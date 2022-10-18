Read full article on original website
After A Five Month Break, Bird Flu Strikes Again In Iowa
It’s been five months since Iowa has had a confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, on a commercial/backyard flock of birds. In 2022, over 13 million commercial and backyard birds across just Iowa were put down as a result of avian influenza. The spread of the virus in Iowa caused many poultry sales and shows to be put on pause as producers helped mitigate its spread.
