These Medications Could Be Causing Your Dry Mouth
Dry mouth is a prevalent oral health issue involving dysfunctional salivary glands. Here are some of the kinds of medications that can cause it.
reviewofoptometry.com
HRT Increases Risk of Cataract Surgery in Women
Researchers found a dose response, with higher cataract surgery rates among those with longer duration of HRT use. Photo: Gleb Sukhovolskiy, OD. Click image to enlarge. Women have a higher risk of cataract, with studies showing that hormones may play a significant role. Researchers of a recent study aimed to investigate the effects of hormonal contraception and hormone replacement therapy (HRT) use on the risk of cataract surgery among Australian women. They also evaluated whether the association between exogenous hormone use and cataract surgery risk was affected by other demographic, socioeconomic and lifestyle factors to better guide clinical practice.
Frozen Shoulder Explained: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments
If you're over 40 and have pain and limited motion in your shoulder, you may have frozen shoulder. Read on to learn what you need to know about this condition.
What Is Sickle Cell Disease?
You may have heard of a sickle cell before, but do you know what sickle cell disease is or how it's transmitted? Being educated about the risks that come with sickle cell disease could change someone's life in the future. Usually, red blood cells within the body are round-shaped, described...
Should You Really Be Eating Cucumber Peels?
Some food items are meant to be peeled. While we routinely remove the outer layers of an onion or banana, are cucumbers another item we should be eating bare?. Contrary to popular belief, cucumbers are actually classified as fruits — not vegetables, according to WebMD. Packed with vitamins and minerals, one medium-sized raw cucumber with the skin still intact contains 2 grams of fiber, 10% of the recommended daily intake for vitamin C, 12% of your daily suggested calcium, and a whopping 57% of the recommended daily value for vitamin K – not to mention, protein, vitamin A, manganese, and more.
pharmaceutical-journal.com
Dementia diagnosis more likely in patients taking multiple medicines, study results suggest
A dementia diagnosis is more likely in people taking three or more medicines for other health conditions in the five years prior to diagnosis, study results show. The study — led by a team from the University of Plymouth and published in Aging and Disease on 11 October 2022 — found that as a patient came closer to a dementia diagnosis, patterns of polypharmacy were linked with particular medical conditions, such as respiratory or urinary infections, rheumatism, cardiovascular disease and depression.
healio.com
Proton pump inhibitor use linked to elevated cancer risk
GENEVA — Exposure to proton pump inhibitors appeared associated with increased risk for certain cancers, according to results of a meta-analysis presented at World Cancer Congress. The elevated risk appeared independent of duration of proton pump inhibitor exposure. Proton pump inhibitors often are used to treat various gastrointestinal disorders.
Can Having Dry Eyes Cause Headaches?
Struggling with dry eyes and headaches? As it turns out, there might be a connection between the two. Dry eye is a common condition that affects nearly 15 million Americans, causing blurry vision, redness, and sensitivity to light. Anyone can experience these problems, but some groups are at higher risk than others, notes the American Eye Institute.
cohaitungchi.com
Effect of Levothyroxine on Blood Pressure in Patients With Subclinical Hypothyroidism: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis
Many studies have revealed that both overt hypothyroidism and SCH can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease (9–13). Some observational studies have shown a difference in blood pressure between SCH patients and euthyroid individuals, and SCH patients have higher blood pressure than euthyroid controls (14, 15). Since blood pressure is an independent risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, the elevated blood pressure may mediate or further aggravate the harm of SCH on cardiovascular health (9, 10, 14). Some observational studies including one our study have also suggested an obviously positive relationship between TSH level and hypertension risk among euthyroid individuals, which supports a possibly causal role of elevated TSH level in the development of hypertension (16–18). However, the relationship between thyroid dysfunction and hypertension is still controversial, and the causal relationship between SCH and hypertension has not been well established (9, 19, 20).
msn.com
Abbott Laboratories predicts COVID-19 will be endemic this winter
Is the billion-dollar COVID-19 testing sales boom over?. That’s what Abbott Laboratories is predicting now as sales in its COVID-19 testing franchise have started to drop off and amid speculation about when SARS-CoV-2 will become endemic, meaning the virus is no longer as disruptive to the health system and to daily life. The company said Wednesday it expects to bring in $500 million in COVID-19 test sales in the final three months of the year, for a total of $7.8 billion in sales in 2022.
New Research Finds Five Hours Of Sleep Or Less A Night Linked To Chronic Disease
A good night's sleep can set the tone for your entire day. However, ensuring you get the appropriate amount of sleep is important not just for ensuring a well-rested, refreshed, and energetic day, but it also has a direct impact on your overall health. Though sleep is a critical part of development for all humans, the amount of sleep recommended varies depending on the age of the individual, according to the Sleep Foundation.
Facts You Should Know About The Flu Vaccine
The flu vaccine reduces the likelihood of having to see the doctor for the flu by up to 60%. Here's what you should know about the flu vaccine.
Can You Get Fatty Liver Disease Without Drinking?
Your liver is critical for good health because of the many jobs it performs throughout a single day. The American Liver Foundation explains that your liver has a number of functions that include removing toxins from your blood, storing sugar for energy, and making the bile necessary to digest fat.
sippycupmom.com
Effective Supplements To Balance Mood and Calm Central Nervous System
Finding the right supplements to balance your mood and calm your nervous systems can be hard. There are so many out there and they all claim to do different things and work with varying levels of efficacy. It’s important to research any supplements you want to try to ensure they won’t compete with any current medications, but here are some of the most effective supplements to balance your mood and calm your nerves.
reviewofoptometry.com
Cataract Surgery Alters Blinking Patterns
This image depicts inferior dehydration staining due to incomplete blinking. The darker horizontal band in the stained area corresponds to the turning point of the lid between the downward and upward motion of the blink. Photo: The Centre for Ocular Research & Education. Click image to enlarge. Ocular surface changes...
Cancer-Causing Chemical Being Used On U.S Crops
Many people in the U.S are being exposed to a potentially cancer-causing chemical that is used in the world's most common weedkillers. Data is showing that people in the Midwest, as well as parts of the South and Colorado, have the highest exposure on a daily basis.
New test can detect four cancers in one go – years before diagnosis
A REVOLUTIONARY new test which could detect up to four different types of cancer at once has been developed by scientists. The new test can accurately test for cell changes that could lead to deadly cervical cancer. It can also pick up DNA markers for some other cancers, meaning it...
Is A Scab On A Mole Cause For Concern?
Moles can have an irregular shape or even have a scab or crusty covering. So, when performing a skin check, when should you start sounding the alarm bells?
What Will It Cost Aging Parents To Age In Place At Home?
You may know some aging folks who are staying in their own homes with caregivers helping as they lose independence. By far, most people want to stay in their own homes rather than go to a senior community. Maybe you’ve never calculated what that can cost. Medicare does not pay for home care, as it is considered “custodial” rather than “medical”.
Can Dietary Fiber Make Your IBD Symptoms Worse?
Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) involves inflammation in your digestive tract, and IBD sufferers complain of symptoms such as diarrhea, fatigue, and abdominal pain (via Mayo Clinic). According to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, 1.6 million Americans have IBD. A recent 2022 study in Gastroenterology sought to understand why some people...
