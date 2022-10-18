ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WTAJ

$200k wood chipper machine vandalized in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for the suspect(s) that reportedly damaged a $200,000 wood chipper from a logging contractor. Sometime between Sept. 9 at 5 p.m. and Sept. 12 at 11:29 a.m., an unknown person(s) damaged A.M. Logging’s wood chipper, state police announced Friday. The equipment was located at the 10400 […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Missing Indiana County teen last seen in Ebensburg

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for an Indiana County teen they say went missing in Cambria County. Hayden Garreffa, 19, of East Wheatfield Township, was last seen in Ebensburg Borough, according to State Troopers Steve Limani and Cliff Greenfield. Anyone who may have information about Garreffa or his whereabouts is asked […]
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wtmj.com

4 still hospitalized at burn centers after bonfire explosion

TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP) — Four people remain hospitalized in Wisconsin burn centers with injuries from a bonfire explosion last week during a party in the Town of Maple Grove. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says the explosion happened late Friday when a 55-gallon drum that was a quarter full of a mixture of gas and diesel fuel was placed on the fire. The sheriff’s office says some of the victims are listed in critical condition, but wasn’t specific. Investigators say 17 of the injured people were privately transported to hospitals in Green Bay, which is about about 25 miles (40.2 kilometers) north of the scene of the explosion.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
wtmj.com

Oklahoma to execute man for 2002 killing of infant daughter

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — A 57-year-old Oklahoma man is scheduled to receive a lethal injection on Thursday for killing his 9-month-old daughter in 2002, despite claims by his attorneys that he is mentally ill and not competent to be executed. Attorneys for Benjamin Cole do not dispute that he...
OKLAHOMA STATE
wtmj.com

Correction: Bonfire Explosion story

TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP) — In a story published Oct. 20, 2022, about a bonfire explosion, The Associated Press erroneously reported where Green Bay is in relation to the Town of Maple Grove explosion. Green Bay is southeast of the Town of Maple Grove, not north. Copyright...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtmj.com

Correction: US-Election 2022-Slavery-On-Ballot story

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — In a story published October 20, 2022, about state efforts to close loopholes that allowed convict labor as an exception slavery, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Vermont’s proposal said “slavery and involuntary servitude are forever prohibited in this State.” The proposal states ”slavery and indentured servitude in any form are prohibited.”
VERMONT STATE
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Woman Pleads Guilty to Meth Charge After Lengthy Federal Wiretap Investigation

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A resident of Dubois, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced. Megan Pyne, age...
DUBOIS, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Burglary of Washington Township Residence

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Burglary of Washington Township Residence. According to DuBois-based State Police, unknown actor(s) forced entry through the back door of the victim’s residence on Beechtree Road in Washington Township, Jefferson County. Police say the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Huntingdon woman missing for over a month, investigation underway

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police have begun an investigation after they were told a woman has been missing since Sept. 6. Caressa Duvall, 32, left her grandmother’s residence on Sept. 6 along Snyders Run Road in Smithfield Township and has not been seen or heard from ever since, according to troopers. She is […]
HUNTINGDON, PA
echo-pilot.com

Preseason pheasant stockings postponed in 12 Pennsylvania counties

With the statewide pheasant season opening on Saturday, 12 counties pheasant stockings have been postponed by one week because of weather damage to a game farm. Travis Lau, communications director for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said high winds and snow downed nets on the pheasant fields at the Southwest Game Farm in Armstrong County. Crews are restoring the nets and using food to attract the birds back into the large enclosures. “Those birds, by and large, are hanging around the farm,” he said Thursday morning in a telephone interview.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Crews handle Blair County farm fire, explosions

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were quick to respond to a farm fire where they had to deal with various explosions due to the flames. The fire started Friday afternoon along Piney Creek Road inside of two storage buildings. The Williamsburg Volunteer Fire Chief at the scene said that it was two storage buildings […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Teen Injured After Car Crashes into House in Jefferson County

MCCALMONT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – A local teen was rushed to the hospital following a one-vehicle crash in McCalmont Township on Wednesday. Around 7:48 a.m. on October 19, Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash along Route 310 in McCalmont Township, Jefferson County. Police say a 2007 Subaru...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA

