ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Robertson back on Phillies roster for NLCS vs. Padres

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T13IV_0idtL3yC00

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Reliever David Robertson has been added to the Philadelphia Phillies' 26-man roster ahead of Tuesday night's NL Championship Series opener against San Diego after missing the NLDS against Atlanta with a strained right calf.

Robertson, who went 4-3 with a 2.40 ERA in 58 games in the regular season, was hurt while celebrating a home run by Bryce Harper in Game 2 of the wild card series against St. Louis.

Robertson takes Nick Nelson's roster spot. Robertson threw a bullpen Monday and did other drills at Petco Park.

The Padres kept the same roster they used in eliminating the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Division Series.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Profar loses his cool, Padres lose to Phils in NLCS Game 3

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Jurickson Profar lost his cool just before the San Diego Padres lost the game. With a runner on first and no outs in the ninth inning and the Padres trailing by two runs in Game 3 of the NL Championship Series, Profar thought he checked his swing on a 3-2 pitch from Phillies reliever Seranthony Domínguez.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Action News Jax

MLB playoffs: Phillies top Padres in NLCS Game 3, take series lead thanks to Jean Segura's adventurous game

Channeling the roller coaster ride that was their season, Jean Segura and the Philadelphia Phillies came through to beat the San Diego Padres in NLCS Game 3, taking a 2-1 series advantage. Shortly after his botched defensive play at second base allowed the Padres to tie the game, Segura lunged to poke a two-run single into the outfield, plating the go-ahead runs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Action News Jax

The Yankees lineup is crumbling beneath Aaron Judge in the ALCS. Does the front office have a plan to solidify it?

The New York Yankees are in an odd and precarious position. They're one step from that precious peak, the World Series, and also fighting every day to find a shred of solid ground in the batter's box. Two losses to the Houston Astros to begin the ALCS have magnified the instability of the Yankees offense. This is a lineup in flux, with high-stakes questions demanding answers both immediately — as the series shifts to New York Saturday — and in the anxious winter ahead. Who else is going to reliably hit alongside Aaron Judge now? And would his supporting cast actually improve if he chooses to remain with the Yankees this offseason?
HOUSTON, TX
Action News Jax

Sources: Pistons assistant GM Rob Murphy on leave following allegations of inappropriate workplace conduct

Detroit Pistons assistant general manager Rob Murphy has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation following allegations of inappropriate workplace conduct with a female former employee, multiple sources told Yahoo Sports. The investigation is expected to conclude by early next week if not sooner, sources told Yahoo Sports. Murphy...
DETROIT, MI
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
116K+
Followers
132K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy