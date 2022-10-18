Read full article on original website
Related
1st HBCU football player comes out days before homecoming
Byron Perkins wants to let the world to know his true, full self. The Hampton redshirt junior defensive back became the first HBCU football player to come out as gay on his Instagram story on Oct. 19. “I’ve decided that I’m going to make a change, and stop running away...
TMZ.com
MSU Football Player Sam Westmoreland Found Dead At A Church, Cops Say
Mississippi State football player Sam Westmoreland was found dead on Wednesday at a church ... cops tell TMZ Sports. A spokesperson for the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office says they discovered the offensive lineman's body after they were called out to Blackjack Missionary Baptist Church in Starkville regarding a death investigation.
Is Spencer Sanders Playing Today? (Latest Injury Update for Oklahoma State vs. Texas Week 8)
Sifting through injury news in college football is a tricky art as there are no guidelines for how coaches can or can not tell the public about banged up players. Take how Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy has handled Spencer Sanders' banged up shoulder. While there hasn't been any quotes from the head coach about Sanders' shoulder, murmurs creeped out of Stillwater about it, leading to TCU taking money ahead of their matchup with the Cowboys last week. Sanders was relatively ineffective against the Horned Frogs in the second half and the opening number of Texas -1 was slammed to the Longhorns -6.5 on the idea that Sanders' shoulder isn't well enough to play.
College Football Weather Report for Week 8 (How Weather Will Impact Betting)
Weather in football comes in fascinating ways, and in this case, it is a ton of wind coming through the greater Texas area. There are several high profile matchups in college football Week 8 and while we are busy handicapping the games between the two teams, there are other elements at work as well, namely the high winds across Texas and Oklahoma.
Minnesota vs. Penn State Prediction, Odds, Spread and Over/Under for College Football Week 8
Two Big Ten teams off of losses and with quarterback injuries meet in Happy Valley on Saturday night. Penn State dropped their first game of the season on the road to Michigan 41-17 and may have lost veteran starting quarterback Sean Clifford as well. Five star recruit Drew Allar may replace him, but the Nittany Lions may also face a backup after Minnesota lost starting quarterback Tanner Morgan to a concussion in their loss to Illinois last week.
Christian McCaffrey Has Message For Panthers After Blockbuster Trade
Late Thursday night as the football world was locked into a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints, a different NFC team made headlines. The San Francisco 49ers acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC.
Alabama Football: Why Bryce Young is the best QB in CFB
Others can rave about their quarterbacks. Alabama football fans know better. Our guy, Bryce Young is the best. He was the best in college football last season. He is the best in college football this season. Although there is some small space for debate, a legitimate claim is Bryce Young is the best Alabama Crimson Tide QB of all-time.
Who’s the celebrity picker for College GameDay Week 8, Oregon vs. UCLA?
College GameDay is giving the Pac-12 a look in Week 8. Oregon is off to a red-hot start to the season after losing the opener to Georgia by a billion points. Bo Nix and the Ducks have rebounded quite nicely to own a 5-1 record heading into Week 8. The Ducks have won five straight games and look like legit playoff contenders.
FanSided
292K+
Followers
555K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0