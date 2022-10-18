Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: Intertwined

… back to the lake and the sky with two Ospreys having their wings intertwined as they hunt the lake as a pair. This is a display of a behavior that I have not seen before and Michele and others tell me that this is very unusual … Ospreys hunt solo, but not today. They were covering a lot of territory as we first picked them up on the NE side of the lake and latter found them cruising the NW side of the lake and presumably everything in between. If you look closely you can see the #2 primary feather of the upper birds wing between the #1 and #2 primary of the lower bird … very cool and an awesome display of flying in formation.

The shot below is a partial of a large flock of Avocets as they were coming in for a landing on a shoal a few hundred yards from shore … the lake level is at about its lowest before they begin pumping water back in during the winter months … the level is down about 32′ from spring levels and we’re scrapping bottom all over the place … very normal and my shallow water prop is taking it very well … it may even make it another season.

Kinda late so time to wrap the day … have a beautiful day as we share the planet with all sorts of magnificent creatures … even most humans

With joy!

Ted

A bird flies through the sky, and I fly with it. I am in

each pearly of moisture sparkling in the sun. I lie lazy

on the clouds. And I acknowledge my kinship with

each winged thing.

I see all as one, and nothing repels me, as this new

day climbs noiselessly out of the valley of the night.

Peace lies over the world and over the world of my soul.

excerpt from On A May Morning by Max Ehrmann

###

The easiest way to reach Mr. Grussing is by email: ted@tedgrussing.com

In addition to sales of photographs already taken Ted does special shoots for patrons on request and also does air-to-air photography for those who want photographs of their airplanes in flight. All special photographic sessions are billed on an hourly basis.

Ted also does one-on-one workshops for those interested in learning the techniques he uses. By special arrangement Ted will do one-on-one aerial photography workshops which will include actual photo sessions in the air.

More about Ted Grussing …

This post Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: Intertwined originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .