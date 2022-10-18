ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humeston, IA

kttn.com

Benefit for Lineville, Iowa family to be held on Saturday

A benefit will be held in Lineville, Iowa October 22nd for a family who had a house fire. The Benefit Soup Dinner for Jacob and Ashley Cowart will be held at the community center from 5 to 7 pm. A free-will offering will be taken for the dinner. There will also be a pie auction.
LINEVILLE, IA
98.1 KHAK

After A Five Month Break, Bird Flu Strikes Again In Iowa

It’s been five months since Iowa has had a confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, on a commercial/backyard flock of birds. In 2022, over 13 million commercial and backyard birds across just Iowa were put down as a result of avian influenza. The spread of the virus in Iowa caused many poultry sales and shows to be put on pause as producers helped mitigate its spread.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Livestock Trailer Hauling Hogs Overturns on Iowa Highway

Iowa farmers have been on the move lately. We have seen more and more farmers begin their 2022 harvest as they bring tractors from field to field, semi’s hauling grain, and trailers hauling livestock. Unfortunately, this means we keep seeing more farm-related road accidents across Iowa. A lot of...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Bird scooters to no longer be available in Indianola

INDIANOLA, Iowa — People in Indianola will only have a few more weeks to rent an e-scooter. The city of Indianola says e-scooter company, Bird Rides, is ending its service Nov. 14. Bird scooters were introduced to Indianola in the summer of 2021. In a statement, Bird apologized for...
INDIANOLA, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Bloomfield Doctor Sanctioned by Iowa Board of Medicine for the Third Time

A Bloomfield physician has been sanctioned for the third time in 16 years for practicing in a manner that state regulators consider harmful to the public. As first reported by the Iowa Capital Dispatch, the Iowa Board of Medicine recently charged Dr. Dorothy Cline-Campbell, a 73-year-old family medicine physician, with professional incompetency, practicing in a manner that is harmful or detrimental to the public, and improper management of medical records.
BLOOMFIELD, IA
98.1 KHAK

A Beloved Iowa Zoo Animal is Being Moved to the West Coast

The Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines is getting ready to say goodbye to Raza! According to social media, the nearly 2-year-old giraffe will be relocating to a new zoo next week. Back on January 18th of 2021, Raza was born at the Blank Park Zoo to parents Skye and Jakobi. 36-hours after his birth, he was determined to be six feet with a weight of 125 pounds! The name Raza, meaning "hope," was chosen by voters online.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

A popular animal is leaving Blank Park Zoo

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Blank Park Zoo announced a popular animal is leaving the zoo for the west coast. Raza, the male giraffe, is moving to an accredited zoo near the West Coast of the United States. The last day to see Raza at Blank Park Zoo will...
DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

Major accreditation and special distinction for surgery center

DMOS Orthopaedic Centers, Ankeny Medical Park Surgery Center & UnityPoint Health – Des Moines are proud to announce that the Orthopaedic Outpatient Surgery Center earned both the AAAHC Accreditation for Advanced Ortho Certification and the Blue Distinction Center of Excellence for Hip and Knee. Dr. Paul Butler from Des...
DES MOINES, IA
desmoinesparent.com

Holiday Events in Des Moines

Below is a list of some of my favorite holiday events that happen in Des Moines every holiday season. From promenades and Santa arrivals to seeing lights and more. Take a look at this list and plan your holiday season in Des Moines, Iowa. We continually update this post throughout the season. Have a holiday event or activity you would like to include? Contact us here.
DES MOINES, IA
Daily Iowan

Wilson’s Orchard and Farm to open location in Des Moines area

Wilson’s Orchard and Farm, a business that opened in Iowa City in 1985, is expanding to the Des Moines Area. The new location is expected to open in spring 2023. Paul Rasch, the owner of Wilson’s Orchard and Farm, located at 4823 Dingleberry Road NE #1, said he initially got the idea to add a second location two years ago when he was approached by Middlebrook, an agrihood in Cumming, Iowa, which blends an agricultural enterprise with a residential area.
DES MOINES, IA
Radio Iowa

90+ Iowa counties are now using Alert Iowa system for instant warnings

Iowans in almost every county can now get instant messages about threatening weather, missing persons, and other emergency situations unfolding nearby. Tracey Bearden, the 911 coordinator for the Polk County Emergency Management Agency, says Iowa’s most populous county is upgrading from Code Red to the new Alert Iowa system starting today.
IOWA STATE
americancraftbeer.com

Legendary Bartender’s Estate Takes Exile Brewing To Court

Litigation over Exile Brewing’s Ruthie beer has been working its way through the state and federal legal systems for more than two years. But now that a mediation effort has failed, the dispute is going to trial…. And as much as we hate to see naming rights disputes in...
DES MOINES, IA
ktvo.com

Centerville driver blamed for 2-car crash in Kirksville

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Police blame a southeast Iowa man for causing a Kirksville wreck. It happened at 12:45 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Highway 6 West and Industrial Road. Officers told KTVO a car driven by Steven Lindley, 23, of Centerville, Iowa, was westbound on Highway 6 and...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
KCCI.com

MercyOne updates visitor guidelines

DES MOINES, Iowa — MercyOne has updated its visitor guidelines. Masking is encouraged, but no longer required. Visitors must be 16 years old, with the exception of permitted circumstances. Visitors must also be free of signs of illness and will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19. The new guidelines...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios

Bobcat kittens discovered in West Des Moines

The bobcat kittens were photographed near Scenic Valley Park in West Des Moines last week. Resident Diana Morrison Wissler, the photographer's mom, lives in the area and tells Axios that she started noticing the cats during the last year. They've walked on her deck a few times but haven't caused...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
