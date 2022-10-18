ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, MI

WILX-TV

Lansing shows reasons for public safety bond

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We’re getting a look at some of the conditions Lansing’s first responders are working in every day. The city is asking voters to pass a bond to replace buildings built in the 1950′s and 1960′s with new ones on South Washington Avenue, near the old McLaren Hospital.
LANSING, MI
MLive

Jackson County township seeking a $25.6M bond to fix all its local roads

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Leoni Township is asking its voters to approve a $25,6-million bond proposal in the Nov. 8 general election to help it fix all local roads. Jackson County Department of Transportation and Leoni Township officials presented the proposal in a community meeting on Thursday, Oct. 13. A majority of the township’s roads are in poor condition and in need of extensive repairs, JCDOT Managing Director Angela Kline said.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Traffic alert: M-21 in Owosso to see closures for sewer replacement

OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - Westbound M-21 will be closed between Washington and Park streets Friday for a sanitary sewer lateral replacement. City officials said work is expected to be completed by the end of Monday. Drivers will be detoured north on Park Street, west on Mason Street, and south on...
OWOSSO, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Car Group Racing Around Area Roads Draws Mixed Reactions

It is only a matter of time before there is a serious accident on Huron River Drive. On almost every weekend of this summer and of last summer, mostly mornings, there was a “rally” of some 12 to 18 cars and motorbikes going well more than twice the speed limit of 35 mph on various stretches of the Drive. This is obviously an organized affair and must involve some advanced scouting to look out for any of the all too infrequent police patrol cars. (Complaints to the Washtenaw Co. Sheriff’s Dept. have drawn the tepid response, “Not enough personnel.”) I think this might be a good matter for The Sun Times News to investigate.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Midland Mall is on the clock

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Midland Mall must meet two deadlines for replacing its fire alarm system in order to avoid having many of its retail spaces be evacuated. Fire Marshal John Jurek sent a three-page letter on Oct. 5 to the Midland...
MIDLAND, MI
WILX-TV

Bavarian Inn Lodge president and owner Judy Zehnder Keller dies at 77

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The founder and president of the Bavarian Inn Lodge died on Wednesday at the age of 77 in her home in Frankenmuth, her family said. “Today we mourn the passing of our beloved wife, mother and grandmother and thank the entire community for its support during this time. Judy Zehnder Keller was a true pioneering business woman in our community and her legacy will be long remembered by those who love the Bavarian Inn and our family’s commitment to this community.”
FRANKENMUTH, MI
wkar.org

Healthcare professionals demand Sparrow halts downsizing of specialists

Hundreds of healthcare professionals in Lansing have signed a petition demanding Sparrow Health System halt a reduction in staff. Workers say it would displace more than a third of a specialty department. Sparrow’s planned reduction on Oct. 23 would affect its IV Specialty Department. The team has 11 nurses who...
WILX-TV

LAFCU hosts its bi-annual “Shred Day”

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lake Area Federal Credit Union (LAFCU) hosted its bi-annual ‘Shred-Day’ on Saturday. The event gives the community a chance to bring their unwanted personal documents such as credit cards, tax forms, and bank statements. This free event took place at LAFCU headquarters located at...
LANSING, MI
1470 WFNT

Please Stop Doing This in the Grand Blanc Kroger Parking Lot

Friends, neighbors and probably some of my family... I'm begging for your help, here. The Saginaw Road and Bella Vista Drive area has been home to the Grand Mall for decades. The grocery store used to be a Kessel Food Market and now a Kroger, of course. Tenants have come and gone over the years at the Grand Mall -- Only ONE thing has remained a constant: That parking lot!
GRAND BLANC, MI
WILX-TV

1931 REO convertible stolen in Lansing Township

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - People are being asked to be on the lookout for a stolen 1931 REO 835 convertible. According to authorities, the vehicle was stolen in early October while in an enclosed trailer that was on Rosemary Street in Lansing Township. A photo of the stolen vehicle...
WILX-TV

Ingham County hosts drive-thru drug take back event in Okemos

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - While National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Oct. 29, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is letting residents unload old medication early. The Sheriff’s Office has partnered with Delta Dental to take back unused prescription medication Thursday. They will be accepting pain relievers, antidepressants, sleep aids, behavior modification medicine, pet medications and cough medicine at a drive-through event - no questions asked.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Mason Area Chamber of Commerce to host ‘Witches on the Town’

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Mason will host up to 900 witches during the fifth annual Witches on the Town event on Oct. 22. There will be a booth set up on the courthouse lawn for registration packet pickup beginning at 11:30 a.m. on the day of the event. Registration includes...
MASON, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan’s forgotten October fruit

It’s October, and that means Michigan’s largest native fruit is ripe and ready. You’re probably thinking of a big juicy apple, but apples aren’t native to Michigan. Michigan’s largest native fruit is the pawpaw. Like many school children, Cheryl Bartz, from IPR’s Red Pine Radio...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

New Chief of Medical Officer announced for Henry Ford Allegiance Medical Group

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Henry Ford Health announced the appointment of Tim Peterson, M.D., MBA, FACEP, as Henry Ford Allegiance Medical Group’s new Chief Medical Officer (CMO). “Dr. Peterson is a highly qualified healthcare leader with a background in integrated health system administration and practice. He has extensive experience...
JACKSON, MI

