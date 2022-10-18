ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Montgomery Receiving Heavy Support Amid Bruins’ Fast Start

The start to Jim Montgomery’s tenure as head coach of the Boston Bruins has been great. Through four games, the Bruins lead hockey in goals scored (21), wins (3) and points (6). All of that seems to be good news for Montgomery’s chances at taking home one of the NHL’s end-of-season awards.
Bruins’ Taylor Hall Reacts To Shootout-Winning Goal Vs. Ducks

The Boston Bruins bounced back from their first loss of the season, defeating the Anaheim Ducks at TD Garden on Thursday to record their first shootout victory of the season. Taylor Hall, who netted the game-decider after three periods of regulation plus overtime, partook in the pivotal crunch-time effort in order to give the Bruins their fourth win of the season and described his mindset in the shootout.
What Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Told Jack Studnicka After Rough Debut

Jack Studnicka had a chance to make an impression on the Bruins and head coach Jim Montgomery in his 2022-23 debut Thursday night, but it didn’t quite go as planned. The forward centered the third line in Boston’s ultimate 2-1 shootout win over the Anaheim Ducks at TD Garden, but became a liability as the game went on.
Where Bruins Forward Brad Marchand’s Injury Timeline Stands

BOSTON — Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk returned from injury sooner than expected and will make his season debut Thursday night. Will Bruins star forward Brad Marchand, who is recovering from double hip surgery this offseason, follow a similar path? Don’t get your hopes up Bruins fans. While...
A.J. Greer Held Scoreless, Bruins Walk Away With Shootout Win

It took a shootout to decide the game at TD Garden. The Boston Bruins defeated the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 as Taylor Hall potted the lone goal in regulation and the shootout. A.J. Greer was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game but was unable to record a point in regulation.
Jeremy Swayman Makes Promise To Bruins After Ugly Game Vs. Senators

Jeremy Swayman has had better nights between the pipes for the Bruins. The goalie allowed six goals in Boston’s 7-5 loss to the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday night before being replaced by Linus Ullmark in the third period. It was an uncharacteristic performance by Swayman, who let in a few shots Bruins fans are used to him saving.
Anton Stralman Puts Visa Issue Behind Him, Returns To Bruins

The Boston Bruins received a reinforcement to their defensive corps Friday, but it wasn’t an easy process for Anton Stralman to rejoin the team. The veteran defenseman had been working on obtaining his work visa while in Canada, missing four out of Boston’s first five games besides the one contest played in Ottawa.
Watch Linus Ullmark’s Spectacular Save(s) In Bruins Shootout Win

The Bruins finally had an off night on the offensive end. Luckily for fans in Boston, Linus Ullmark made sure to render that fact meaningless. Boston took home a 2-1 shootout win over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night, with Ullmark standing on his head to help secure the Bruins victory after an insane pair of sequences in overtime.
What We Learned From Bruins’ First Loss Of Season Vs. Senators

The Bruins were bound to lose a game sooner or later and it came Tuesday night at the hands of the Ottawa Senators. Boston lost 7-5 and nearly completed the comeback, but the defense broke down, Jeremy Swayman had an off night and the offense only could do so much in an attempt to stay undefeated.
Matt Grzelcyk ‘Ready To Go’ For Bruins Debut Vs. Ducks

The Bruins will get some much-needed reinforcement back on defense Thursday night in Matt Grzelcyk. Grzelcyk will make his 2022-23 season debut for Boston when it welcomes the Anaheim Ducks to town. Grzelcyk underwent shoulder surgery in the offseason and was ahead of schedule throughout his recovery. “I feel ready...
Matt Grzelcyk Makes Strong Impression In Return To Bruins

BOSTON — Even as a veteran defenseman, Matt Grzelcyk could feel the butterflies going prior to the Boston Bruins taking on the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night at TD Garden. It was Grzelcyk’s first time on the ice with the Bruins for this campaign as his season debut was slightly delayed due to his recovery from offseason shoulder surgery. But Grzelcyk looked like he didn’t miss a beat, leaving an imprint in more ways than one on Boston’s 2-1 shootout win over the Ducks.
Al Horford, Joe Mazzula Credit Celtics Depth After Win Vs. Heat

The Boston Celtics took the floor at FTX Arena against the Miami Heat for the first time since advancing to the NBA Finals, leaving in victorious fashion yet again on Friday. Celtics big man Al Horford, who finished the night scoring nine points with five rebounds, credited the team?s depth and their contribution(s) in the seven-point win.
What Joe Mazzulla Told Celtics After Season-Opening Win Over 76ers

The Celtics ushered in a new era Tuesday night at TD Garden. Boston’s first game of the 2022-23 NBA season marked the head coaching debut of Joe Mazzulla, who took over at the helm after Ime Udoka was suspended by the organization for the entire campaign. The Rhode Island native kicked off his tenure with a bang, as the Celtics used a great second-half effort to cruise past Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.
Patriots Vs. Bears Betting Preview: Trends, Props, Pick

The Patriots head to primetime in NFL Week 7 for a “Monday Night Matchup” with the Bears. New England hosts Chicago in front of a national TV audience on Monday night looking to extend its winning streak to three games while adding to the Bears’ miserable season.
