bond County Board of Health will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, October 24 at the health department. The agenda includes write-offs, policy updates and revisions to the 2022 budget.
wgel.com
County Contributes To SAFE Organization
At its meeting Tuesday night, the Bond County Board fulfilled a request from the SAFE organization for funding. The board voted unanimously to give $10,000 in federal COVID-19 funds to assist those receiving services from SAFE, a non-profit organization which supports victims of sexual abuse/assault. Bond County is included in the SAFE service region.
wgel.com
MG Unit 1 School Board Fills Positions, Updates Calendar
The Mulberry Grove unit 1 Board of Education filled two positions during its meeting Monday evening. Emily Knebel was approved as junior high school cheerleading volunteer coach and Austin Burkhart was hired as junior high assistant boys’ basketball coach. Superintendent Casie Bowman advised the board of a couple of...
wgel.com
Police Pension Board Meets Thursday
The Greenville Police Pension Board will meet Thursday, October 20, at 6 p.m. in the municipal building. The board will review investments, consider appointing an additional account representative, and set the dates for meetings in 2023.
ehstigertimesonline.com
Exciting New Changes May Be Coming To The Schools In Edwardsville
The District 7 School Board discussed a new middle school as well as other remodeling opportunities in their last meeting, addressing the functionality and population of each. Lincoln Middle School operated as the old high school, so it’s aged and could use some new renovations. The decision between tearing down the whole school and rebuilding or performing fix ups over the years to better the facility has yet to be made.
advantagenews.com
Battle for Madison County District 9
Both Alton seats on the Madison County Board are up for grabs this year. Republican Bruce Egelhoff is seeking to unseat incumbent Democrat Bill Stoutenborough for the seat representing District 9. It’s the seat formerly held by the late Jim Dodd. Egelhoff tells The Big Z Alton didn’t get...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shiloh School Student Created “Hit List” of Fellow Students –
HUME, IL. (ECWd) – Letter issued to parents:. At Shiloh CUSD #1, we work diligently to keep students safe and maintain open lines of communication with our families. It’s extremely important for us to make sure you have the facts directly from us. The district implemented our Threat...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Many treasures found in time capsule discovered at the Collinsville Chamber of Commerce
COLLINSVILLE - At the Collinsville Chamber office, many treasures have been discovered. Jessica Seger, an ambassador with the Chamber, discovered a time capsule that was dated from 1987 to be opened in 2012. It was opened in 2012, but it was placed into a cabinet that has been untouched for ten years.
southernillinoisnow.com
Doctor’s Nursing Home becomes Helia Health Care Center of Salem
Doctor’s Nursing Home on Hawthorn Road in Salem has officially become Helia Health Care of Salem. A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday night by the Salem and Centralia Chambers of Commerce to mark the occasion and begin the facility’s 50th Anniversary Celebration. Marketing Director Linda Poninski traced the...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
“People I Want Dead” – Student’s Hit List –
HUME, IL. (ECWd) – A concerned parent sent us what is alleged to be a photo (click here) of the actual “hit list” – turns out the school district did not inform the parents of what the list actually contained. From the school district: “. ....
wgel.com
BNB Hosting Free Shredding Day Saturday
Bradford National Bank is hosting a free, secure shredding and recycling event Saturday, October 22 from 9 to 11 a.m. The shred truck will be in the community building parking lot, 100 East College Avenue, in Greenville. There is no charge to participate. Bank officials recommend secure destruction of financial...
High number of deer collisions in one Metro East County
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Department of Transportation encouraged drivers to be aware of deer this time of year.
Effingham Radio
New Illinois: Creating a New State Separate from Old Illinois and Chicago
On Friday & Saturday, November 11 & 12, 2022, New Illinois will hold the second session of a constitutional convention for the proposed new state. The event will be held at the Thelma Keller Convention Center in Effingham. The Friday evening and Saturday morning presentations will be open to the public.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Police Department now has three lieutenants
The Centralia Police Department now has three lieutenants. Sergeant Joe Rizzo was elevated to the newly created third lieutenant position during a Monday afternoon swearing-in ceremony. Rizzo will continue to oversee the investigations unit. Centralia Police Chief Christopher Locke asked for the organizational change to create the lieutenant’s position over...
recordpatriot.com
Witches come to Grafton Saturday
GRAFTON – The annual Witches on the Water will take place from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 near Mason Hollow Park in Grafton. Vendors open at 4 p.m. with a huge bonfire, DJ, a witch dance at 8:30 p.m. and a costume contest at 9 p.m. (with a cash prize). Coolers and lawn chairs are welcome and plenty of parking will be open near Mason Hollow Park and downtown.
advantagenews.com
Report says Tesla moving into Madison County
Tesla, the worldwide electric vehicle manufacturer, is reportedly setting up shop in Madison County. Several published reports indicate the company has signed a lease for a large warehouse at the Gateway TradePort in Pontoon Beach, which is just off I-270 at Highway 111. The St. Louis Post Dispatch reported the...
Developer dropped Swansea, Illinois housing project that sparked opposition
A developer opted to pull his application to build 274 rental homes in Swansea, Illinois, after running into a storm of opposition from some residents.
wgel.com
Kent L. Weiss
Kent L. Weiss, 75, of (Millersburg) Pocahontas, IL, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at his home. He was born March 17, 1947, to Paul and Helen (nee Sugg) Weiss at St. Joseph Hospital in. Highland. On May 6, 1983, he married Vicky White in Edwardsville, IL. Kent went into...
thebengilpost.com
Michelle’s Pharmacy suddenly closes
Michelle’s Pharmacy customers were surprised and confused last week when the business announced they have closed all three locations in Gillespie, Carlinville and Bunker Hill. The locations did not open as scheduled on Thursday, October 13 leading customers standing outside the Gillespie location confused and asking neighbors if they...
wgel.com
Edwin A. Bassen
Edwin A. Bassen, age 90, of Hoffman passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in Hoffman. He was born on May 23, 1932, in Hoffman, the son of Martin and Edna (Sheverbush) Bassen. He is survived by his children: Sherry Larson and husband Art of Portage, MI and Steve Bassen...
