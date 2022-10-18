Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Photo Essay of the 2022 Witches Night Out in Brooklyn, MichiganTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Related
Michigan offers four-star Ohio State commitment
Michigan extended a scholarship to 2023 four-star cornerback Jermaine Mathews on Friday, he reported via his Twitter account. Mathews has been committed to Ohio State since July, choosing the Buckeyes over Alabama, Oklahoma, Penn State and a host of others. The offer to Mathews may signify a slight expansion of...
Jadyn Davis, 5-star quarterback, throws perfect strike with Michigan coach watching, visiting Penn State this weekend
It's a big week for Providence Day School (North Carolina) five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis. According to Rivals, the five-star quarterback is set to visit Penn State this weekend. Before the trip, however, Michigan quarterback coach Matt Weiss is on hand to watch him in Friday night football ...
Maize n Brew
Michigan offers fast-rising 2023 WR Chance Fitzgerald
Earlier this afternoon, Michigan Wolverines wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy extended an offer to a fast-rising wide receiver prospect in the 2023 class — three-star Tennessee native Chance Fitzgerald. He is listed at 6-foot-3 and 184 pounds, per his 247Sports profile. Over the last week and a half, he...
Kobe Bufkin's dunk contest steals the show for Michigan basketball at 'Michigan Madness'
The men and women of Michigan basketball players griddy'd, dougie'd and Gangnam Style'd their way onto the court for "Michigan Madness" and just like that, the 2022-23 season had arrived. The Wolverines hosted the preseason hype event to introduce their teams as one of just three schools in the nation...
Michigan vs Michigan State: Wolverines open as HUGE favorite over Spartans
Michigan vs Michigan StateMichigan vs Michigan State: Opening point spread revealedWhat time will the game kick-off?. Both Michigan and Michigan State are currently in their bye week, but you can bet your bottom dollar that the Wolverines and Spartans are already knee-deep in preparations for their head-to-head battle at the Big House on October 29th.
msuspartans.com
No. 6 Michigan State Blanks No. 17 Ohio State, Wins Outright Big Ten Championship
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 2022 Michigan State women's soccer team cemented its place in history Thursday night, as the No. 6 Spartans captured a 1-0 win over No. 17 Ohio State at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium that finalized MSU's Big Ten Championship. Following Northwestern's loss to Iowa around an hour later, the Spartans seized control of the outright league title and top seed in the 2022 Big Ten Conference Tournament.
Maize n Brew
Five questions facing the Michigan Wolverines after the bye
What do normal people do on weekends? Asking for a “friend” whose girlfriend wants to do things like “hike” and go to a “pumpkin patch,” since the Michigan Wolverines are idle this weekend. Sigh. Yes, the Wolverines are enjoying a much deserved bye week...
Maize n Brew
2023 four-star DL Daevin Hobbs lists Michigan in top list, sets commitment date
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines received some good news on Wednesday afternoon when 2023 four-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs cut his list of top schools to six — Michigan, Ohio State, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee. He will also be making his commitment on Black Friday, Nov. 25.
WILX-TV
In My View: Could MSU beat UM three years in a row?
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If Michigan State can upset Michigan next week, many Spartan players can say they beat Michigan three years in a row - very few Spartans can make that claim from years in past. And a win next week and in Spartan Stadium next year would make...
Two Michigan natives named to US Youth Girls Soccer National Team
Two Michigan soccer standouts have been named to the Under-16 girls U.S. Youth National Team, US Soccer announced this week. Dexter native Chloe Ricketts and Mya Brandon of Canton travel to the Nike Headquarters in Portland, Oregon from Oct. 23-30 for training camp, which will be led by new U-16 Women’s Youth National Team head coach Patchy Toledo.
WILX-TV
Michigan law forces retired teachers to stop coaching
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has a shortage of coaches at K-12 schools across the state. And ironically, a law meant to help schools deal with staff shortages is making things worse. Pat Murray was a Cross Country and Track and Field Coach at East Lansing High School. After...
tigerdroppings.com
Ann Arbor Police Have Funny Reaction To Michigan vs. Michigan State Kickoff Time
Michigan and Michigan State will square off next week in Ann Arbor at 7:30 p.m. ET, which the Ann Arbor Police isn't exactly excited about. Sorry for partying...
saturdaytradition.com
Erick All announces successful ‘life-changing surgery’ on Instagram post
Erick All recently took to Instagram to announce that he underwent a “life-changing” surgery. The senior TE has not played since the Week 3 matchup with UConn due to an “undisclosed” injury. While there has been no official announcement, the assumption is that it is a back injury that dates back to 2021.
MLive.com
The meaning behind the Michigan football team’s ‘Sack the Stigma’ shirts
ANN ARBOR -- Earlier this season, Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh said his players have “big hearts” and “really care about others.” Their latest cause is another example. Several Wolverines have been wearing “Sack the Stigma” apparel on the field during pregame warmups, in press conferences,...
Replay: Whitmer, Dixon make cases for Michigan governor in Detroit
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon will answer questions and make their case for Michigan governor at today's Detroit Economic Club event, aired by Detroit Public Television. You can watch the livestream, starting at noon, here. ...
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Emoni Bates issues first public statement since plea deal on gun charge, EMU reinstatement
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Emoni Bates spoke publicly Wednesday for the first time since his reinstatement to Eastern Michigan’s basketball team following a plea deal in exchange for having felony gun charges against the star athlete dismissed last week. Bates, 18, was allowed to return to the EMU’s...
Frankenmuth Michigan Loses Two Powerful Ladies This Week
The Zehnder & Bronner families have been at the forefront of creating a special place we Michiganders can easily take for granted. "Michigan's Little Bavaria" is place people travel to from all over the country and world. Many of our families have made it an annual tradition to visit Bavarian...
Hello, Ann Arbor: Locker room assault investigation; Ann Arbor’s mystery bump
There’s a mystery brewing on the streets of Ann Arbor. Officials are still scratching their heads over what has made a mysterious bump appear in the middle of Glen Avenue over by the hospital. We were told it had something to do with construction at a nearby hotel development and a water main break.
wrif.com
Karen Newman Tells All About Her Absence at Detroit Red Wing Games – Meltdown
Where has Karen Newman been? I hit her up and she zoomed in to talk about her absence at the Detroit Red Wing games, in her own words. “Okay, so listen, I’m not coming back. Uh, if they, there’s a chance that they, I don’t know, after the article that was out, they might not call me back even for a special game, but if they do, I’m happy to go down there just like we did last year. You know, Meltdown, they had me down for four really awesome games. They were special games. and I was very, very honored again, to be part of that. I don’t intend or don’t expect to get called at this point for the season, unless there’s a special occasion, and I’m happy to go and sing.”
FanSided
292K+
Followers
555K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0