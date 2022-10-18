Read full article on original website
$200k wood chipper machine vandalized in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for the suspect(s) that reportedly damaged a $200,000 wood chipper from a logging contractor. Sometime between Sept. 9 at 5 p.m. and Sept. 12 at 11:29 a.m., an unknown person(s) damaged A.M. Logging’s wood chipper, state police announced Friday. The equipment was located at the 10400 […]
Missing Indiana County teen last seen in Ebensburg
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for an Indiana County teen they say went missing in Cambria County. Hayden Garreffa, 19, of East Wheatfield Township, was last seen in Ebensburg Borough, according to State Troopers Steve Limani and Cliff Greenfield. Anyone who may have information about Garreffa or his whereabouts is asked […]
wtmj.com
4 still hospitalized at burn centers after bonfire explosion
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP) — Four people remain hospitalized in Wisconsin burn centers with injuries from a bonfire explosion last week during a party in the Town of Maple Grove. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says the explosion happened late Friday when a 55-gallon drum that was a quarter full of a mixture of gas and diesel fuel was placed on the fire. The sheriff’s office says some of the victims are listed in critical condition, but wasn’t specific. Investigators say 17 of the injured people were privately transported to hospitals in Green Bay, which is about about 25 miles (40.2 kilometers) north of the scene of the explosion.
Cambria County woman charged for alleged assault with a skillet lid
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Sidman woman was charged after state police were told she assaulted a 72-year-old woman. On Oct. 16 around 5:14 p.m., state police were sent to the area of the 1700 block of Kesertown Road in Somerset after a woman called to report she had been assaulted by 26-year-old Kelsey […]
wtmj.com
Oklahoma to execute man for 2002 killing of infant daughter
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — A 57-year-old Oklahoma man is scheduled to receive a lethal injection on Thursday for killing his 9-month-old daughter in 2002, despite claims by his attorneys that he is mentally ill and not competent to be executed. Attorneys for Benjamin Cole do not dispute that he...
wtmj.com
Correction: Bonfire Explosion story
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP) — In a story published Oct. 20, 2022, about a bonfire explosion, The Associated Press erroneously reported where Green Bay is in relation to the Town of Maple Grove explosion. Green Bay is southeast of the Town of Maple Grove, not north. Copyright...
wtmj.com
Correction: US-Election 2022-Slavery-On-Ballot story
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — In a story published October 20, 2022, about state efforts to close loopholes that allowed convict labor as an exception slavery, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Vermont’s proposal said “slavery and involuntary servitude are forever prohibited in this State.” The proposal states ”slavery and indentured servitude in any form are prohibited.”
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Woman Pleads Guilty to Meth Charge After Lengthy Federal Wiretap Investigation
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A resident of Dubois, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced. Megan Pyne, age...
WGAL
Two Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 tickets share jackpot; one sold in Harrisburg, one in New Castle
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets will split a jackpot of $200,000. One of the tickets was sold in Dauphin County, and the other was sold in Lawrence County. Each ticket matched the balls drawn on Oct. 20, 2022: 2-3-7-11-12. The winners...
wtaj.com
Man accused of trying to lure ‘teen’ to Snappy’s in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man is in jail after being accused of trying to lure what he thought was a teen to the Snappy’s in Clearfield, according to police. Kenneth Klingler, 31, of Brisbin, was reportedly accused and confronted by the 814 Pred Hunter...
Pa. man suspected in drug-related death found hiding in ceiling: report
In a failed attempt to evade authorities, 49-year-old Timothy James Tombs was arrested Tuesday at a rehabilitation facility in Cambria County on charges stemming from an investigation into a drug delivery that resulted in a death that occurred in April, according to the Altoona Mirror. According to the publication, Altoona...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Burglary of Washington Township Residence
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Burglary of Washington Township Residence. According to DuBois-based State Police, unknown actor(s) forced entry through the back door of the victim’s residence on Beechtree Road in Washington Township, Jefferson County. Police say the...
Pennsylvania State Police make 5 arrests, give 168 tickets during local enforcement action
Pennsylvania State Police from Troop M made five arrests -- four for driving under the influence and one involving drugs -- during a traffic enforcement effort on Tuesday, according to a news release. There were also 168 traffic tickets issued and 76 warnings across the Bethlehem-based troop’s coverage area in...
Altoona man threatened, pistol-whipped homeless man over a drug debt, police say
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after police say a homeless man came forward about being threatened at gunpoint and pistol-whipped over an alleged drug debt, according to Altoona police. Tristan Dykeman, 21, of Altoona is facing aggravated assault and attempted robbery charges as well as being charged with escape, resisting […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: PFA Violation in Bell Twp., Vehicle Stolen in Gaskill Twp.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following calls:. On October 12 around 2:16 p.m., police responded to a location along Cloe Church Street in Bell Township, Jefferson County for reports of a PFA violation. Through investigation, it was found that the victim, a 48-year-old...
Huntingdon woman missing for over a month, investigation underway
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police have begun an investigation after they were told a woman has been missing since Sept. 6. Caressa Duvall, 32, left her grandmother’s residence on Sept. 6 along Snyders Run Road in Smithfield Township and has not been seen or heard from ever since, according to troopers. She is […]
Woman steals car in Huntingdon County, totals it in West Virginia, police say
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Virginia woman who stole a car in Huntingdon County just to total it in a different state is now behind bars, police report. Police were called to the 400 block of Allegheny Street for a reported stolen Toyota on Tuesday morning, according to the charges filed by Huntingdon Borough police. […]
echo-pilot.com
Preseason pheasant stockings postponed in 12 Pennsylvania counties
With the statewide pheasant season opening on Saturday, 12 counties pheasant stockings have been postponed by one week because of weather damage to a game farm. Travis Lau, communications director for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said high winds and snow downed nets on the pheasant fields at the Southwest Game Farm in Armstrong County. Crews are restoring the nets and using food to attract the birds back into the large enclosures. “Those birds, by and large, are hanging around the farm,” he said Thursday morning in a telephone interview.
Crews handle Blair County farm fire, explosions
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were quick to respond to a farm fire where they had to deal with various explosions due to the flames. The fire started Friday afternoon along Piney Creek Road inside of two storage buildings. The Williamsburg Volunteer Fire Chief at the scene said that it was two storage buildings […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Teen Injured After Car Crashes into House in Jefferson County
MCCALMONT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – A local teen was rushed to the hospital following a one-vehicle crash in McCalmont Township on Wednesday. Around 7:48 a.m. on October 19, Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash along Route 310 in McCalmont Township, Jefferson County. Police say a 2007 Subaru...
