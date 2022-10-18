ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Man sentenced to 12 years in 3-year-old’s shooting death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - More than five years after the fatal shooting of 3-year-old Marcus Haislip III, 30-year-old Derrick D. Wren Jr. was sentenced to 12 years for voluntary manslaughter. The sentencing that came in Friday morning included 10 years for two assault charges and five years for tampering...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas City teen charged with school shooting threat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City teenager was accused of making a terroristic threat after sending a Snapchat message about a school shooting at Park Hill High School on Oct. 20. According to court documents, a school administrator alerted the School Resource Officer of a possible shooting threat...
KANSAS CITY, MO
AOL Corp

Woman shot dead in her car on Interstate 35 near downtown Kansas City

Police in Kansas City are investigating a homicide on Interstate 35 near downtown Kansas City after a woman was shot in a car. Officers were dispatched to I-35 and I-70 just after 12:30 p.m. Friday, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Two 19-year-olds charged for theft of 75 firearms from KC area gun stores

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two 19-year-olds have been charged with the theft of around 75 firearms from Kansas City area gun stores. The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says that Deldrick Bryant and Benjamin Custis, both 19, both of Kansas City, have been charged via criminal complaint on charges related to the alleged theft of firearms. They have been charged with two counts of burglary of a licensed firearms dealer.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Suspects arrested, charged in federal court for burglary of area gun stores

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -Two Kansas men accused of stealing about 75 firearms from gun stores have been taken into federal custody. Deldrick Bryant and Benjamin Custis, both 19 years old, were charged with two counts of burglarizing a licensed firearm dealer after breaking into Free State Gun Company in Basehor, Kansas, and Up In Arms in De Soto, Kansas.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Ottawa woman arrested after stabbing sister

OTTAWA, Kan. (KCTV) - An 18-year-old girl in Ottawa was arrested Friday morning after allegedly stabbing her 25-year-old sister Thursday night. Officers with the Ottawa Police Department were dispatched to Advent Health Ottawa Thursday night at 10 p.m. to investigate after a 25-year-old woman arrived at the hospital with stab wounds.
OTTAWA, KS
KCTV 5

15-year-old dead in Blue Springs shooting identified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teen shot to death Saturday night in Blue Springs has been identified. According to the Blue Springs Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of NE Jefferson Street about 6:40 p.m. on Saturday. A 15-year-old was found dead...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Troop H Makes A Pair Of Warrant Arrests Thursday

Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a pair of arrests Thursday on outstanding warrants. The first of the arrests came at 1:06 A.M. in Buchanan County when officers arrested 30-year-old St. Joseph resident David A. Lopez on an outstanding felony warrant for a probation violation. Lopez was...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Platte City Man Arrested On Felony Warrant

A Platte City man was arrested on a felony level warrant this (Friday) morning in Clay County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 44-year-old Platte City resident Dale W. Alexander at 3:40 A.M. today on a felony warrant from Probation and Parole. Alexander was booked into...
PLATTE CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy