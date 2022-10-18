ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida lawmakers press Commerce secretary to help fishing, seafood firms hurt by Hurricane Ian￼

By Chloe Folmar
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g7Agi_0idtK6Vk00
This Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 satellite image made available by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Tropical Storm Julia, bottom right, at 4 p.m. EDT. Julia is gaining strength heading westward in the southern Caribbean, and authorities are preparing for a possible hurricane on Colombian islands and in Nicaragua. (NOAA via AP)

A bipartisan group of Florida lawmakers sent a letter to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Tuesday urging her to approve the state’s request to declare a nationwide fishery resource disaster in response to Hurricane Ian.

A disaster declaration would allow for further federal assistance to seafood businesses harmed by the storm. Ian was the strongest hurricane to hit the Tampa Bay area in a century and killed more than 100 people in the state.

“We respectfully urge you to expeditiously consider the State of Florida’s request, and approve the disbursal of disaster assistance to fishing and seafood businesses that have been disrupted and/or destroyed by the storm,” wrote Sens. Marco Rubio (R) and Rick Scott (R), joined by 22 of 27 House members from Florida.

Florida submitted its disaster request to the Commerce Department on Saturday, calling on the Economic Development Administration to provide financial support for fishery businesses.

The request referenced the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act and Interjurisdictional Fisheries Act, which regulate federal promotion of state fishery resources.

“As noted in the initial request, Florida’s recreational fishing industry has an annual $9.2 billion economic impact, and commercial fisheries produce seafood totaling $244 million in dockside value,” the Florida lawmakers wrote in Tuesday’s letter.

They continued, “Florida’s iconic fisheries are foundational to the economy and way of life in many of the communities that have been devastated by Hurricane Ian. A timely and robust response by the Department of Commerce through the declaration of a fishery disaster in support of Florida’s fishing industries is required to help these communities recover.”

The Department of Commerce request follows a $33 billion recovery package proposal for the state made by Rubio last week.

The package would provide the Army Corps of Engineers with $12 billion to repair damages and construct flood control measures and the Federal Emergency Management Agency with $10 billion to replenish its disaster relief fund. It would also include $5 billion in community block grants.

“Given the scale and scope of the disaster – by some measures the fifth strongest hurricane to ever hit the United States – the federal government has an important role to play in facilitating Florida’s recovery,” said Rubio upon introducing the bill.

“I plan to make sure our state receives the emergency relief it needs to fully rebuild,” he said.

The letter to the Commerce Department was signed by Florida Reps. Kat Cammack (R), Byron Donalds (R), Mario Díaz-Balart (R), John Rutherford (R), Maria Elvira Salazar (R), Michael Waltz (R), Matt Gaetz (R), Bill Posey (R), Stephanie Murphy (D), Vern Buchanan (R), Gus Bilirakis (R), Brian Mast (R), Val Demings (D), Darren Soto (D), Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D), Daniel Webster (R), Scott Franklin (R), Neal Dunn (R), Carlos Gimenez (R), Kathy Castor (D), Greg Steube (R) and Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D).

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Florida Board of Education adopts strict trans restroom policy

The Florida Board of Education on Wednesday approved a strict rule preventing public and charter schools in the state from allowing transgender youth to use the restroom or locker room consistent with their gender identity without first alerting all parents with children in the school district and making a public announcement online.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Social Security, Medicare are on the line this November — and women older than 50 know it

Women older than 50 are the most likely group to vote in the midterm elections and make up a large and growing share of the electorate; in fact, nearly 1 in 3 votes cast in 2020 were from women in this age group. Despite women’s electoral heft, Republican Senate candidates like Blake Masters of Arizona, Adam Laxalt of Nevada and Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin have called for cuts to two key programs on which 50+ women disproportionately rely on and strongly support: Social Security and Medicare.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Campaign Report — Worry grows for Democrats ahead of midterms

Welcome to The Hill’s Campaign Report, tracking all things related to the 2022 midterm elections. You can expect this newsletter in your inbox every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday leading up to November’s election. Email us tips and feedback: Max Greenwood, Julia Manchester, and Caroline Vakil. Someone forward this...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

How responsible is Biden for high inflation?

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. With the midterm elections two weeks away, polls show that inflation looms as the top issue on voters’ minds. Indeed, it is the biggest obstacle Democrats face to retaining control of both houses of Congress.
The Hill

Senate Democrats demand enforcement guidance for new ghost guns rule

Fourteen Senate Democrats on Tuesday sent a letter to the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) asking the agencies to strictly enforce a new law on ghost guns because companies are dodging the rule through a loophole. The “Ghost Gun Rule,” which...
The Hill

The Hill’s Morning Report — Biden stumps for Fetterman; Truss resigns

The watchword this morning, from the U.S. midterms to the U.K.’s Conservative Party, is turmoil. Who’s up? For how long? What (or who) has the answers? Pollsters and forecasters on both sides of the pond are trying to make sense of tight races and uncertain futures with three weeks until Election Day in the States and a new prime minister on the horizon in Great Britain.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Hill

Welcoming the largest generator of clean power in the US

Nuclear reactors are America’s clean energy battleships. They make up the majority of our zero-carbon power, and we are at a crossroads. Our nuclear energy muscles were beginning to atrophy, but the technology is making a roaring comeback. The existing fleet of reactors started to shrink from 104 reactors...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Marjorie Taylor Greene PAC violated finance rules, federal regulators say

A leadership PAC aligned with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) violated campaign finance rules, according to federal regulators. The Federal Election Commission (FEC) said in a letter to Greene’s Save America Stop Socialism PAC that there were several financial discrepancies, as well as excessive or prohibited contributions, in the group’s quarterly filing from July.
OHIO STATE
The Hill

GOP wave threatens blue-state strongholds

Democrats are increasingly worried that Republicans will make gains in deep-blue strongholds such as New York and Oregon as the winds appear to shift in the GOP’s favor ahead of next month’s midterm elections. The GOP is making competitive bids to take back governorships in both states, which...
OREGON STATE
The Hill

DHS says its Venezuelan Title 42 expansion is working

Biden administration officials on Friday touted the initial success of a program to admit a small number of Venezuelan migrants to the United States while summarily expelling others who come without permission. In a late call with reporters, an official with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said U.S. border officials’ encounters with Venezuelan nationals…
The Hill

Obama cuts ads for Senate candidates Fetterman, Barnes

Former President Obama cut ads for Pennsylvania Senate hopeful John Fetterman (D) and Wisconsin Senate candidate Mandela Barnes as the Democratic surrogate boosts his political activity ahead of the November midterms. The Fetterman campaign said on Friday that they were launching several ads voiced by the former president, including a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

Luria, Kiggans in dead heat in key Virginia House race

Rep. Elaine Luria (D) and state Sen. Jen Kiggans (R) are tied in the race for Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District, according to a new poll. The poll from Christopher Newport University’s Watson Center for Civic Leadership found Luria and Kiggans each with 45 percent support, while 8 percent are undecided.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

732K+
Followers
85K+
Post
526M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy