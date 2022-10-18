Read full article on original website
uppercumberlandreporter.com
Stone Memorial, Cumberland County Pick Up Non-Region Wins
Crossville saw two fan bases celebrating Friday night as Cumberland County and Stone Memorial picked up non-region football wins. Both victories came by a 21-7 margin; Cumberland County won at Jackson County while Stone Memorial hosted Kingston. Cumberland County. A young Jets team picked up their second win of the...
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Signal Mountain vs. Marion County
JASPER, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Signal Mountain vs. Marion County. This is our final Friday Night Rivals game of the year.
WBIR
TN state treasurer returns unclaimed property to East Tennessee county governments
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee state Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. returned a total of $33,849 in unclaimed property to four county governments in East Tennessee. Unclaimed property checks were presented this week to county officials in:. Cocke County: $9,414.39. Greene County: $3,189.40. Loudon County: $15,582.33. Sevier County: $5,663.32.
tntechoracle.com
Upper Cumberland cities sued for violations of Clean Water Act
The cities of Cookeville and Sparta have been named in a federal lawsuit alleging violations of the Clean Water Act. The complaints, filed in the U.S. District Court by Tennessee Riverkeepers, Inc. claims Cookeville and Sparta are in violation of provisions of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit by discharging pollutants into waterways to “avoid overflows.”
uppercumberlandreporter.com
Livingston Wins Region 3AA Championship Over Anderson County
The Livingston Academy Lady Wildcats will get to host their substate match on Saturday, as they shut out Anderson County 4-0 in the Region 3AA Championship on Thursday. Taryn Childers got the scoring going early in the first half, as her goal at the 7:29 mark of the contest gave the Lady Wildcats a 1-0 lead.
newstalk941.com
Sparta Remains In The Unknown On Future Of White County Landfill
Sparta Mayor Jerry Lowery said the Board of Aldermen needs to seriously explore a permanent solution to transfer city garbage. City employees have been hauling city trash to an out-of-county facility since August due to White County closing its landfill cell. Lowery requested City Administrator Brad Hennessee to review the costs.
wgnsradio.com
A New Page In Murfreesboro Hardware History Opens Monday!
(MURFREESBORO) A new era in Murfreesboro history opens this coming Monday (10/24/2022) morning when Elder Family Ace Hardware opens its doors at 1807 Memorial Boulevard. Haynes family members commented, “After 101 years as a local family-owned business, we have decided to step away from ownership of the hardware store. We would like to express our sincere and deep gratitude to our loyal customers and wonderful community.”
uppercumberlandreporter.com
Smith County Soccer Falls in Region Title at Merrol Hyde
A Region 4A soccer championship wasn’t in the cards for Smith County Thursday evening as they fell at defending state champion Merrol Hyde, 6-1. Merrol Hyde (16-2-1) hadn’t given up a goal since Sept. 22 until the Lady Owls (12-5-1) found the back of the net in the second half of Thursday’s matchup.
WDEF
No injuries in Bradley Central bus crash this morning
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A school bus headed for Bradley Central High was rear-ended this morning. It happened on Spring Place Road around 7:35 AM. Only high school students were on board at the time when a passenger car hit it from behind. None of them were seriously injured.
uppercumberlandreporter.com
Childers’ Goal Leads LA To State Tournament
The Livingston Academy Lady Wildcats are making their return to the Class AA State Tournament after a two-year absence, thanks to a goal from Taryn Childers in double-overtime to give LA a 3-2 win over Signal Mountain. The Lady Wildcats found themselves in uncharted territory in the first half, as...
10Explores: Hiking in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — The Great Smoky Mountains often steal the spotlight when it comes to gorgeous vistas, but East Tennessee is full of hiking trails and scenic drives for every kind of outdoor adventurer. Cumberland County boasts a variety of destinations from waterfalls to beaches to trails. Here...
Cleveland, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
mymix1041.com
Bradley County School Bus Wreck on Thursday
Bradley County Schools Bus 19 was involved in an accident on Spring Place Road around 7:35 a.m. The bus was en route to Bradley Central High School when a passenger car struck the back of the bus. At the time of the accident, only high school students were present on the bus. EMS, Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, and Bradley County Administration were on the scene. Paramedics are on the scene. At this time, there are no serious injuries to report. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation. Students were transported by another bus to Bradley Central High School.
Dozens cited as Rutherford County authorities tackle aggressive driving on I-24, Veterans Parkway
As part of "Operation Fall Brakes," members of multiple law enforcement agencies reportedly teamed up and stopped drivers for 326 driving- and drug-related offenses in Rutherford County Wednesday.
Tennessee girl dies in tragic accident days before her 7th birthday
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the tragic death of a Gladeville Elementary student.
smithcountyinsider.com
Brush Creek Haunted Barn October 2022
The Brush Creek Haunted Barn will be at 34 Luther Allen Lane. It will take place October 21st ,22nd ,23rd- October 28th, 29th, 30th and 31st from 7-10 pm. Donations will be accepted at the entrance. All donations received will benefit Smith County Humane.
Rare October snow seen in parts of East Tennessee
Overnight temperatures on Tuesday dropped across the region and some areas received a dusting of snowfall, a rarity for this time of year in East Tennessee.
It's snowing in East Tennessee and it's only October!
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — October is supposed to be a bone-chilling month with Halloween coming up, but this is a little ridiculous! People in Campbell County woke up Tuesday to find it was snowing outside, and we're barely halfway through the month!. You read that right: Snow. In October. This...
Two Franklin County Teenagers Missing
The Franklin County Sheriff’s office is asking for your assistance in locating these two juveniles, Kyle Williams and Nevaeh Frank. These two juveniles have been missing since Wednesday and are believed to be together. Both juveniles are listed in NCIC as missing. There details are as follows:. Kyle Williams.
WBBJ
Tennessee man charged with murder in death of toddler
TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is behind bars in connection with the death of a toddler earlier this year. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 21-year-old James Curtis Yates is facing charges of felony murder and aggravated child abuse. The TBI says their agents launched an...
