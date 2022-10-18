Sifting through injury news in college football is a tricky art as there are no guidelines for how coaches can or can not tell the public about banged up players. Take how Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy has handled Spencer Sanders' banged up shoulder. While there hasn't been any quotes from the head coach about Sanders' shoulder, murmurs creeped out of Stillwater about it, leading to TCU taking money ahead of their matchup with the Cowboys last week. Sanders was relatively ineffective against the Horned Frogs in the second half and the opening number of Texas -1 was slammed to the Longhorns -6.5 on the idea that Sanders' shoulder isn't well enough to play.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 4 HOURS AGO