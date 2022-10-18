ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

northbaybusinessjournal.com

North Bay, California unemployment rates decline in September

After rising briefly in August, unemployment rates across the North Bay and California dropped last month, state figures released Friday showed. Rates for five of the six North Bay counties were lower than California’s unemployment rate of 3.9% in September, according to the Employment Development Department. The September statewide...
MARIN COUNTY, CA

