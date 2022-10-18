Read full article on original website
GM Makes Another Huge and Risky Bet
General Motors (GM) and its premium Cadillac brand are taking a huge risk. The Detroit giant is doing what no other American electric-vehicle manufacturer - not even market leader Tesla (TSLA) -- has dared do so far: attacking the ultraluxury segment. The automaker and Cadillac have just disclosed the model-year...
Brand-new 1967 Ford Mustangs ready to 'charge' for a shocking price
The 1967 Ford Mustang is being rebooted as an electric car by U.K. outfit Charge Cars that's selling the carbon fiber-bodied all-wheel-drive EVS for $400,000.
Autoblog
2023 Toyota Sequoia Review: Few steps forward, few steps back
Pros: Cool TRD Pro trim level; potential above-average fuel economy; competitive towing capacity. Cons: Poor cargo space; Capstone’s teeth-chattering ride; comparatively cumbersome handling; iffy value. The 2023 Toyota Sequoia represents the first complete redesign of Toyota’s full-size SUV since George W. Bush was president. It should therefore not be...
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
Huge Rental Company Places Big Order With Tesla Rival
May wasn't a very merry month for Canoo (GOEV) . Back then, the electric vehicle company was in some serious trouble. Canoo warned investors earlier in 2022 "that there is substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern." The company posted a net loss of $125.4...
A small modification allowed Tesla Model S to travel 1,600 miles without charging
You either love or absolutely hate such mods.
There’s a 2022 Ford F-450 Super Duty With 166,000 Miles on It Already
Pencil that out: It's about 500 miles per day—every day—or 680 miles each work day sitting behind the wheel of a Ford F-450.
Autoblog
Dozens of commuters get flat tires on California highway
Getting a flat tire is a real downer anytime, but a flat tire on your morning commute is a terrible way to start the day. Many drivers found that out the hard way on a California highway this week, causing a scene as dozens of cars pulled over to change their tires.
Aviation International News
HondaJet Elite II Adds Range and Automation
Honda Aircraft has unveiled upgrades to the HondaJet that add range, new cabin designs, ground spoilers, and a stabilized approach feature. Dubbed HondaJet Elite II, deliveries of the upgraded jet are expected later this year, following FAA certification in the next few weeks. The company will also add an autothrottle system to the twinjet in the first half of next year, along with Garmin Autoland in the second half.
Which SUV Brand Lasts the Longest?
Some SUV models can easily last for over a decade. Which SUV brand lasts the longest? The post Which SUV Brand Lasts the Longest? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Road & Track
It's Shocking Just How Capable a Corvette Can Be With 33-Inch Tires
When you think of Corvettes, odds are "off-roading" isn't the first thing that comes to mind. Yet, this C5-generation 'Vette, with its modified suspension and gigantic all-terrain tires, can go where no Corvette has ever gone before. Westen Champlin on YouTube recently picked up this black C5 coupe off of...
BMW M Promises To Save The Manuals Until 2030
The new BMW M2 debuted earlier this month with a polarizing design but a powertrain setup that made every BMW enthusiast ecstatic. It’s one of the very few high-performance vehicles on the market that are still available with a manual gearbox. We are now happy to report the three-pedal configuration will remain an option in the company’s performance lineup until the end of the decade. Hooray!
Award-Winning Corvette Restomod Selling At GAA's Classic Car Auction
Few cars are as iconic as the 1960’s Corvettes, these cars take everything that made American cars great at the time. The essential idea of the corvette has remained even today with the basic formula being, small car plus big performance equals Corvette. This is in large part due to the contributions made by the earlier generations of the car. After having appeared in many American classic films and TV shows, Corvette went on to become an American icon. Ironic as that is, an American icon inspired by European design, the title still holds today and it is all because of this generation of Corvette. This restomod is the best of all worlds, and is going to cross the auction block at the upcoming GAA Classic Cars Auction in November.
Yes, the Ram EcoDiesel Can Go 1,000 Miles per Fill-Up. Too Bad Ram Killed It.
The Ram EcoDiesel V6 has an astonishing range, but is going away in January. How does this truck manage 1,000 miles between fill-ups? The post Yes, the Ram EcoDiesel Can Go 1,000 Miles per Fill-Up. Too Bad Ram Killed It. appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Ford Names Lommel Proving Ground Building After Former Exec
Richard Parry-Jones left an indelible mark on Ford Motor Company in his years as an engineer there, is often credited with helping the company transition into an automaker that sells dynamic passenger cars, and is referred to by many as the “CEO” of driving dynamics after leading the development of a number of important vehicles. Sadly, Parry-Jones passed away last year as a result of a tractor accident on his farm in Wales, but now, his name will live on at the automaker’s Lommel Proving Ground in Belgium, where it will adorn a building at that particular site.
Self-driving lawn mower ‘lets one person make as much money as a crew of three’
A NEW self-driving lawn mower has been released to help landscaping companies scale their businesses with less effort. The robotic grass cutter is able to reduce labor needs by matching the work of three employees through a single operator. Named the Autonomous Mowing Robot, this machine is controlled through an...
What Do Red Dots On Your Tires Mean?
Find out what it means when you see colored dots on your car's tires. The post What Do Red Dots On Your Tires Mean? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 1976 Ford LTD Landau Pillared Hardtop Sedan
Starting in the late 1950s, GM, Chrysler, and Ford each created luxed-up sub-models of the full-size cars offered by their entry-level divisions. GM's Chevrolet Division had the Impala, Chrysler's Plymouth Division had the Fury, and Ford offered the Galaxie. Once that trend got really rolling during the 1960s, proletarian American car buyers wishing to flaunt their increasing wealth didn't need to move up from a Chevy to a Pontiac, a Plymouth to a Dodge, a Ford to a Mercury; instead, they could sneer down at the envious Biscayne-driving Joneses next door from the snazzy confines of a new Caprice. A bewildering flurry of model names and trim levels confused everybody for a time, but the LTD became the king of full-size Ford sedans during the middle 1960s and became comfortably established in its throne during the following decade. Here's the car that lived at the top of the LTD pyramid in mid-1970s America: a 1976 LTD Landau Pillared Hardtop Sedan.
Can You Get a 2023 Jeep Wagoner or Grand Wagoneer SUV With a Hemi V8?
Despite all the advanced technology Jeep is cramming into the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, some buyers still want an old-school V8. The post Can You Get a 2023 Jeep Wagoner or Grand Wagoneer SUV With a Hemi V8? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
speedonthewater.com
Outboard-Powered Outerlimits SV 29 Breaks 100-MPH Mark
In its first test session last week, the second Outerlimits Offshore Powerboats SV 29 sportboat powered by a pair of Mercury Racing 300R outboard engines reached 96.3 mph, not far off the previous best mark of 98.6 mph set by the first 300R outboard-equipped SV 29. But that wasn’t quite good enough for the Bristol, R.I., company’s Dan Kleitz, so he headed back out in the newest 29-footer this morning.
