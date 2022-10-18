Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 linked to excessive destruction of connections between nerve cells in new brain model
Researchers at Karolinska Institutet have in a new study used cellular reprogramming to create human three-dimensional brain models and infected these models with SARS-CoV-2. In infected models, the brain immune cells excessively eliminated synapses and acquired a gene expression pattern mimicking what has been observed in neurodegenerative disorders. The findings could help to identify new treatments against persistent cognitive symptoms after a COVID-19 infection.
MedicalXpress
Australian researchers report emergence of a new recreational drug
Scientists from The Australian National University (ANU) have detected a mysterious new recreational drug not seen in Australia before, nor toxicologically described anywhere else. The drug, which the scientists are labeling "CanKet," shares similar chemical qualities to ketamine, but with a unique makeup previously unseen. The finding was made as...
MedicalXpress
Homicide is a leading cause of death in pregnant women in the US
Women in the U.S. are more likely to be murdered during pregnancy or soon after childbirth than to die from the three leading obstetric causes of maternal death (high blood pressure disorders, hemorrhage, or sepsis), say experts in The BMJ today. Rebecca Lawn at Harvard School of Public Health and...
MedicalXpress
A pandemic 'baby bump' is happening in the US, study finds
Do you have a friend, coworker or family member who recently welcomed a new baby? If so, they're part of a nationwide trend. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. has experienced a subtle "baby bump," according to a new National Bureau of Economic Research working paper co-authored by Northwestern University economist Hannes Schwandt.
MedicalXpress
Patients waiting for urgent surgery in the emergency dept. are more calm and have less pain if given a music pillow
Patients waiting in an emergency department for urgent surgery are less anxious, more relaxed and experience less pain if they are given a special music pillow to rest on, according to research presented at the European Emergency Medicine Congress today (Wednesday, Oct. 19). Ms. Lisa Antonsen, a nurse in the...
MedicalXpress
Moderna COVID vaccine safe, comparably effective in preschoolers
Two doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were safe in children aged six months to five years and triggered similar immune response and protection against infection as that seen in young adults, according to preliminary results from a phase 2/3 clinical trial published yesterday in the New England Journal of Medicine.
MedicalXpress
One in four rheumatoid arthritis patients has osteoporosis
More than one-quarter of patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) have osteoporosis, according to a study published online Sept. 23 in Scientific Reports. Samaneh Moshayedi, from Arak University of Medical Sciences in Iran, and colleagues conducted a systematic literature review to assess the global prevalence of osteoporosis among RA patients. Based...
MedicalXpress
Why claims that NZ's smokefree policy could fuel an illicit tobacco trade don't stack up
The New Zealand parliament is currently considering a new smokefree law to implement key components of the Smokefree Aotearoa 2025 Action Plan. This plan includes the removal of nicotine from tobacco and a reduction of the number of tobacco retail outlets to ensure a smokefree generation. Some submissions to the...
MedicalXpress
How close are we to developing pig-to-human organ transplants?
In a new article published Oct. 13 in the journal Science, Megan Sykes, the Michael J. Friedlander Professor of Medicine and professor of microbiology and immunology and surgical sciences (in surgery) and director of Columbia's Center for Translational Immunology, describes the rapid advance of pig-to-human transplants, a promising solution for the ongoing problem of transplant organ shortages.
MedicalXpress
Study of rare bone disease reaches important milestone
Progress by a UMass Chan Medical School researcher in developing a gene therapy for a rare, crippling bone disease has reached an important milestone with demonstration of proof-of-concept in a humanized mouse model of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP) and human FOP patient-derived cells. The research is published in Nature Communications.
MedicalXpress
New flexible, steerable device placed in live brains by minimally invasive robot
Imperial College London scientists have successfully placed a bioinspired steerable catheter into the brain of an animal for the first time. The early-stage research tested the delivery and safety of the new implantable catheter design in two sheep to determine its potential for use in diagnosing and treating diseases in the brain.
MedicalXpress
Identifying and attacking the HIV virus's most dangerous parts may now be possible
A new method could make it possible to identify the most dangerous parts of the HIV virus, so they can be singled out for attack. Researchers at KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden created a method of illuminating viral molecules that blink on and off, enabling more accurate measurements of a virus's progressive growth than currently possible. KTH researcher Ilaria Testa says the method makes it possible to track which molecules in the HIV virus are essential for growth.
MedicalXpress
Flexible surgical needle offers enhanced precision
Engineers from EPFL and the University of Strasbourg have developed an innovative surgical needle whose trajectory can be corrected on the fly, thanks to a flexible tip controlled with a simple button. Intended for use in image-guided surgery, the needle offers greater precision in surgeon's movements and reduces the risk for patients.
MedicalXpress
Genomic data can improve pandemic modeling, researchers say
Simon Fraser University researchers are advocating for the inclusion of genomic data into forecasting models to better understand the spread of infectious diseases. The researchers say incorporating this data into forecasting models can inform monitoring, coordination and help determine where resources are needed. In a paper published this week in...
MedicalXpress
Study reveals disparities in childbearing by race and education level
College-educated Black women in the United States give birth to fewer children than their white and Hispanic counterparts, according to a new study coauthored by Yale sociologist Emma Zang. The study, published in the journal Population Studies, examines the interplay of race, ethnicity, and education in shaping the fertility levels...
MedicalXpress
Cervical cancer discovery offers major new clue to better understand the disease
Scientists have discovered that cervical cancer can be divided into two distinct molecular subgroups—one far more aggressive than the other—as part of the largest "omics" study of its kind, led by researchers at UCL and the University of Southampton. Published in Nature Communications, researchers say the breakthrough findings...
MedicalXpress
Potential therapy derived from a banana protein works against SARS-CoV-2
On January 13, 2020, a paper touting the creation of a possible therapy that could be used to fight all known strains of the flu was published online. One week later, the first laboratory-confirmed case of SARS-CoV-2 set off the 2.5 year-long COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. Interestingly, prior...
MedicalXpress
Single-port robotic surgery improves patient ratings of scarring after urologic procedures
The use of next-generation, single-port surgical robots leads to improved cosmetic outcomes and patient perceptions of scarring after robotic kidney, bladder, or prostate surgery, reports a study in Urology Practice. The results show "an appreciable cosmetic and psychometric difference" in patients undergoing urologic surgery using the single-port (SP) da Vinci...
MedicalXpress
In pre-clinical trials, drug shows potential to combat exaggerated inflammation associated with COVID-19
Experiments involving animals and human cells conducted at the University of São Paulo (USP) in Brazil suggest that niclosamide, an anthelmintic widely used against tapeworms, effectively inhibits SARS-CoV-2 replication as well as the exacerbated inflammatory response that leads to death in many patients with severe COVID-19. More research is...
MedicalXpress
Size matters: How misinformation by research can be tackled
Anyone who has lived through the COVID-19 pandemic won't be surprised at the results of new research from UNSW Business School—that people jump to conclusions when they read about studies with relatively small sample sizes. This doesn't just extend to the general public either. The research (which had a...
Comments / 0