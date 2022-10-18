Read full article on original website
Celtics Owner Rejected This Personnel Request From Danny Ainge
If Danny Ainge had it his way, he would have brought not one, but two members of the Celtics coaching staff to Utah over the NBA offseason. The Jazz cleaned house this past summer, trading away their two best players and hiring a new head coach. Will Hardy, who was an assistant on Ime Udoka’s staff last season, will kick off his Utah tenure Wednesday night when the Jazz host the Denver Nuggets. But as Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck revealed Tuesday, Hardy wasn’t the only Boston coach who Ainge had his eyes on after the 2021-22 campaign concluded. The Jazz CEO also wanted to acquire Joe Mazzulla, who ultimately became Celtics head coach in wake of the Udoka scandal.
What Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Told Jack Studnicka After Rough Debut
Jack Studnicka had a chance to make an impression on the Bruins and head coach Jim Montgomery in his 2022-23 debut Thursday night, but it didn’t quite go as planned. The forward centered the third line in Boston’s ultimate 2-1 shootout win over the Anaheim Ducks at TD Garden, but became a liability as the game went on.
Why Ex-Celtic Kyrie Irving Regrets Trade Request From Cavaliers
Kyrie Irving’s NBA career featured a short-lived tenure with the Boston Celtics that ended with an ugly breakup, leading the flashy ball-handling point guard to join forces with Kevin Durant in signing with the Brooklyn Nets. Since then, the now 30-year-old veteran has been the center of controversy from...
What Paul Pierce Said About Lakers Following Opening Night Loss
The Los Angeles Lakers began their 2022-23 campaign in losing fashion against the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors, falling 123-109 on Wednesday. With the underwhelming start for the Lakers, who just two years ago, delivered the organization’s 17th NBA title, former Boston Celtics forward and Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Pierce couldn’t resist the opportunity to troll the rival franchise.
Jeff Van Gundy Supports ‘Terrific’ Ime Udoka, Believes He Will Coach Again
Two games into the season, the dark cloud of the Ime Udoka scandal still hangs over the Boston Celtics. It’s sure to be a storyline throughout the campaign as the Celtics pivoted quickly just prior to the start of training camp and gave the reins to interim head coach Joe Mazzulla, who is the youngest coach in the NBA this season.
Stephen Curry Says It Would Be Special If He Could Play For The Golden State Warriors For His Whole Career
Stephen Curry wants to stay with the Golden State Warriors until he retires.
Jeremy Swayman Makes Promise To Bruins After Ugly Game Vs. Senators
Jeremy Swayman has had better nights between the pipes for the Bruins. The goalie allowed six goals in Boston’s 7-5 loss to the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday night before being replaced by Linus Ullmark in the third period. It was an uncharacteristic performance by Swayman, who let in a few shots Bruins fans are used to him saving.
A.J. Greer Held Scoreless, Bruins Walk Away With Shootout Win
It took a shootout to decide the game at TD Garden. The Boston Bruins defeated the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 as Taylor Hall potted the lone goal in regulation and the shootout. A.J. Greer was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game but was unable to record a point in regulation.
Bruins’ Taylor Hall Reacts To Shootout-Winning Goal Vs. Ducks
The Boston Bruins bounced back from their first loss of the season, defeating the Anaheim Ducks at TD Garden on Thursday to record their first shootout victory of the season. Taylor Hall, who netted the game-decider after three periods of regulation plus overtime, partook in the pivotal crunch-time effort in order to give the Bruins their fourth win of the season and described his mindset in the shootout.
Marcus Smart Appreciative Of Jaylen Brown’s Response To Joel Embiid
Jaylen Brown wasn’t going to leave Marcus Smart on an island with Joel Embiid after the two got tangled up just seconds into the second half of the Boston Celtics season-opening win Tuesday. Brown rushed in to defend his teammate, getting in a heated exchange with Embiid and pointing...
