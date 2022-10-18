ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

IU football coach Tom Allen radio show: Rutgers week

IU football coach Tom Allen joined legendary IU radio voice Don Fischer on Wednesday for their eighth show of the 2022 season. The pair discussed the week seven loss to Maryland and previewed Saturday’s game against Rutgers. Indiana (3-4) and Rutgers (3-3) kick at Noon Eastern on Saturday (BTN)...
Key transfer additions give IU women’s basketball depth

Indiana women’s basketball has talent. The Hoosiers open the 2022-23 season ranked No. 11 in the AP Poll, and boast what may be an overall stronger and deeper roster than last year’s team that reached the Sweet 16. Indiana has two returning All-Americans in Grace Berger and Mackenzie Holmes, but the team’s ceiling could ultimately swing on how well several newcomers adapt to a new situation.
