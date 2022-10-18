Read full article on original website
njurbannews.com
Trenton mayor’s race heats up
In less than three weeks, Trentonians will likely go to the polls and re-elect mayor Reed Gusciora and several new city council members. Gusciora received an endorsement from New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy earlier this month, thus paving the way, many contend, will be a big win for the incumbent mayor.
Trentonian
Building better Trenton requires human revitalization (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)
Years ago during the reign of five-term Trenton Mayor Douglas H. Palmer, a published criticism took exception to an administration coverup. Windows of long abandoned city-owned properties were being fortified with pieces of plywood then painted green. Government street artists added pictures of kitty cats and flowers. Of course, one...
Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora faces three challengers. Two of them are his foes on City Council
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Trenton is not only the state capital of New Jersey, but is described by some as the home of the Garden State’s most dysfunctional municipal government. This year’s election will offer Trentonians a chance to have a...
‘Let’s Go Brandon’-chanting official causes ruckus at NJ restaurant, manager says
HOWELL — The township's deputy mayor is facing calls for her resignation after she was accused of threatening to spit in the face of a restaurant manager. The target of Deputy Mayor Pamela Richmond's reported ire revealed the allegations during the public comment section of the Township Council meeting on Tuesday.
Tripped out substation to blame for Monmouth County JCP&L outage
It was a domino effect of outages at Monmouth County substations that plunged around 50,000 JCP&L customers into darkness late Wednesday afternoon. JCP&L's outage map showed the most outages in Asbury Park, Neptune, Neptune City, Ocean Township, Belmar and Bradley Beach. A substation that tripped in Neptune is to blame,...
Wawa Continues Attempts to Expand in Bucks County. Here is How Some Local Residents Feel About It
While locals love Wawa, some are asking how much is too much?Image via iStock. While Wawa is a beloved stop for Bucks County residents, some are beginning to wonder when their expansion will start to end. Bob Fernandez wrote about the popular chain’s expansion for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
NJ Transit fixing accessibility problems feds found at 5 train stations
NJ Transit has reached an agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s office to fix issues at five train stations on the Northeast Corridor line that don’t meet federal standards for access by people with mobility, visual or hearing issues. The U.S. Attorney’s office identified violations of the 1990 Americans...
New Jersey man ruthlessly distributed massive amount of cocaine across Jersey Shore
A drug dealer who resides in the Cliffwood section of Aberdeen Township in Monmouth County has been convicted for distributing copious amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine across communities at the Jersey Shore. The drug trafficking 42-year-old Damion Helmes is responsible for caught the attention of local, state, and federal...
1 killed in crash on Garden State Parkway in Ocean County, New Jersey
The crash happened just before 9 p.m. in the southbound lanes near mile marker 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Township.
East Windsor Township to hold Operation Medicine Cabinet
East Windsor Township residents who want to get rid of expired and unwanted prescription medicine can do so during “Operation Medicine Cabinet.”. The special event is set for Oct. 29 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the lobby at the Police/Municipal Court building at 80 One Mile Road.
Middlesex County Grand Jury returns 24-count indictment against four suspended Edison police officers for alleged ‘no show’ jobs
EDISON – A Middlesex County Grand Jury returned a 24-count indictment charging four suspended Edison police officers with racketeering, bribery, theft, money laundering and witness tampering, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Thomas Bryan of the Edison Police Department. A lengthy internal affairs investigation determined that...
trentondaily.com
This Week in History: Trenton’s Battle Monument
For most Trenton residents, the Battle Monument stands out as one of our city’s most recognizable landmarks. But have you ever heard the story of how the monument came to be?. The Battle Monument was designed to commemorate the American victory at the Battle of Trenton, one of the...
fox29.com
Missing Princeton student found dead, Mercer County officials confirm
PRINCETON, N.J. - A Princeton student missing one week has been found dead, Mercer County and university officials confirm. According to the university's Department of Public Safety, 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie was last seen around 3 a.m. last Friday on campus near Scully Hall. Ewunetie's family says her cell phone last...
Powerball tickets worth $1M, $2M were sold in Middlesex, Union counties
The $1 million and $2 million Powerball lottery tickets sold in New Jersey for Wednesday’s drawing were purchased in Middlesex and Union counties. The lucky tickets — each of which matched five numbers but not the Powerball — were bought at Krauszer’s Food Store on Central Avenue in Westfield (worth $2 million) and Sunny Mart Food Store & Deli on Port Reading Avenue in the Port Reading section of Woodbridge (worth $1 million), New Jersey Lottery officials announced Thursday.
Car stolen in Irvington, NJ with infant in the back seat
IRVINGTON — An SUV stolen with an infant in the back seat was recovered nearly three hours later Tuesday night. The gold Mercedes Benz SUV with Texas plates was taken from the 1100 block of Clinton Avenue in Irvington around 8:10 p.m., according to Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura. An Essex County Sheriff's Office officer found the car and the child around 10:50 p.m. in Newark's South Ward.
'The decisive vote': Fetterman and Oz bet big on women in the Philadelphia suburbs
As she window-shopped with friends on leafy West State Street, Jill Walters offered a blunt assessment of the Senate candidates battling it out in the Keystone State.
phlcouncil.com
COUNCILMAN O’NEILL ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO SENIOR CITIZEN TAX FREEZE
PHILADELPHIA – Councilman Brian O’Neill announces Low-Income Senior Citizen Tax Freeze now retroactive to 2018. If you meet the age, income, and residency qualifications in any year from 2018 to 2023, your application will apply for the first year you were eligible. Use the current application and instructions to apply.
We Have Another Monmouth County, NJ Closure & It Screams Our Economy Is In Trouble
I'm not going to lie to you. This one is going to hurt. We do have another business closing at the Jersey Shore but the fact that it is a local grocery store chain puts a knot in my stomach. The store is called Nature's Corner Natural Market and they...
Crash With Injuries Reported In South Jersey
There was a crash with injuries in Camden County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 on Route 73 southbound near Signal Hill Road in Voorhees Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. Two of three lanes were closed, 511nj.org reported. to...
New East Windsor police chief comes with ‘extremely wide breadth of law enforcement experience’
Surrounded by East Windsor Township officials, police officers and friends, Lt. Jason Hart was sworn into office as the East Windsor Township Police Department’s new chief of police during a special ceremony. Hart was sworn into office by Mayor Janice S. Mironov at the ceremony on Oct. 6, held...
