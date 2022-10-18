Read full article on original website
Most People Have Forgotten About This Eerie Pennsylvania Ghost TownTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes look to continue hot streak in Big Ten matchup at Penn StateThe LanternState College, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Second-half surge lifts Buckeyes over No. 6 Penn State 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Jadyn Davis, 5-star quarterback, throws perfect strike with Michigan coach watching, visiting Penn State this weekend
It's a big week for Providence Day School (North Carolina) five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis. According to Rivals, the five-star quarterback is set to visit Penn State this weekend. Before the trip, however, Michigan quarterback coach Matt Weiss is on hand to watch him in Friday night football ...
MLive.com
Penn State players threw PB&Js at UM players during tunnel scuffle, Michigan staff says
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Players from Penn State apparently threw more sandwiches than they did touchdown passes Saturday, at least that’s what one staffer with the Michigan Wolverines is saying. According to a tweet from the UM football team’s dietician Abigail O’Connor, several peanut butter and jelly sandwiches were...
How to watch Penn State vs. Minnesota: TV channel, radio, livestream and odds
The matchup is Penn State’s homecoming and the White Out.
Centre Daily
James Franklin Awfully Whiny After Being Embarrassed In Ann Arbor
James Franklin has a way about him. He's done some nice things while at Penn State, but even avid Nittany Lions fans could probably come up with a pretty long list of things they'd change about their head coach. After Saturday's demoralizing loss in Ann Arbor, you can add a couple more to the list.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
After 'butt-kicking' at Michigan, Penn State forced to rebound vs. Minnesota’s running game
Sunday was difficult for Penn State’s defense. For the first time this season, the Nittany Lions had to walk into the Lasch Building after a loss, and a worrisome one at that. In the words of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, Penn State’s 41-17 defeat at The Big House was a “butt-kicking in every which way a butt can be kicked.”
d9and10sports.com
Punxsutawney Secures First Route 36 Trophy Since 2018
BROOKVILLE, Pa. – For the first time since 2018, the Route 36 Trophy will reside on the southern end of Jefferson County after Punxsutawney went on the road and held off Brookville for a 21-13 win Thursday night. The Chucks (5-4) led 14-0 following a 12-yard Seth Moore to...
tyroneeagleeyenews.com
Golden Eagles Fall in the Fourth
Last Friday, the Golden Eagles played the Rams in a down-to-the-wire game. Tyrone came into this match-up with a respectable 6-1 regular season record, while their opponent, Penns Valley, came in with a 5-2 record. The Golden Eagles flew in the first half, with Ashton Walk completing 9-9 passes for...
Danville, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Digital Collegian
Penn State confirms death of third-year student
Ryan O'Malley, a Penn State student, died, according to Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers. O'Malley died early Sunday morning at 4:52 a.m., according to the Centre County coroner's office, and the manner of death is pending. O'Malley was a fifth-semester student in Penn State's College of Engineering, according to Powers.
PSU student charged with racking up $5k in fraud, police say
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State student was hit with felony charges after police said he racked up thousands of dollars in credit fraud. Zengyan Lai, 21, of State College made purchases totaling $5,117.84 on a woman’s debit and credit card. He verified the purchases by using the photo on her license that he […]
WOLF
Penn State student with local ties found dead Sunday morning
(WOLF) — State College Police and the Centre County coroner's office are investigating the death of a 21-year-old Junior at Penn State. According to FOX56's sister station, WJAC, authorities with Penn State University say 21-year-old Ryan O'Malley died this past weekend from what investigators described as "excessive drinking off campus."
Centre, Clearfield Co. seniors guaranteed university acceptance, here’s why
LOCK HAVEN, Pa (WTAJ) — All Centre County public high schools, along with multiple Clearfield and Cambria county schools have made an admission agreement with the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania. Under the terms of the agreement, high school students at Bald Eagle, Bellefonte, Clearfield, Clearfield Alliance Christian, Curwensville, DuBois Area, Glendale, Penns Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola and […]
State College
Penn State Student Dies in Off-Campus Apartment, Police Say
A Penn State student died this weekend at his downtown State College apartment, according to borough police. At 4:17 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, State College police and emergency service personnel were called to 330 W. College Ave., the address of The Standard apartment complex, after a 21-year-old Penn State student was found unresponsive by his roommate. Responders attempted life-saving measures, but the student was pronounced dead at the scene.
Penn State student found dead after weekend party
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State student’s death over the weekend is currently under investigation, and it appears that excessive drinking may be the cause, according to police. State College police wrote in a press release, that a 21-year-old male student was found unresponsive by his roommate at an off-campus apartment at 330 West […]
echo-pilot.com
Preseason pheasant stockings postponed in 12 Pennsylvania counties
With the statewide pheasant season opening on Saturday, 12 counties pheasant stockings have been postponed by one week because of weather damage to a game farm. Travis Lau, communications director for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said high winds and snow downed nets on the pheasant fields at the Southwest Game Farm in Armstrong County. Crews are restoring the nets and using food to attract the birds back into the large enclosures. “Those birds, by and large, are hanging around the farm,” he said Thursday morning in a telephone interview.
Digital Collegian
State College Borough Council passes vote restricting development of high-rise student apartments
The State College Borough Council voted 5-2 to limit the further development of high-rise student housing downtown at its meeting Monday night. Planning and community development director Ed LeClear said at the meeting that complexes like The Standard at State College or The Maxxen would be prohibited, while a building like the Fraser Centre could still be developed.
abc23.com
State College Community Police
The deadly, police involved shooting of a State College man, more than 3 years ago continues to reverberate in that community. One of the initiatives that emerged provides residents with a new way to interact with the State College Police Department. In many communities, if you have a complaint about...
Digital Collegian
The Borough of State College Parking Department announces parking changes for White Out game
Beginning at noon on Saturday, the State College Parking Department will not enforce the “No Parking 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.” and the one and two hour restrictions — no lawn parking permitted. Beginning at noon on Saturday, the State College Parking Department will not be enforcing...
State College
What’s Up with the Purple Street Lights?
It’s a bit of a mystery that’s happening nationwide and here in Centre County: purple street lights, like you may have seen on Curtin Road, South Atherton Street or Whitehall Road in State College. Lights are turning purple in other states too, including Nebraska, Kentucky, Iowa and Kansas,...
State College road project gets update for work, PennDOT says. Here’s what to know
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Drivers in State College will need to be on the lookout for road work among the city’s busiest street. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced an update for its $30.7 million Atherton Street (Route 3014) project that HRI Inc. is the contractor of. The work zone stretches from Curtin Road […]
