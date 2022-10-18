Update: Monroe, GA (Oct. 19, 2022) – The Walton Tribune reports that District 1 Walton County Board of Education member, Simoen Baker, has resigned from her seat on the board. She was not in attendance in person, but her resignation was accepted unanimously by the board at Tuesday’s BOE meeting. Baker is up for re-election, unopposed, in next month’s General Election but she has reportedly moved out of the area. Her move and resignation comes on the heals of her arrest in August for alleged theft by conversion. Get the full update on The Walton Tribune’s website.

WALTON COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO