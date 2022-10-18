ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

MSU Football Player Sam Westmoreland Found Dead At A Church, Cops Say

Mississippi State football player Sam Westmoreland was found dead on Wednesday at a church ... cops tell TMZ Sports. A spokesperson for the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office says they discovered the offensive lineman's body after they were called out to Blackjack Missionary Baptist Church in Starkville regarding a death investigation.
STARKVILLE, MS
FanSided

Is Spencer Sanders Playing Today? (Latest Injury Update for Oklahoma State vs. Texas Week 8)

Sifting through injury news in college football is a tricky art as there are no guidelines for how coaches can or can not tell the public about banged up players. Take how Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy has handled Spencer Sanders' banged up shoulder. While there hasn't been any quotes from the head coach about Sanders' shoulder, murmurs creeped out of Stillwater about it, leading to TCU taking money ahead of their matchup with the Cowboys last week. Sanders was relatively ineffective against the Horned Frogs in the second half and the opening number of Texas -1 was slammed to the Longhorns -6.5 on the idea that Sanders' shoulder isn't well enough to play.
STILLWATER, OK
FanSided

Minnesota vs. Penn State Prediction, Odds, Spread and Over/Under for College Football Week 8

Two Big Ten teams off of losses and with quarterback injuries meet in Happy Valley on Saturday night. Penn State dropped their first game of the season on the road to Michigan 41-17 and may have lost veteran starting quarterback Sean Clifford as well. Five star recruit Drew Allar may replace him, but the Nittany Lions may also face a backup after Minnesota lost starting quarterback Tanner Morgan to a concussion in their loss to Illinois last week.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

Christian McCaffrey Has Message For Panthers After Blockbuster Trade

Late Thursday night as the football world was locked into a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints, a different NFC team made headlines. The San Francisco 49ers acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

Alabama Football: Why Bryce Young is the best QB in CFB

Others can rave about their quarterbacks. Alabama football fans know better. Our guy, Bryce Young is the best. He was the best in college football last season. He is the best in college football this season. Although there is some small space for debate, a legitimate claim is Bryce Young is the best Alabama Crimson Tide QB of all-time.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

FanSided

292K+
Followers
555K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy