Ann Arbor, MI

247Sports

Michigan offers four-star Ohio State commitment

Michigan extended a scholarship to 2023 four-star cornerback Jermaine Mathews on Friday, he reported via his Twitter account. Mathews has been committed to Ohio State since July, choosing the Buckeyes over Alabama, Oklahoma, Penn State and a host of others. The offer to Mathews may signify a slight expansion of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan offers fast-rising 2023 WR Chance Fitzgerald

Earlier this afternoon, Michigan Wolverines wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy extended an offer to a fast-rising wide receiver prospect in the 2023 class — three-star Tennessee native Chance Fitzgerald. He is listed at 6-foot-3 and 184 pounds, per his 247Sports profile. Over the last week and a half, he...
ANN ARBOR, MI
msuspartans.com

No. 6 Michigan State Blanks No. 17 Ohio State, Wins Outright Big Ten Championship

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 2022 Michigan State women's soccer team cemented its place in history Thursday night, as the No. 6 Spartans captured a 1-0 win over No. 17 Ohio State at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium that finalized MSU's Big Ten Championship. Following Northwestern's loss to Iowa around an hour later, the Spartans seized control of the outright league title and top seed in the 2022 Big Ten Conference Tournament.
COLUMBUS, OH
Maize n Brew

Five questions facing the Michigan Wolverines after the bye

What do normal people do on weekends? Asking for a “friend” whose girlfriend wants to do things like “hike” and go to a “pumpkin patch,” since the Michigan Wolverines are idle this weekend. Sigh. Yes, the Wolverines are enjoying a much deserved bye week...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

In My View: Could MSU beat UM three years in a row?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If Michigan State can upset Michigan next week, many Spartan players can say they beat Michigan three years in a row - very few Spartans can make that claim from years in past. And a win next week and in Spartan Stadium next year would make...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan law forces retired teachers to stop coaching

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has a shortage of coaches at K-12 schools across the state. And ironically, a law meant to help schools deal with staff shortages is making things worse. Pat Murray was a Cross Country and Track and Field Coach at East Lansing High School. After...
MICHIGAN STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Erick All announces successful ‘life-changing surgery’ on Instagram post

Erick All recently took to Instagram to announce that he underwent a “life-changing” surgery. The senior TE has not played since the Week 3 matchup with UConn due to an “undisclosed” injury. While there has been no official announcement, the assumption is that it is a back injury that dates back to 2021.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Cars 108

Frankenmuth Michigan Loses Two Powerful Ladies This Week

The Zehnder & Bronner families have been at the forefront of creating a special place we Michiganders can easily take for granted. "Michigan's Little Bavaria" is place people travel to from all over the country and world. Many of our families have made it an annual tradition to visit Bavarian...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
wrif.com

Karen Newman Tells All About Her Absence at Detroit Red Wing Games – Meltdown

Where has Karen Newman been? I hit her up and she zoomed in to talk about her absence at the Detroit Red Wing games, in her own words. “Okay, so listen, I’m not coming back. Uh, if they, there’s a chance that they, I don’t know, after the article that was out, they might not call me back even for a special game, but if they do, I’m happy to go down there just like we did last year. You know, Meltdown, they had me down for four really awesome games. They were special games. and I was very, very honored again, to be part of that. I don’t intend or don’t expect to get called at this point for the season, unless there’s a special occasion, and I’m happy to go and sing.”
DETROIT, MI
