Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie home displays Dr. Frankenstein’s Lab-themed Halloween decorations
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Sun Prairie home is showing off some spooky Halloween decorations. The Sun Prairie home along Silverado Drive has Halloween decorations with the theme of Dr. Frankenstein’s Lab this year. The homeowner said a display like this takes a lot of preparation. Homeowner Aaron Vokoun...
Channel 3000
6 gems that make Spring Green worth a shopping trip
Spring Green is a one-of-a-kind small town with a sense of creativity and natural beauty that has entranced generations of wanderers. This is probably why so many decide to stick around and set up shop. Many businesses help define Spring Green beyond its title as home to Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin. We’ve compiled a list of some Spring Green gems for unique browsing, tasting and shopping experiences.
With record demand for Goodman Community Center’s Thanksgiving baskets, help is still needed
MADISON, Wis. — Within 24 hours of registration opening for the Goodman Community Center’s annual Thanksgiving Basket Drive this year, nearly 3,000 people signed up to receive the meal baskets, setting a record and showing the growing need in the community. In total, 2,911 registrants submitted their names for the drive in the day after it opened, roughly 500 more...
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Wisconsin
A popular grocery store chain recently opened another new store location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more. Earlier this month, the popular supermarket chain Sendik's Food Market opened another new store in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin.
veronapress.com
Letter: Support Verona schools referendum
As a parent of a Sugar Creek Elementary student and a Verona resident, I'm urging community members to support the Verona school district referendum. Our public schools are the cornerstone of our community. When our schools are successful, that means that our community is successful. Every Verona resident benefits from living in a city with a strong public school system.
None injured in Oregon duplex explosion that damaged neighboring homes
No one was injured in an explosion that destroyed part of an Oregon duplex Friday morning, according to local authorities.
Madison Fire Department hiring firefighters and EMTs
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department is hiring. For the first time in three years, MFD is accepting applications for full-time firefighter and EMT positions. No previous fire or EMT experience is required to apply. MFD has removed the citizenship requirement for the positions, meaning that anyone who has the legal right to work in the U.S. is eligible...
nbc15.com
MPD: Gunfire on Madison’s west side damages two buildings
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police officers responded Thursday night to a reports of gunfire and found bullet casings that had damaged two buildings in a neighborhood on the City’s west side. Officers arrived at the 5800 block of Balson Rd. near Raymond Rd. just after 7 p.m. to...
Daily Cardinal
Madison residents speak out against proposed police budget
Residents voiced their concerns over Madison Police Department’s proposed budget at the city’s Finance Committee meeting Monday night, citing anxieties over added funding to hire six new officers. In the proposed executive operating budget, public safety and health services are set to receive $163 million of the city’s...
nbc15.com
Town of Madison discuss rent increases before dissolving in Nov.
When officers arrive at the scene of an incident with a K9 unit, the dog on duty is right there with officers, exposed to the dangers the job entails, which means first responders on the scene need to tend to injuries they suffer, just like an officer in the line of duty.
Sun Prairie city council votes to change ‘antiquated’ ordinance that had prohibited throwing snowballs
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Southern Wisconsin hasn’t seen more than a few snow flurries, but winter is still closer than we think. For Sun Prairie residents, the cold weather may be a bit more fun this year, as the city has amended an ordinance to now allow snowball fights. A section in Sun Prairie’s municipal code states someone can be...
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie passes ban on retail sales of dogs, cats, and rabbits
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie City Council passed an ordinance to ban the retail sale of dogs, cats and rabbits Tuesday night by an 8-0 unanimous decision. “The intent of this ordinance is to protect the health and well-being of animals,” Alderperson Steve Stocker said. The ordinance...
Police: Person of interest in shooting that killed 5-year-old in Green Bay arrested in Beloit
BELOIT, Wis. — A 35-year-old man who police say is a person of interest in a shooting that killed a 5-year-old in Green Bay earlier this week was arrested Friday in Beloit. In a Facebook post, the Beloit Police Department said officers from multiple agencies arrested the man around 4 p.m. near the area of East Grand Avenue and Prospect...
‘Little House on the Prairie’ star Melissa Gilbert visit Edwards Apple Orchard
POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — Edwards Apple Orchard hosted a visit by actress Melissa Gilbert, best known for her role as Laura Ingalls Wilder on TV’s “Little House on the Prairie.” “I love apples, and being able to pick our own was a highlight for me, and our team. This season we had the opportunity […]
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old in Dodge County located safe
FOX LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Dodge County have given an update regarding the search for missing 12-year-old Jack Couey. According to the Fox Lake Police Department, Couey has been found and is safe. There are no further details regarding this incident. Local 5 News will update this...
Temporary heating system to blame for temperatures plunging in parts of La Follette HS, MMSD says
MADISON, Wis. — A temporary heating system put in place amid construction at La Follette High School in Madison is to blame for temperatures plummeting in portions of the school on Tuesday, a Madison Metropolitan School District spokesperson said. Multiple people reached out to News 3 Now on Tuesday with concerns about frigid temperatures inside classrooms this week. In one...
veronapress.com
Letter: Support VASD referendum Nov. 8
Please vote Yes to support the Verona Area School District’s referendum on Tuesday, Nov. 8!. This referendum is essential to support students in our VASD schools, by investing in our local workforce of educators, and in services and programs that support our students in their classrooms. As a parent of kids in the district, as a community member, and as president of the PTO at Stoner Prairie, it is clear to me that passing this referendum is essential if we intend to retain gifted and well-trained educators and competitively recruit new teachers and staff.
wearegreenbay.com
Vehicle tied to deadly Green Bay shooting located in southern Wisconsin
BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – The car in connection with the death of 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley was located in southern Wisconsin, police confirm. Local 5 News has confirmed with Crosby’s Heavy Duty Wrecker Service that the vehicle police were searching for was found in Beloit. The vehicle...
nbc15.com
11 a.m. update on Oregon home explosion
Market Manager Kristen Olson tells what goes into the tradition. Fill the Hill: The origins and tradition of the pink flamingos. Wisconsin Alumni Assoc. Executive Director Sarah Schutt discusses how it all began. Plastic flamingos invade UW Madison campus for 10th 'Fill the Hill'.
Comments / 0