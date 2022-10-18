ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nas Announces ‘King’s Disease III’ Album

By Preezy Brown
 3 days ago
Nas has announced plans to release his new album, King’s Disease III , on Nov. 11 via Mass Appeal Records. Revealing the news on Twitter, Nas shared a photo of three gold bars with “KD 3” branded on them over a red backdrop. The image also included the release date underneath the gold bars. It remains unclear whether the post is of a promotional photo or the official artwork for the album.

King’s Disease III marks Esco’s 16th studio album and comes a full year after 2021’s King’s Disease II and roughly 10 months following his last full-length release, Magic . The album will see him reuniting with producer Hit-Boy , who scored the entirety of Nas’ last three albums, beginning with his Grammy Award-winning 2020 effort King’s Disease . Additional details regarding the album have yet to be revealed.

King’s Disease III continues the creative surge Nas has experienced in recent years, marking his fourth album in just over two years’ time. The Queensbridge native has also kept his pen busy by appearing on multiple collaborations during that period. These tracks include DJ Khaled’s “Sorry Not Sorry” featuring Jay-Z, DMX’s “Bath Salts” featuring Jay-Z, the posthumous Exodus cut “Walking in the Rain,” and Snoop Dogg’s BODR track “Conflicted.”

Check out Nas’ announcement of King’s Disease III below.

