Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kidnapped Woman Escapes And Tells Authorities There Are More Victims. Where Are These Missing Missouri Women?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The old TWA Corporate Headquarters in Kansas City was repurposed and listed on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Chiefs Trade Rumors: Are the Chiefs in the market for OBJ? Pass rushing help?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Winners and Losers from Week 6Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Related
KCTV 5
Man sentenced to 12 years in 3-year-old’s shooting death
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - More than five years after the fatal shooting of 3-year-old Marcus Haislip III, 30-year-old Derrick D. Wren Jr. was sentenced to 12 years for voluntary manslaughter. The sentencing that came in Friday morning included 10 years for two assault charges and five years for tampering...
Woman killed in shooting on downtown Kansas City highway
One person has died Friday after a shooting on Interstate 35 near Interstate 70 in Kansas City's downtown loop.
KCTV 5
Arbitrator awards $32.4 million for victims killed in crash involving KCFD firetruck
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- An arbitrator has awarded $32.4 million to the victims of a deadly crash involving a Kansas City firetruck that ran a red light in Westport. Three people were killed Dec. 15 after a fire truck collided with an SUV and crashed into a building in Westport.
KCTV 5
Kansas City teen charged with school shooting threat
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City teenager was accused of making a terroristic threat after sending a Snapchat message about a school shooting at Park Hill High School on Oct. 20. According to court documents, a school administrator alerted the School Resource Officer of a possible shooting threat...
AOL Corp
Woman shot dead in her car on Interstate 35 near downtown Kansas City
Police in Kansas City are investigating a homicide on Interstate 35 near downtown Kansas City after a woman was shot in a car. Officers were dispatched to I-35 and I-70 just after 12:30 p.m. Friday, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.
KCTV 5
Kansas City teenager gets 26 years in prison for 2020 drug deal shooting
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A dispute over $20 of marijuana has landed a Kansas City teenager in prison for 26 years. Jay Palmer, now 17, was sentenced to 26 years in prison Wednesday for shooting a then 17-year-old girl in the head during a drug deal on Dec. 30, 2020.
Olathe man avoids gunshots fired at him Friday afternoon
A 55-year-old man was shot at, but not hit by bullets Friday afternoon in Olathe, Kansas. The gunfire happened about 2:45 p.m. in the 16600 block of West 123rd Street
WIBW
Two 19-year-olds charged for theft of 75 firearms from KC area gun stores
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two 19-year-olds have been charged with the theft of around 75 firearms from Kansas City area gun stores. The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says that Deldrick Bryant and Benjamin Custis, both 19, both of Kansas City, have been charged via criminal complaint on charges related to the alleged theft of firearms. They have been charged with two counts of burglary of a licensed firearms dealer.
Shot 8 times, survivor of Grandview double shooting describes ambush
He survived getting shot eight times in a Grandview park. Now James Patrick Stowe is speaking out about the ambush that killed his friend.
KMBC.com
Two 19-year-olds charged for smash-and-grab gun store thefts caught on video
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Arrests have been made in a string of gun store thefts that have struck the Kansas City area in the past week. Two Kansas men have been charged through criminal complaint in Kansas City, Kansas, on charges related to the alleged firearms thefts. An additional...
KCTV 5
Inmate convicted of battery, contraband charges following attack on female corrections officer
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - An inmate with the Kansas Department of Corrections was convicted Friday of aggravated battery and one count of traffic in contraband in a correctional facility. While serving a prison sentence for kidnapping, aggravated burglary and theft convictions in Johnson County, 37-year-old Rob R. Larsen Jr....
KCTV 5
Suspects arrested, charged in federal court for burglary of area gun stores
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -Two Kansas men accused of stealing about 75 firearms from gun stores have been taken into federal custody. Deldrick Bryant and Benjamin Custis, both 19 years old, were charged with two counts of burglarizing a licensed firearm dealer after breaking into Free State Gun Company in Basehor, Kansas, and Up In Arms in De Soto, Kansas.
KCTV 5
Ottawa woman arrested after stabbing sister
OTTAWA, Kan. (KCTV) - An 18-year-old girl in Ottawa was arrested Friday morning after allegedly stabbing her 25-year-old sister Thursday night. Officers with the Ottawa Police Department were dispatched to Advent Health Ottawa Thursday night at 10 p.m. to investigate after a 25-year-old woman arrived at the hospital with stab wounds.
KCTV 5
Man found shot in street, Independence police take 1 into custody
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Independence police have taken one person into custody after a man was found shot in the street. The shooting happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the area of E. Fair Street near S. Dodgion Avenue. That is one block east of Noland Road. The victim, a...
KCTV 5
15-year-old dead in Blue Springs shooting identified
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teen shot to death Saturday night in Blue Springs has been identified. According to the Blue Springs Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of NE Jefferson Street about 6:40 p.m. on Saturday. A 15-year-old was found dead...
Twin brothers accused of deadly shooting in Northland
Clay County prosecutors have charged twin brothers in an Oct. 16 shooting that killed one man and critically wounded another.
northwestmoinfo.com
Troop H Makes A Pair Of Warrant Arrests Thursday
Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a pair of arrests Thursday on outstanding warrants. The first of the arrests came at 1:06 A.M. in Buchanan County when officers arrested 30-year-old St. Joseph resident David A. Lopez on an outstanding felony warrant for a probation violation. Lopez was...
KCTV 5
Police identify 2 found dead in Northland woods, medical examiner makes preliminary ruling
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - UPDATE: In a Thursday evening update, the police department said that the preliminary ruling from the medical examiner’s office is that this was a murder-suicide. However, homicide investigators are still on the case and are still investigating. No further information is available at this...
WIBW
Douglas Co. officials search for 19-year-old on multiple warrants
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County officials are searching for a 19-year-old on two warrants out for his arrest. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it needs the public’s help to find Andrew Joseph Drake, 19, of Lawrence, as he is wanted for outstanding bench warrants. The Sheriff’s...
northwestmoinfo.com
Platte City Man Arrested On Felony Warrant
A Platte City man was arrested on a felony level warrant this (Friday) morning in Clay County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 44-year-old Platte City resident Dale W. Alexander at 3:40 A.M. today on a felony warrant from Probation and Parole. Alexander was booked into...
Comments / 4