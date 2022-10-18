Read full article on original website
The Haunting of Night Vale comes to NJPAC
(NEWARK, NJ) -- New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes The Haunting of Night Vale, starring Cecil Baldwin, Symphony Sanders, Kate Jones. to Newark on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:00pm. Special musical guest artist to be announced in the near future. We have some unfinished business that haunts us...
Laughs in the Loft returns to SOPAC on November 2nd
(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) has a cure for the midweek slump—laughter! It is the best medicine, after all. On every first Wednesday of the month, settle in for an evening of laugh-out-loud comedy during SOPAC’s Laughs in the Loft, a stand-up series featuring several comedians in a New York City-style showcase. The next Laughs in the Loft performance—which features two New Jersey natives—is Wednesday, November 2 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $20. The lineup includes Marc Theobald, Andy Haynes, J August, and Dan LaMorte.
Makin Waves Song of the Week: "Hey" by Colossal Street Jam
Colossal Street Jam will turn fans onto their forthcoming album, “No Way to Live,” on Oct. 26 with a special laser light show designed and synced to the LP by Novins Planetarium at Ocean County College in Toms River. The latest single, “Hey,” is the Makin Waves Song of the Week. PHOTO BY CONNI FREESTONE.
Paul Reiser LIVE! at the Grunin Center
It’s a sold-out house at the Grunin Center for the Arts this Saturday, October 8, 2022 evening. Located on the wooded campus of Toms River, NJ’s Ocean County College, audience members inside the venue’s packed auditorium are looking forward to an evening of stand-up comedy starring actor, writer, and comedian Paul Reiser.
Jerry Seinfeld to Resume Residency at Beacon Theatre
(NEW YORK, NY) -- Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) announced that legendary New Yorker and comedian Jerry Seinfeld will return to the historic Beacon Theatre with an all-new show to resume his record-breaking residency, which originally began in 2016. The upcoming dates include: December 16-17, 2022; January 20-21, 2023; February 3-4, 2023; and March 3-4, 2023, with performances at 7:00pm and 9:30pm on all eight nights.
Submissions for the Premiere Stages 2023/2024 Liberty Live Commission open in November
(UNION, NJ) -- Premiere Stages, the professional theatre in residence at Kean University, will be accepting submissions for the 2023/2024 Liberty Live Commission, a biennial commissioning program for New Jersey playwrights in partnership with Kean’s Liberty Hall Museum beginning Tuesday, November 1. Now in its seventh incarnation, Liberty Live typically culminates with a professional Equity production of a new play that celebrates New Jersey history.
Squeezing JFK Airport on to the Small Stage at the George Street Playhouse in New Brunswick, Taxi Stands Included
The actress on stage in the play Her Portmanteau at George Street Playhouse in New Brunswick picks up the telephone to discover that her sister, whom she has not seen in years, has arrived at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, and is waiting for her to pick her up. The actress in the apartment hangs up the phone and walks upstairs on a hidden staircase. The lighting downstairs goes dark and the lighting upstairs is turned on to reveal, in all of its noisy glory, JFK Airport. She is suddenly in front of a set of airport elevators and the top half of the stage looks just like JFK Airport. I could not believe my eyes. The airport is nearly 5,000 acres in size and there it was in front of me, re-created on this tiny stage. I never saw anything like it.
AERIA Records Releases Sea Are Bee Single "Marissa Please"
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- Venerable NJ musician Colie Brice now known artistically as SEA ARE BEE has recently returned to his roots at the Jersey Shore and has released a new single entitled "Marissa Please". The song was recorded at Lake House Recording Studios on 10/2/22. Colie Brice's last recorded...
MPAC presents The Rascals featuring Felix Cavaliere & Gene Cornish
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- The next chapter of The Rascals is about to begin – two of the founders of the legendary rock ‘n’ roll band are once again taking to the stage to continue their legacy that started 57 years ago. The Rascals bring their Time Peace Tour to Mayo Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, November 16 at 7:30pm. Tickets range from $49-$89.
PHOTOS from Hoobastank and Lit's "Tried-N-True" tour at MPAC
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- SoCal alt/rock bands Hoobastank and Lit came to the Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) on Tuesday, October 18 as part of their “Tried-N-True” tour, alongside Alien Ant Farm and The Ataris’ vocalist Kristopher Roe. Photographer Julie Hoffman was on hand to take photos. Here...
Ukrainians In Exile Present New Theater Performance in New Brunswick
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- Mothermotherland, created by Slovo. Theater Group, has two free performances in New Brunswick (October 26 and October 29). This is an original devised theater performance developed over 5 weeks by Ukrainians in exile with playwright Audrey Rose Dégez. The performance is based on the artists’ personal experiences, the war in Ukraine, and takes inspiration from Mykoly Khyvylovy’s 1924 novella I am (a Romantic), where the head of the local Cheka, a communist law enforcement agency, must decide whether or not to sentence his mother to death in the name of the ideals of the Commune.
A Chat With Evelyn Colbert About Montclair Film, Its Festival and Tribute to Daniel Craig
Evelyn "Evie" McGee Colbert is an arts advocate, a film producer, and one of the founding board members of Montclair Film, a nonprofit that produces a festival that “connects global filmmakers with audiences in a diverse, culturally vibrant community” and more, “presenting … year-round programs that engage, entertain and educate through the power of visual storytelling.”
Garden State Film Festival Adds Three to Board of Directors
The Garden State Film Festival (GSFF) has announced the addition of Paul Perkowski, Doreen Sayegh, and AJ Swirz to its board of directors. They join current board members David Angstadt Sr., Eric Ascalon, Heather Brittain O’Scanlon, Ming Chen, Stephanie Clineman, David Holtzman, Charlene Horne, Robin Kampf, Diane Raver, Joseph Sernio, David Schoner Jr., and Brian J. Sheehy Sr.
Laser Concerts and Stars Shows for All Ages Slated at RVCC Planetarium in November
(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- This fall is a great time to visit the Raritan Valley Community College Planetarium in Branchburg. The Planetarium will present star shows and laser concerts for all ages in November, including a special program for youngsters on the Autism spectrum and their families. The following shows will...
"Becoming A Woman" Has Two Performances During United Solo Festival
(NEW YORK, NY) -- New theater performance, ‘Becoming a Woman’, a story about growing up that promises both humor and brutal honesty, is set to debut at Theater Row (410 W. 42nd St.) on Saturday, October 22 at 8:30pm ET. The production introduces Rachel Frost, who has both written and will star in her first solo show debut, to be directed by Erica Silberman. The show is part of the United Solo festival and will host an additional performance on Sunday, November 13 at 2:00pm ET at the same location.
Novado Gallery presents "An Artist's View: Observations in Watercolor by Steve Singer"
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Novado Gallery presents "An Artist's View: Observations in Watercolor by Steve Singer" from October 22 to November 12, 2022. Singer is a Jersey City based painter and sculptor. Singer studied at The New York Studio School (1972), The Art Students League in NY (1972), Graduated Magna...
Axelrod Performing Arts Center Announces 2022-23 Season
(DEAL PARK, NJ) -- The Axelrod Performing Arts Center has announced its 2022-2023 season, which kicks off with a very unexpected choice: the hilarious adults-only musical comedy with puppets, Avenue Q, opening in November. In February 2023, the Axelrod presents the 50th anniversary revival of the forgotten Black musical, Raisin, followed by the Jersey Shore’s first professional production of The Prom in May, and in November 2023 the first musical in the theater’s recently announced Sondheim Centennial Project: Stephen Sondheim’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece, Sunday in the Park with George.
REVIEW: "Her Portmanteau" at George Street Playhouse
If you happen to be visiting a home where a family argument erupts, your instinct might be to get out as politely but swiftly as possible. If the argument is on stage in the George Street Playhouse production of “Her Portmanteau,” however, you won’t be looking for the nearest exit.
The Princeton Triangle Club presents "Campelot"
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Princeton Triangle Club, continuing its tradition of presenting an original musical comedy, will premiere the newest Triangle Show at McCarter Theatre in Princeton, New Jersey this November. Created by Princeton University’s most talented undergraduates, Campelot: It’s in-tents opens Friday, November 4 at 8:00pm, Saturday, November 5 at 8:00pm, and Sunday, November 6 at 2:00pm.
PHOTOS from "Destigmatized" at Studio Playhouse
(Left to Right) Renee Hecht, Angelle Whavers, Heather Wahl, Emily Miller, Allyssa Hynes, Sarah Decker, Tara Moran, Alicia Whavers, and Debbie Buchsbaum. (MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- Studio Players presents Destigmatized with performances on October 21st and 22nd at 8:00pm and October 23rd at 3:00pm at Studio Playhouse in Montclair. Modeled after The Vagina Monologues, Destigmatized has introductory and closing scenes, as well as group scenes based off interviews conducted with the women and uterus owners, and original monologues written and performed by both theatre company’s members. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos.