How Ex-Patriots Lineman Felt About Tom Brady Reaming Out Bucs
It almost feels like we’ve seen an equal number of sideline temper tantrums and touchdown passes from Tom Brady this season. The first six weeks of the 2022 season were a grind for the Buccaneers, and Brady wasn’t always able to take it in stride. From launching his helmet to smashing tablets and, most recently, lashing out at his offensive line, airing out frustrations has been a common occurrence for Tampa Bay’s star quarterback.
Magic G Cole Anthony Questionable for Friday vs. Hawks
Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (illness) has been listed as questionable for Friday’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, per Khobi Prince of the Orlando Sentinel. Anthony missed the team’s season-opening defeat to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday and now remains questionable for Friday. His absence at Thursday’s practice doesn’t bode well for his status either. Anthony was the team’s leading scorer a season ago, so the Magic will certainly look to get him back in action as fast as possible. Orlando will hope to notch their first win of the season as sizeable underdogs against the Hawks.
Celtics Wrap: Boston’s Efficient Offense Cruises In Win Over Heat
Meeting for the first time since last season’s Eastern Conference finals, the Boston Celtics defeated the Miami Heat, 111-104, on Friday at FTX Arena. The Celtics improved to 2-0 on the season, while the Heat fell to 0-2. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The last time these...
Pacers Will be Without Myles Turner for at Least a Week
The Indiana Pacers will be without their man in the middle for at least seven days. According to Senior lead NBA Insider Shams Charania of The Athletic, Myles Turner has a left ankle sprain that will shelve him for a week at the minimum. Turner was all set to go...
How Celtics Really Turned Off Montrezl Harrell In Free-Agent Talks
The Celtics met with Montrezl Harrell before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, but the veteran forward didn’t like what Boston brought to the table. Harrell was viewed as a potential fit for reigning the Eastern Conference champions in free agency. Not only could the Celtics stand to add some interior help, but Harrell employs a hard-nosed style of play that fits the identity Boston showcased on its run to the NBA Finals this past season.
Al Horford, Joe Mazzula Credit Celtics Depth After Win Vs. Heat
The Boston Celtics took the floor at FTX Arena against the Miami Heat for the first time since advancing to the NBA Finals, leaving in victorious fashion yet again on Friday. Celtics big man Al Horford, who finished the night scoring nine points with five rebounds, credited the team?s depth and their contribution(s) in the seven-point win.
Pistons Executive Under Investigation For Workplace Misconduct
The Detroit Pistons placed one front-office executive on administrative leave amid an investigation of inappropriate workplace conduct involving a former female employee. Rob Murphy formerly served as the Pistons general manager for their G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise, and as a senior director of player personnel. However, in March 2021, the organization promoted Murphy to assistant general manager in Detroit.
Malcolm Brogdon Sees This ‘Championship Characteristic’ In Celtics
Much has been made about the offense of the Boston Celtics through two games this season, and rightfully so. It’s clicking on all cylinders and it’s been very efficient while featuring multiple scoring options. It has forced Boston’s defense to play catch up, but the Celtics were up...
Kendrick Perkins Had This Takeaway From Celtics’ Season Opener
The Celtics kicked off their 2022-23 season on a high note, and it was Boston’s two best players who led the way. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both scored 35 points in the Celtics’ 126-117 win over the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Tuesday night. As the official NBA History Twitter account pointed out after the game, it marked the first time a pair of teammates each scored 35-plus points in a season opener since Basketball Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain and Jerry West did so for the Los Angeles Lakers all the way back in 1969.
Heat Honor Celtics Great Bill Russell With Pregame Tribute
Before the Miami Heat tipped off against the Boston Celtics on Friday, the life of basketball icon Bill Russell was honored with a pregame ceremony at FTX Arena. Russell, who spent the majority of his remarkable life battling both on the court against opposing NBA teams and off the floor against racial inequality, passed away on July 31 at 88 years old. Russell finished an 11-time NBA champion.
