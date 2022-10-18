Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtaj.com
Sponsored Content: Try this recipe for Crab Ravioli with Pumpkin Alfredo Sauce from Western Edge Seafood Outlet
DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sponsored by Western Edge Seafood Outlet — We are entering spooky season, and Shannon and Kyle Yarnish of Western Edge Seafood love celebrating Halloween. The couple stops by the Studio 814 set to share some delicious sides, breaded shrimp, and a delicious recipe for...
wtaj.com
Perry Wellington 4.5 – The difference in PWR marketing
(WTAJ) – With the Matterport Virtual Tour, you can see the entire inside of a house without actually being there. Take a look at the video below for one of those listings at 126 Brandywine Drive, State College. LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140. DETAILS: NEW PRICE! $770,000...
wtaj.com
Nice weather for Penn State’s Whiteout Game on Saturday
Night games can be quite cool once we reach into the latter part of October and November, but that won’t be a concern for the Whiteout Game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers Saturday. We’ll have plenty of sunshine for any pregame tailgates. It will be mild to almost warm in the sun with temperatures reaching well up into the 60s. Though you should keep in mind that the sun sets earlier this time of the year and temperatures will be closer to 60° for the evening kickoff. Therefore, you may want to grab a white jacket or sweatshirt for the game. Layers may help too as temperatures will drop fast through the evening and reach to near 50 by the time the game comes to an end. At least there will not be much wind for this game.
wtaj.com
Man accused of trying to lure ‘teen’ to Snappy’s in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man is in jail after being accused of trying to lure what he thought was a teen to the Snappy’s in Clearfield, according to police. Kenneth Klingler, 31, of Brisbin, was reportedly accused and confronted by the 814 Pred Hunter...
Comments / 0